Restaurant header imageView gallery

KPort Bagel

review star

No reviews yet

2 Morning Walk Lane Unit 6

Kennebunk, ME 04043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Kport bagels & coastal collective

Location

2 Morning Walk Lane Unit 6, Kennebunk, ME 04043

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boathouse Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 537
21 Ocean Ave Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurantnext
Batson River Brewing & Distilling - Kennebunk
orange star4.7 • 383
12 Western Ave Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Chez Rosa - Kennebunkport
orange starNo Reviews
2 ocean avenue KENNEBUNKPORT, ME 04046
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Kennebunk, ME
orange star4.5 • 321
200 Sea Rd Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Stripers Waterside Restaurant - 133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport PO Box M
orange star4.1 • 1,382
133 Ocean Blvd Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurantnext
The Lost Fire
orange star4.9 • 1,747
62 Mills Road Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kennebunk

Duffy's Tavern & Grill - Kennebunk
orange star4.4 • 696
4 Main Street Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Batson River Brewing & Distilling - Kennebunk
orange star4.7 • 383
12 Western Ave Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Kennebunk, ME
orange star4.5 • 321
200 Sea Rd Kennebunk, ME 04043
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kennebunk
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston