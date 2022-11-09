Restaurant header imageView gallery

K Pacho 1270 Union Turnpike

review star

No reviews yet

1270 Union Turnpike

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Starters

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$14.95

tomato, cilantro, onion, lime, served with crispy corn tortillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.95

melted cheese, pico de gallo,sour cream

Mexi Wings

Mexi Wings

$14.95

sweet chili sauce, chipotle, jalapeno ranch dressing

K. Nachos

K. Nachos

$18.95

toasted corn tortilla chips, chihuahua cheese, jalapeno beef & bean chili, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro

Pollo Taquitos

Pollo Taquitos

$12.95

pulled chicken, melted cheese, in a crispy tortilla, pickled vegetable slaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, salsa guajillo, sour cream, verda cruda

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.95

melted cheeses, jalapeno, sour cream scallions, crispy bacon

Calamari

Calamari

$14.95

arrabbiata sauce

Elote

Elote

$6.95

grilled sweet corn, smothered in chipotle aioli & cotija cheese

Queso Fundito

Queso Fundito

$14.95

baked chihuahua cheese, onion, pepper, ground beef, cilantro, warm corn tortilla

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$23.95

toasted corn tortilla chips, chihuahua cheese, jalapeno, grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro

Guac Diablo

$15.95

Buffalo Wings

$15.95

BBQ Wings

$15.95

Salsa & Chips

$6.95

Queso & Chips

$6.95

Fiesta Platter

$120.00

Spice Up Fiesta Platter

$135.00

Crudite

$5.00

Signature Dishes

Paella

$30.95

clams, mussels, shrimp, chicken, calamari, pico de gallo

Steak Asada

Steak Asada

$36.95

grilled, over sweet plantain puree, mole amarillo, arugula jicama salad

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.95

sauteed quinoa, spinach, cherry tomatoes

Enchilada Suzia

Enchilada Suzia

$23.95

corn tortilla, pulled chicken, tomatillo sauce melted chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantrorice & black beans

Arroz Con pollo

Arroz Con pollo

$23.95

½ of a chicken, yellow rice, garden peas black beans, sweet plantains, pico de gallo

Alambre De Camarones

Alambre De Camarones

$28.95

shrimp, tomatoes, onions, serrano chile peppers, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco

Agave Ribs

$29.95

pork ribs in agave sauce, elote, rice & black beans

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$19.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$22.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$22.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Chicken / Steak Fajita

$24.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Steak / Shrimp Fajita

$24.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Chicken / Shrimp Fajita

$24.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Vegetable Fajita

Vegetable Fajita

$20.95

melted chihuahua cheese, peppers, onions with pico, lettuce, sour cream, & flour tortillas

Burritos & Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$17.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Steak Bowl

$22.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Ground Beef Bowl

$16.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$22.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$17.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Steak Burrito

$22.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Beef Burrito

$16.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Shrimp Burrito

$22.95

with rice, beans, lettuce, pico & sour cream

Vegetable Bowl

Vegetable Bowl

$19.95

rice, beans, lettuce, vegetables, pico de gallo & sour cream

Vegetable Burrito

$19.95

Sides

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$5.95

Side of Guac

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

Side Tots

$5.95
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$6.95

with queso fresca & crema

Side Rice and Beans

Side Rice and Beans

$6.95

French Fries

$6.00

Side Jalepenos

$1.00

Side of Black beans

$5.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side of Vegetables

$6.00

4 PC of Tortillas

$1.00

Side Sauces

$ Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

$ Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

$ Ranch

$1.00

$ Bleu Cheese

$1.00

$ Sweet Chili

$1.00

$ Avocado Citrus Crema

$1.00

$ Verde Cruda Sauce

$1.00

$ Cilantro Lime Vinagrette

$1.00

$ S/Salsa

$2.00

$ Queso

$1.00

$ S/Sour Cream

$1.00

$ S/Diablo

$1.00

Pura Vida

Vegan Grain Bowl

Vegan Grain Bowl

$17.95

quinoa & farro, caramelized onions & spinach roasted potatoes,peppers, & tomatoesl emon garlic & herb glaze

Vegan Enchilada

$15.95

corn tortilla, zucchini, jalapeno ,poblano peppers, onion, corn, red sauce served with quinoa & black beans

Tacos

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.95

chipotle braised pulled pork melted cheeses, smoky dipping sauce

Crispy Shrimp

$13.95

guajillo marinated fried shrimp, radish cilantro, cotija, tomato jalapeno sauce

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$13.95

sauteed onions, jicama, tajin, cotija cilantro, verde cruda sauce

Al Pastor

$12.95

braised pulled pork, diced sweet plantains grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro

Veggie

Veggie

$11.95

sweet potato, roasted corn, Pepper Jack cheese, pumpkin seeds, cilantro

Baja Fish

Baja Fish

$12.95

deep fried & chili ancho dusted, coleslaw avocado citrus crema, scallions radish, cilantro

Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$10.95

sauteed onions, jicama, tajin, cilantro, cotija,chile de arbol sauce

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$19.95

steak & shrimp, pickled onion, cilantro, lime

Ensaladas

Abuelita

Abuelita

$13.95

chopped romaine, pico de gallo, roasted corn, bacon, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing

Mango Avocado Salad

$14.95

roasted peppers & corn, avocado, black bean, tomato, romaine lettuce, spinach, mango, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Sweet Spot

Coconut Tres Leche

$10.00

traditional vanilla cake soaked in our house blend of three flavored milks, coconut, whipped cream

Fried Iced Cream

$10.00

vanilla ice cream deep fried in oatmeal and corn flake flour, rum cream, whipped cream& mint

Warm Brownie Sunday

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup ,fresh whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles,cherry

Just Churros

$10.00

warm mexican doughnuts dusted with cinnamon and sugar –cajeta & house made chocolate dipping sauces

Kpachos Postre Platter

$39.95

the ultimate dessert party platemini ice cream cake, brownies,cotton candy,churros,coconut tres leche

Cake Fee

$25.00

Churros/Tres Leche Combo

$21.00

Kids

K/Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Jack & Cheddar cheese

Kids Nachos

$9.95

Corn tortilla chips with melted cheese

K/Mac n Cheese

$9.95

Macaroni and melted cheeses

K/Chicken Nuggets

$9.95

Chicken Nuggets with fries

K/chix Taco

$9.95

Ground beef, cheese & lettuce served in a soft shell taco side of tortilla chips

K / Shirley Temple

$4.00

K / Nina Colada

$6.50

K/Ice cream Sundae

$4.00

Vanilla or Chocolate comes with syrup and whipped cream

K/Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant/Bar and Catering Facility

Location

1270 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Directions

