KR Steakbar

review star

No reviews yet

349 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30305

Popular Items

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 BIG GREEN EGG
MARCH 20, 2023 SPANISH TAPAS
NOVEMBER 13, 2023 BUON NATALE FEAST OF 7 FISHES

COOKING CLASSES

JANUARY 23, 2023 PASTA MAKING

$500.00Out of stock

MARCH 20, 2023 SPANISH TAPAS

$500.00

MAY 22, 2023 SOUTH AMERICA

$500.00

JULY 17, 2023 SUMMER MEDITERANEAN

$500.00

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023 BIG GREEN EGG

$500.00

NOVEMBER 13, 2023 BUON NATALE FEAST OF 7 FISHES

$500.00

Antipasti

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$16.00

Baby Kale, Piave Vecchio, Pistachio, Pears, Cranberry Vinaigrette

Romaine

Romaine

$11.00

Caesar, anchovy, garlic bread crumbs

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

Fig and Marsala Jam, Swiss Chard Pesto, Walnuts, Lavash, Balsamic

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

cacio e pepe, cauliflower, sage

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Fennel and Tomato broth, shaved fennel, brioche, black garlic aioli

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

pork and beef, gorgonzola Dolce, spicy marinara

Seared Tuna

$18.00

golden beet puree, lemon breadcrumb, preserved orange

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00

polenta, calabrese jam, pickled cherry

Salumi Misti

$20.00
Formaggi Misti

Formaggi Misti

$18.00

Oysters

$3.00

PASTA

Tonnarelli

Tonnarelli

$16.00

CACIO Y PEPE

Angel Hair

Angel Hair

$18.00

roasted mushrooms, calabrese salumi, herbed goat cheese

Garganelli

Garganelli

$16.00

JALAPENO PESTO, HAZELNUT, PANCETTA

Kids Pasta

$12.00
Maltagliati

Maltagliati

$18.00

BRAISED PORK SHOULDER, ARUGULA, PECORINO

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$18.00

LAMB SAUSAGE, RAPINI, GARLIC CONFIT

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$20.00

PORK & BEEF BOLOGNESE, PECORINO

Spaghetti Nero

Spaghetti Nero

$21.00

crab, n'udja, green onion, smoked calabrese

Tortellini

Tortellini

$26.00

TERRA E MARE

Filet

Filet

$38.00+

SALSA VERDE, FRIED PICKLED ONIONS

Spinalis

Spinalis

$68.00

ROASTED GARLIC & BALSAMICO

Scallops

Scallops

$38.00

turnip puree, marinated golden raisins, turnip greens, spiced walnuts

Swordfish

$33.00

AVOCADO PUREE, MUSHROOM PANZANELLA, SMOKED CALABRESE, BALSAMIC

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$32.00

acorn squash, roasted sunchokes, pickled green grapes, pecans

Ribeye

$39.00+

ARUGULA, BALSAMIC, EVOO

Shell Steak

Shell Steak

$34.00

ESPRESSO DEMI & HORSERADISH

Trout

Trout

$28.00

Sweet Potato, roasted apples, shallots, arugula

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$50.00

Beet Puree, Swiss Chard, Mushroom & Black Garlic Demi

Chicken

Chicken

$22.00

Pan Roasted Chicken, Calabrian Chiles, Vinegar

Monkfish

$32.00

CONTORNI

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

GARLIC BUTTER, FRESH HERBS, BLACK PEPPER

Yaya's Eggplant Fries

Yaya's Eggplant Fries

$10.00

KRISTI'S HOT SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

PRESERVED LEMON & CALABRESE

Trumpet Mushrooms

$14.00

HERB BUTTER, PINE NUT CRUMBLE

Broccoli

Broccoli

$14.00

Herb Ricotta, Spicy Honey, Pumpkin Seeds

Green Beans

Green Beans

$14.00

Roasted Leek Butter, Almonds, Dill

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

House made lady fingers, whipped mascarpone, luxardo cherries

Zeppoles

$9.00

black pepper caramel, strawberry orange compote, stracciatella gelato

Flourless Chocolate

$9.00

Pumpkin Cake

$9.00

citrus olive oil cake, orange blossom ricotta, peach sorbet, honeycomb toffee

Pecan Honey Gelato

$3.00

Vanilla Fudge Gelato

$3.00

White Chocolate Gelato

$3.00

Cardamom Gelato

$3.00

Limoncello Sorbet

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to KR SteakBar, an Italian steakhouse tucked into Atlanta’s Peachtree Hills design district in ADAC West. The restaurant features a convivial bar, curated wine cellar, uncovered outdoor garden dining area, and a sleek, spacious dining room. The idea for the KR SteakBar was pure serendipity. Celebrity chef Kevin Rathbun and his wife Melissa were working on their new residence, and the couple’s interior designer scheduled appointments for them to explore the Miami Design District. They discovered a delightful eatery, Michael’s Genuine Cuisine , tucked among the design showrooms, filled with designers, their clients, and the stylish set. Inspired by the idea of bringing his signature brand of intensely crave-worthy fare and warm hospitality to the Atlanta design community, Chef Kevin created the winning concept guests may now experience at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center.

349 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305

