Kra-Pow
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
we are a Thai quick-service style restaurant located inside CRAVINGS by 99 Ranch Market Come in and enjoy!
Location
4024 Grand Avenue, Chino, CA 91710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe 86 - Chino - 4110 Edison Ave # 109
No Reviews
4110 Edison Ave # 109 Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chino
WaBa Grill - WG0192 - Chino (Philadelphia)
4.3 • 686
4521 Philadelphia St Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
4.1 • 482
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurant