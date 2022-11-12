Seafood
Krab Kingz Seafood Tulsa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" Crab boil. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings.! Oh, and don't forget the fried fish & shrimp that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!
Location
6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74136
Gallery
More near Tulsa