Kra Z Kai's Laotian Barbeque - Ontario

No reviews yet

3430 Ontario Ranch Road

Unit 3

Ontario, CA 91761

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Dip Plate

Plates

$17.99

Lao BBQ mix comes with our top 4 items. Chicken, Sausage, Pork Rib, and Beef Short Rib. Includes a choice of Steam or Sticky Rice.

$10.49

2 pieces of Chicken Thighs bone-in. Includes a choice of Steam or Sticky Rice

$11.99

2 Lao Sausage with pork, green onions, lemon grass, and onions. Includes Steamed or Sticky Rice.

$12.99

Thinly sliced steak Marinaded in Kra Z Kai’s sauce. Serve with a spicy chili cilantro lime sauce. Includes Steamed or Sticky Rice.

$16.99

3 Pork Ribs Marinaded in our special Kra Z Kai’s sauce. Grilled and glazed with Kra Z Kai’s BBQ sauce. Includes Steamed or Sticky Rice.

$17.99

3 beef short ribs marinaded 24hrs in Kra Z Kai’s Marinade. Includes a choice of Steam or Sticky Rice.

$10.99

9oz of marinaded steak strips deep fried to perfection. Includes Steamed or Sticky Rice.

Salads

$9.99

Shredded raw green papaya, grape tomatoes, long green beans, cabbage on the side, and optional spice levels mixed with our special Lao dressing. This salad contains seafood.

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, carrots, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, house soy sesame salad dressing, and grilled chicken.

Extras

Side Chicken

$3.99

Side Pork Rib

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Beef Short Rib

$5.75

Side Beef Jerky

$4.50

Side Soy Sesame Salad

$3.50

Side Steam Rice

$3.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Sticky Rice

$3.75

Drinks

12oz Coke

$1.89

12oz Diet Coke

$1.89

12oz Sprite

$1.89

Roasted Coconut Water

$3.50
$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Cantaloupe Refresher

$4.50

Watermelon Refresher

$4.50

Sauces

Lao Salsa - 2oz

$1.00

Spicy Lao Salsa - 2oz

$1.00

Chili Cilantro Lime Sauce - 2oz

$1.00

Sticky Sauce - 1oz

$0.50

Sticky Sauce - 2oz

$1.00

Chili Paste (Jeow Bong) - 2oz

$1.00

Soy Sesame Salad Dressing - 1oz

$0.50

Soy Sesame Salad Dressing - 3oz

$1.00

16oz Large Jeow Bong

$7.99

Desserts

Pineapple Dole Whip

$4.99

Pineapple/Vanilla Swirl

$4.75

Vanilla Soft Serve

$4.49

Tajin Topping

$0.50

Chamoy Topping

$0.50

Tamarind Stick

$0.50

Thai Tea Float

$5.50

Catering - 3 Days Advanced Notice Required

Chicken Thighs - Half Tray 20pcs

$59.99Out of stock

Chicken Thighs - Full Tray 40pcs

$109.99Out of stock

Pork Ribs - Half Tray 20-24pcs

$74.99Out of stock

Pork Ribs - Full Tray 44-48pcs

$149.99Out of stock

Sausage - Half Tray 30pcs

$119.99Out of stock

Sausage - Full Tray 60pcs

$239.99Out of stock

Beef Short Ribs - Half Tray 30pcs

$149.99Out of stock

Beef Jerky - Half Tray

$89.99Out of stock

Steam Rice - Half Tray

$22.99Out of stock

Steam Rice - Full Tray

$39.99Out of stock

Sticky Rice - Half Tray 15pcs

$39.99Out of stock

Sticky Rice - Full Tray 30pcs

$74.99Out of stock

Fried Rice - Half Tray

$29.99Out of stock

Fried Rice - Full Tray

$49.99Out of stock

Soy Sesame Salad - Half Tray

$15.99Out of stock

Soy Sesame Salad - Full Tray

$29.99Out of stock

Papaya Salad - Half Tray

$44.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Laotian Barbeque in the IE / OC Area.

Location

3430 Ontario Ranch Road, Unit 3, Ontario, CA 91761

Directions

