FOOD

GRANDE SHRIMP LOADED

$24.44

20 SHRIMP, 2 EGG, 2 CORN, 2 SAUSAGES AND POTATOES WITH BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

CHICO SHRIMP PLATTER

$14.95

10 SHRIMP, EGG, 2 CORN, SAUSAGE AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

LIL BIT OF EVERYTHING

$26.99

1 KLUSTER, 8 SHRIMP, CORN, SAUSAGE, EGG AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

KRAB ME PLEASE

$28.00

2 KLUSTER, 2 CORN, SAUSAGE AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

KRAB AND SHRIMP BOAT

$31.00

2 KLUSTERS, 12 SHRIMP, CORN, SAUSAGE AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

KINGSMEN PLATTER

$65.99

3 KLUSTERS, 20 SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 2 SAUSAGE, 2 EGGS AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

FEED THE FAMILIA

$110.00

5 KLUSTERS, 40 SHRIMP, 4 SAUSAGE, 4 EGGS, 4 CORN AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

B.A.P (BIG A** PLATTER

$185.00

10 KLUSTERS, 50 SHRIMP, 5 CORN, 5 SAUSAGE, 5 EGGS AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

BIG POPPA (KING KRAB)

$60.00

1LB KING KRAB, 1 SNOW KRAB KLUSTER, 10 SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 2 SAUSAGE AND POTATOES W/ BUTTER FLAVOR OF YOUR CHOICE

KRAB CAKE BASKET

$9.99

2 KRAB CAKES, FRIES, CORN AND DAB SAUCE

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.99

10 SHRIMP, FRIES, DAB SAUCE AND SLAW

CATFISH BASKET

$14.99

3 STRIPS, FRIES, DAB SAUCE AND SLAW

FISHING FOR SHRIMP

$17.50

10 FRIED SHRIMP, 2 STRIPS CATFISH, FRIES, DAB SAUCE AND SLAW

6 PIECE

$9.99

SERVED W/ FRIES AND DAB SAUCE

8 PIECE

$10.99

SERVED W/ FRIES AND DAB SAUCE

6 PIECE

$10.50

SERVED W/ FRIES AND DAB SAUCE

8 PIECE

$12.50

SERVED W/ FRIES AND DAB SAUCE

FRIED LOBSTER

$13.99

LOBSTER

$13.99

CLUSTER

$9.99

# OF CRAWFISH

$9.99

BOILED SHRIMP (8CT)

$6.99

FRIED SHRIMP (8CT)

$8.99

KRAB CAKE (1CT)

$4.99

KATFISH (2 STRIPS)

$8.99

SAUSAGE

$2.89

CORN (2CT)

$3.99

BOILED EGG

$1.29

POTATOES

$3.15

BUTTER

$1.19

LEMONS

$0.75

COLESLAW

$1.50

DAB SAUCE

$1.89

FRIES

$2.75

DRINKS

BOB MARLEY

$8.00

MARY JANE/MANGO/STRAWBERRY/GUMMY WORMS

SCENIC SENSATION

$8.00

MANGO/MARGARITA/STRAWBERRIES/WATERMELON RINGS

MANGONADA

$8.00

MANGO/LIME JUICE/CHAMOY/FRESH MANGOS/MANGO LUCAS/VERO MANGO SUCKER

MARDI-GRAS

$8.00

PURPLE RAIN/MANGO/MARY-JANE/

HOOCHIE MAMA

$8.00

MANGO/MARGARITA/PEACH/GUMMY BEARS/SOUR BELT/PEACH RINGS

UNCLE SNOOP

$8.00

MANGO/MARY-JANE

BUILD YOUR OWN

$8.00

YOU CHOOSE WHAT FLAVOR AND ADD ONS YOU WOULD LIKE IN YOUR DRINK

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$3.00

FANTA GRAPE

$3.00

FANTA PINEAPPLE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

BLUE RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.50

WATER

$1.50

CORONA

$3.50

DOS EQUIS

$3.50

MODELO

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Tito’s Vodka

$5.50

Jack Daniel’s

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Espolon Reposado

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown

$5.50

Ciroc Pineapple

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

DeLeon Reposado

$8.50

Calamitous Reposado

Don Julio Anejo

$9.50

Ciroc Black Raspberry

$10.00

1800 Tequila Silver

$5.50

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$5.50

Disaronno

$6.00

Teremana Reposado

$6.50

Ciroc White Grape

$10.00

Lucky Cat Japanese Whiskey

$18.00

SKELLY by Azulejos Anejo

$19.00

Clase Azulejo Reposado

$35.00

Tito’s Vodka

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$7.00

Ciroc Black Raspberry

$10.00

Ciroc White Grape

$10.00

Jack Daniel’s

$5.50

Fireball

$4.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown

$5.50

Lucky Cat Japanese Whiskey

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$8.50

Casamigos Reposado

$9.50

Espolon Reposado

$5.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

DeLeon Reposado

$8.50

Don Julio Anejo

$9.50

1800 Tequila Silver

$5.50

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$5.50

Teremana Reposado

$6.50

SKELLY by Azulejos Anejo

$19.00

Clase Azulejo Reposado

$35.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Disaronno

$6.00

SPECIALS

2 FOR $20

$20.00

2 FOR $40

$40.00