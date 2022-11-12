Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Krab Kingz Seafood Tulsa

review star

No reviews yet

6921 South Lewis Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER
Fried Catfish Basket (4)
#1 LOADED PLATTER

Boiled Food

SEAFOOD FAMILY FEAST

$105.99

*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* Seafood Feast Made For Kingz & Queenz! 5 Crab clusters, 50 Jumbo shrimp, 5 Corn- Egg & sausage) along with a healthy pan of wedge potatoes.

#1 LOADED PLATTER

#1 LOADED PLATTER

$49.99

3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER

$34.99

2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.

#3 JUST SNOW KRAB

#3 JUST SNOW KRAB

$31.25

2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#4 LARGE SHRIMP PLATTER

#4 LARGE SHRIMP PLATTER

$23.99

17 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY

#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY

$16.99

13 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.

#6 LEGS & TAIL PLATTER

#6 LEGS & TAIL PLATTER

$34.99

1 Krab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 6 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

XTRA KRAB CLUSTER

XTRA KRAB CLUSTER

$13.50

SHRIMP-N-TAIL SPECIAL

$19.99Out of stock

Fried, Subs & Sweet

5 Alarm Fish Platter

$59.99

*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* (45 min) 20 Crispy Fish Strips, 5 Corn, Lotsa Waffle Fries

Fried Catfish Basket (4)

Fried Catfish Basket (4)

$12.99

4- Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, Served Crisp Waffle Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

$12.99

8 - Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Crisp Waffle Fries.

Crispy Chic-N Basket

$9.99

Crispy but tender chicken pieces, served with waffle fries.

SD 3 Fried Catfish

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$8.99

Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips

SD 8 Fried Shrimp

SD 8 Fried Shrimp

$9.50

Side of 8 crispy fried shrimp

Catfish Sliders

Catfish Sliders

$8.99

4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.

Chic-N Sliders

Chic-N Sliders

$8.99

3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.

Jumbo Shrimp Sub

Jumbo Shrimp Sub

$8.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, topped with lettuce, onion & tomato on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.

Fried Sausage Sub

Fried Sausage Sub

$8.99

Fried Andouille Sausage slices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.

FF Basket

$2.99

Generous portion of crispy french fries

Swt Pot FF Basket

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Hush puppies, Spcy Corn

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Sides & Extras

SD 3 Fried Catfish

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$8.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

FF Basket

$2.99

Generous portion of crisp waffle fries.

SD 8 Fried Shrimp

SD 8 Fried Shrimp

$9.50

8 Boiled Shrimp

$9.50

Sausage

$2.99

Corn

$1.79

Boiled Egg

$1.29

SD Of Potatoes

$1.79

Rice

$1.50

Xtra OG Buttah (12oz)

$4.99

Xtra Spcy Buttah (12oz)

$4.99

Xtra Orig Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Spicy Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Bayou Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Cajun Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Honey Garlic Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Lem Pepper Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Lemon Juice

$0.50

Subs & Modifiers

*ALLERGY*

Xtra Spicy (Add Cayenne)

Xtra Crispy Fish

Xtra Crispy

No Corn Sub Egg

No Corn Sub Potatoes

No Corn Sub FF

No Corn sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Corn Sub Okra

No Sausage Sub Corn

No Sausage Sub Egg

No Sausage Sub Potatoes

No Sausage sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Sausage Sub FF

No Sausage Sub Okra

$1.00

No Egg Sub Corn

No Egg Sub Potatoes

No Egg sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Egg Sub FF

No Egg Sub Okra

$1.00

No Potatoes Sub Corn

No Potatoes Sub Egg

No Potato sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No Potatoes Sub FF

No Potato Sub Okra

$1.00

No FF Sub Corn

$0.79

No FF Sub Egg

$0.79

No FF sub Swt Pot FF

$1.00

No FF Sub Potatoes

$0.79

No FF Sub Okra

$1.00

No Aioli

No Pickle

No Tomato

No Lettuce

No Onion

Make meals Together

Split Meal

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" Crab boil. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings.! Oh, and don't forget the fried fish & shrimp that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!

Location

6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74136

Directions

Gallery
Krab Kingz Seafood image
Krab Kingz Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Momo's Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
7890 East 106th Place South Tulsa, OK 74133
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Hideaway Pizza - KingsPointe
orange star4.5 • 573
5966 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
orange star4.0 • 59
6231 E. 61 St. Tulsa, OK 74136
View restaurantnext
Crawpappy’s Bar and Grill
orange star4.0 • 30
3344 E 51st St Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Cherry Street
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston