Welcome to KR SteakBar, an Italian steakhouse tucked into Atlanta’s Peachtree Hills design district in ADAC West. The restaurant features a convivial bar, curated wine cellar, uncovered outdoor garden dining area, and a sleek, spacious dining room. The idea for the KR SteakBar was pure serendipity. Celebrity chef Kevin Rathbun and his wife Melissa were working on their new residence, and the couple’s interior designer scheduled appointments for them to explore the Miami Design District. They discovered a delightful eatery, Michael’s Genuine Cuisine , tucked among the design showrooms, filled with designers, their clients, and the stylish set. Inspired by the idea of bringing his signature brand of intensely crave-worthy fare and warm hospitality to the Atlanta design community, Chef Kevin created the winning concept guests may now experience at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center.

