Kra-Pow

4024 Grand Avenue

Chino, CA 91710

appetizer

thai bbq chicken - 2 thighs

thai bbq chicken - 2 thighs

$8.00

grilled thigh meat, served with Jaew (roasted chili and lime sauce) & sweet chili

thai bbq chicken - 4 thighs

$15.00

grilled thigh meat, served with Jaew (roasted chili and lime sauce) & sweet chili

thai bbq pork - 1 skewer

thai bbq pork - 1 skewer

$7.00

grilled and served with tamarind sauce

thai bbq pork - 2 skewer

$13.00
grilled skirt steak

grilled skirt steak

$19.00

grilled and served dry chili dipping sauce

grilled river prawn

grilled river prawn

$19.00

whole grilled river prawn served with seafood sauce (spicy garlic & chili dipping sauce)

grilled shrimp (4 shrimp)

grilled shrimp (4 shrimp)

$9.00
grilled squid

grilled squid

$15.00

grilled cuttlefish served with seafood sauce (spicy garlic & chili dipping sauce)

chicken wings

chicken wings

$15.00Out of stock

6 pieces of wings tossed in the sauce of your choice

laab

$15.00Out of stock

thai herb, red onion, green onion, tossed with your choice of meat in chili lime

papaya salad

papaya salad

$14.00Out of stock

young papaya, green beans, tomato, tossed in chili lime dressing

papaya salad - with shrimp

$19.00

laab quesadilla

$11.00

flour tortilla, mozzarella

soup

tomyum soup

tomyum soup

$12.00Out of stock

protein of your choice, mushroom, red onion, tomato, in galangal & lemongrass broth,

tomkha soup

tomkha soup

$13.00Out of stock

protein of your choice, mushroom, red onion, tomato, in galangal & lemongrass coconut broth.

entree

krapow bowl

krapow bowl

$14.00

thai basil, onion, pepper, tossed in your choice of meat, serves over steamed rice

thai basil fried rice

thai basil fried rice

$14.00

rice, thai basil, egg, onion and bell pepper

BKK rail road fried rice

$14.00
green curry

green curry

$14.00Out of stock

served with steamed rice

yellow curry

$14.00Out of stock

served with steamed rice

padthai

padthai

$14.00

rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion

padkeemao

padkeemao

$14.00

rice noodle, egg, thai basil, soy, onion and bell pepers

padseeeew

padseeeew

$14.00

rice noodle, egg, chinese broccoli

chef's favorite

chef's favorite

$18.00

stir-fry flat rice noodle, egg, chicken & squid, beansprouts, top with green onion. **no substitution please**

tomyum pasta

tomyum pasta

$15.00Out of stock

linguini, tomyum sauce, red onion, mushroom, cilantro

garlic noodle

garlic noodle

$12.00Out of stock

garlic butter, parmesan, chopped parsley

red curry

red curry

$14.00Out of stock

served with steamed rice

drink

cucumber mint & lime

$4.00Out of stock

strawberry agua fresca

$4.00Out of stock

thai tea

$4.00Out of stock

water

$2.00

sparkling water

$3.00

dessert

jasmine panna cotta

jasmine panna cotta

$5.00Out of stock

served with berries compote

coffee panna cotta

$5.00Out of stock

serves with dark chocolate pearls

coconut panna cotta

$4.00Out of stock

served with with passion fruit puree and lychee jelly

chocolate chip cookie

$4.00Out of stock

oatmeal & raisin cookie

$4.00Out of stock

pandan & coconut cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

served with whipped cream

side

side steamed rice

$3.00

extra dried chili dipping sauce

$1.00

extra chimichurri sauce

$1.00

extra sweet chili sauce

$1.00

extra tamarind sauce

$1.00

extra seafood sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
we are a Thai quick-service style restaurant located inside CRAVINGS by 99 Ranch Market Come in and enjoy!

4024 Grand Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

