Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - Ontario
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Laotian Barbeque in the IE / OC Area.
Location
3430 Ontario Ranch Road, Unit 3, Ontario, CA 91761
