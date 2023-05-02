Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kozy Kabin Coffee Shop Louisville, OH

No reviews yet

2110 East Main Street

Louisville, OH 44641

Hot Coffee/Espresso

Coffee

$1.70+

Americano

$2.25+

Latte

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte Macchiato

$3.95+

Mocha

$4.45+

Hot Tea

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$3.45+

Milk Tea

$3.35+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

A rich, hot chocolate made with delicious cocoa and marshmallows sprinkled with cocoa powder.

Cold Coffee/Espresso

Coffee

$1.70+

Americano

$2.25+

Latte

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte Macchiato

$3.95+

Mocha

$4.45+

Cold Tea

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$3.45+

Milk Tea

$3.35+

Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe

$5.20+

Mocha Frappe

$5.20+

Matcha Frappe

$5.20+

Blended Chocolate

$4.70+

Baked Goods

Buckeye Brownie

Buckeye Brownie

$1.95Out of stock

Peanut butter filling sandwiched in between a chocolate brownie and a layer of melted chocolate... delicious and pleasing to the eye! This item is dairy-free! Each piece is approximately 2"x2".

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$2.95Out of stock

A fluffy mini bread filled with small apple pieces and topped with a cinnamon sugar topping swirled throughout. This bread is dairy-free.

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$1.95+

A perfectly-crafted muffin filled with big, juicy blueberries bursting with a pleasing lemon-zest flavor. This muffin is dairy-free.

Sugar Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

A soft, chewy sugar cookie cut-out topped with a homemade vanilla buttercream frosting. This cookie is dairy-free.

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Strawberry Banana Bread

$2.95

A perfectly moist mini banana bread with small slivers of fresh strawberries.

Kozy Koffee Cupcake

$1.95

Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Espresso

$14.00

Whole Bean Costa Rica

$14.00

Whole Bean Decaf

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
2110 East Main Street, Louisville, OH 44641

