Krab Kingz Daiq’s Shack 9570 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79924
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Bringing all the love to the NE and El Paso Area! Offering Cajun style seafood, Daiquiris, vibes and more!
Location
9570 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Get Smoked Barbecue - 6725 Morningside Cir
No Reviews
9501 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79924
View restaurant
Skyline Entertainment Center - 4201 Skyline Ave
No Reviews
4201 Skyline Ave El Paso, TX 79904
View restaurant