- Kozue Sushi & Ramen - 9310 montgomery rd
Kozue Sushi & Ramen 9310 montgomery rd
9310 montgomery rd
montgomery, OH 45242
LUNCH
Classic Roll
- Salmon Roll$6.50
- Tuna Roll$6.50
- Yellowtail Roll$6.50
- Kyoto Roll$8.95
- Crispy crab roll$7.95
- Fusion Roll$8.95
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
- Peanut Avocado Roll$5.50
- Spider Roll$10.95
- Futomaki Roll$6.50
- Spicy tuna Roll$7.50
- Spicy salmon Roll$7.50
- Spicy yellowtail Roll$7.50
- Spicy Kani$6.95
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
- Spicy Salmon Tempura$8.95
- Boston Roll$6.95
- California Roll$6.50
- Eel Roll$7.50
- Vegetable Roll$5.50
- Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
- Spicy tuna tempura$8.95
kozue hot dishes
RAMEN
Salad / Soup
SASHIMI
- AVOCADO Sashimi$3.00
- CRAB STICK sashimi$5.50
- EEL sashimi$6.95
- INARI(TOFU) sashimi$3.00
- OCTOPUS sashimi$6.95
- SALMON sashimi$6.95
- SALMON ROE(IKURA) sashimi$7.95
- SCALLOPS sashimi$9.50
- SHRIMP sashimi$5.50
- SMOKED SALMON sashimi$6.95
- SNAPPER(IZUMI-SAI) sashimi$5.95
- SQUID sashimi$6.50
- STRIPED BASS sashimi$6.95
- SWEET SHRIMP sashimi$12.95
- TUNA sashimi$7.50
- WHITE TUNA(ALBACORE) sashimi$6.95
- YELLOWTAIL sashimi$6.95
Special Roll
- Dragon Roll$13.95
- Rainbow Roll$13.95
- Fuji Roll$14.95
- Rock' n Roll$13.95
- Ninja Roll$14.95
- Angel Roll$14.95
- Naruto Roll$14.95
- Kozue Roll$14.95
- No.9 Roll$14.95
- Spicy Girl Roll$13.95
- Sweetheart Roll$15.95
- Godzilla Roll$15.95
- New York Roll$14.95
- Crazy Roll$13.95
- Fantasy Roll$15.95
- Yummy Roll$15.95
- Cowboy Roll$16.95
- Love Roll$14.95
- Lobster Roll$18.95
- Pink Lady Roll$16.95
STARTER
- EDAMAME$5.95
- Korokee$5.95
Japanese deep fried potato croquettes, choose of curry and vegetable
- Harumaki$4.95
Crispy deep Fried Spring Roll
- Shumai$6.95
Steam Shrimp Dumpling
- Crispy Golden Wings$8.95
6 pieces golden fried Wing with chef sauce
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.95
Edamame sauteed with spicy garlic sauce.
- Gyoza$7.95
Pan fried chicken or vegetable dumpling with ginger soy sauce.
- Chicken Karaage$7.95
Warm chicken tossed in hoisin sauce with mushroom, celery, carrot & water chestnut, with crisp lettuce
- Okonomiyaki$7.95
Japanese Pancake with mayo/spicy sauce. choose of seafood or vegetable
- Soft Shell Crab$7.95
deep fried softshell crab
- Agedashi Tofu$5.95
Deep Fried Soft tofu
- Vegetable Tempura$6.95
assorted Vegetables in tempura with tempura sauce on side.
Sushi
- avocado sushi$3.00
- Crab stick sushi$4.50
- Eel sushi$5.95
- Inari sushi$3.00
- Octopus sushi$5.95
- Salmon sushi$5.95
- Salmon Roe sushi$6.95
- Scallops sushi$7.95
- Shrimp sushi$4.50
- Smoke salmon sushi$5.95
- Snapper sushi$4.95
- Squid sushi$5.50
- Striped Bass sushi$5.95
- Surf Clam sushi$5.50
- Sweet Shrimp sushi$8.95
- Tuna sushi$6.50
- White Tuna sushi$5.95
- Yellowtail sushi$5.95
Sushi Starters
UDON/ Yakisoba
Lunch Sushi Combos
White Wine (Glass)
- Canyon Road white zin$7.00
- Seven Daughters$8.00
- Kinsen Plum Wine$8.00
- Pacific Rim Riesling$8.00
- Dr Loosen Riesling$9.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Santa Margherita$14.00
- Hopler$10.00
- WhiteHeaven$11.00
- Protea$9.00
- Nobilo$8.00
- Chateau Souverain Chardonnay$8.00
- Toasted Head CHardonnay$10.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$10.00
- J Vineyards$13.00
Red Wine (Glass)
White Wine (Bottle)
- Canyon Road white zin$28.00
- Seven Daughters$30.00
- Kinsen Plum Wine
- Pacific Rim Riesling$30.00
- Dr Loosen Riesling$32.00
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Santa Margherita$49.00
- Hopler$40.00
- WhiteHeaven$42.00
- Protea$32.00
- Nobilo$30.00
- Chateau Souverain Chardonnay$30.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$38.00
- Toasted Head$38.00
- J Vineyards$45.00
Red Wine (Bottle)
SAKE
Dinner
SUSHI
- AVOCADO Sashimi$3.00
- INARI(TOFU) sashimi$3.00
- Salmon sushi$5.95
- Snapper sushi$4.95
- Crab stick sushi$4.50
- Salmon Roe sushi$6.95
- Octopus sushi$5.95
- Squid sushi$5.50
- Surf Clam sushi$5.50
- Striped Bass sushi$5.95
- Sweet Shrimp sushi$8.95
- Tuna sushi$6.50
- Yellowtail sushi$5.95
- White Tuna sushi$5.95
- Smoke salmon sushi$5.95
- Scallops sushi$7.95
- Eel sushi$5.95