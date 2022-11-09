K Pacho 1270 Union Turnpike
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican Restaurant/Bar and Catering Facility
Location
1270 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Gallery
