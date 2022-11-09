Main picView gallery

Krab King

review star

No reviews yet

Robert 5720 Crain Hwy

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Krab & Shrimp Quesadillas
King Wings
King Rolls

Starters

Blackened Colossal Shrimp Seared with Bold Spices and Herbs.
Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Creamy Spinach served with Fresh Ciabatta

King Wings

King Wings

$15.00

Fried to Perfection with your choice of: Hot Honey Old Bay, Hot Honey Lemon Pepper, Sweet Teriyaki or Sweet Chili

Colossal Shrimp

Colossal Shrimp

$15.00

Half Dozen Butterflied & Flash Fried Colossal Shrimp Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Blackened Shrimp

$16.00

Half Dozen Butterflied & Sautéed Colossal Shrimp

Salmon Rolls

$16.00Out of stock

Hand Rolled with Salmon, Rice & Cream Cheese Served with a Sweet Teriyaki Drizzle & Diced Cucumbers

King Rolls

King Rolls

$20.00

Hand Rolled with Jumbo Lump Crab & our Smokey Cheese blend, Served with a Sweet Chili Sauce

Jerk Krab & Shrimp Quesadillas

Jerk Krab & Shrimp Quesadillas

$19.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Extra Large Shrimp & our Cheese Blend Tossed in our Jerk Sauce

Ultimate Seafood Mac

$23.00

Our Signature “Krab Mac N’ Cheese” Layered with Jumbo Lump Crab & a Blend of Six Cheeses

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Black Garlic Truffle Fries Topped with Fresh Parmesan

Krab Fries

Krab Fries

$20.00

Seasoned Fries Smothered in our Creamy Maryland Crab Dip

Starter Sampler

Starter Sampler

$20.00

(3) Colossal Shrimp & (6) King Wings Fried to Perfection with your choice of up to 2 sauces: Hot Honey Old Bay, Hot Honey Lemon Pepper, or Sweet Teriyaki

Sandwiches

8oz Wagyu Burger. Smoked Provolone & Cheddar on a Brioche Bun served with Seasoned Fries
5oz Krab Kake

5oz Krab Kake

$26.00

5oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on a Brioche Bun served with Seasoned Fries (Your Choice of: Traditional Old Bay, Jerk, Lemon Pepper) MKT$ Subject to Change

1/2 lb. Krab Kake

1/2 lb. Krab Kake

$41.00

1/2lb Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on a Brioche Bun served with Seasoned Fries (Your Choice of: Traditional Old Bay, Jerk, Lemon Pepper) MKT$ Subject to Change

Specialty Krab Kake (Cajun)

Specialty Krab Kake (Cajun)

$31.00

6oz Jumbo Lump Cajun Crab Cake Stuffed with Extra Large Shrimp on a Brioche Bun served with Seasoned Fries MKT$ Subject to Change

Entree's

Krab Kakes Dinner

Krab Kakes Dinner

$51.00

(2) 5oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with your choice of Two Sides MKT$ Subject to Change

Cajun Pasta

$29.00

Super Colossal Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Green Peppers & Onions In a Cajun-Style Pasta

Seafood Alfredo

$42.00

Salmon Filet, Jumbo Lump Crab & Super Colossal Shrimp on a Bed of Fettuccine Alfredo with a Blackened Finish

Blackened Salmon Dinner

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$27.00

6oz Salmon Filet served with your choice of Two Sides

1/2 lb Krab Kake Dinner

1/2 lb Krab Kake Dinner

$82.00

(2) 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with your choice of Two Sides MKT$ Subject to Change

Salads

Sweet Kale, Dried Cranberries, Diced Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons (Your Choice: Salmon / Shrimp)
House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Diced Onions & Croutons with your choice of Dressing

Twisted Green

Twisted Green

$19.00

Blackened Colossal Shrimp, Fresh Spring Mix, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Sides

Sauteed Asparagus

Sauteed Asparagus

$8.00
Parmesan Roasted Brussels

Parmesan Roasted Brussels

$8.00
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

A La Carte

Salmon Filet

$15.00

5oz Krab Kake

$23.00

1/2 lb. Krab Kake

$38.00

Specialty Krab Kake (Cajun)

$28.00

(3) Colossal Shrimp

$7.00

Street Tacos

Seafood Tacos

Seafood Tacos

$25.00

Fried Shrimp Topped with Jumbo Lump Crab, King Drip & Pico De Gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fiesta Tacos

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp, Grilled Pineapples, Cilantro & Salsa Verde

Soft Drinks & Juices

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Signature Lemonades

Signature Lemonades

$4.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Robert 5720 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

