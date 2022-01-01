Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krab Kingz

1,084 Reviews

$$

7102 Lyons Avenue

Houston, TX 77020

Order Again

Popular Items

The Fresh Prince
Krabz Jr.
Boudin Balls (3)

Boiled Seafood

LB Snow Crab

LB Snow Crab

$19.99

snow crab legs boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

LB Crawfish

LB Crawfish

Out of stock

crawfish boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Crawfish 5lb for $25 - Special

Crawfish 5lb for $25 - Special

$25.00Out of stock
Boiled Shrimp (10)

Boiled Shrimp (10)

$13.99

shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Shrimp (16)

Boiled Shrimp (16)

$16.99

shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Side Boiled Shrimp (5)

Side Boiled Shrimp (5)

$7.25

5 shrimps boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Side Boiled Crab Cluster (1)

Side Boiled Crab Cluster (1)

$11.00

single crab cluster boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Dungeness Crab Cluster (1)

$16.00

Seafood Platters

Big Kingz

Big Kingz

$69.99

includes 5 crab clusters, 20 boiled shrimp, 2 sausages, 2 eggs, 2 corns, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Lil Kingz

Lil Kingz

$45.00

includes 2 crab clusters, 10 boiled shrimp, 1 sausage, 1 egg, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Krabz Jr.

Krabz Jr.

$21.99

includes 1 snow crab cluster, 5 boiled shrimp, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

The Fresh Prince

$23.99

includes 1 crab cluster + 10 boiled shrimp served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Uncle Phil

$33.99

includes 3 crab clusters served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.99

served with fries

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.99

served with fried

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$6.99

served with fries

Chicken Nuggets (20)

$9.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 6 Shrimp

$11.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 1 Fish

$11.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 1 Catfish

$13.99

served with fries

Krab Kidz

Kidz Fried Fish (1)

Kidz Fried Fish (1)

$5.99

served with fries

Kidz Fried Shrimp (5)

Kidz Fried Shrimp (5)

$5.99

served with fries

Kidz Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

served with fries

Kidz Chicken Nuggets (8)

$5.99

Sides & Xtras

Sausage

Sausage

$1.99

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Corn

Corn

$1.09

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Egg

Boiled Egg

$1.39

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Potatoes (3)

Potatoes (3)

$2.99

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

seasoned with cajun seasoning

Boudin Balls (3)

Boudin Balls (3)

$7.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Egg Rolls (3)

$4.99

Dry Rub

$0.25

Krabz Butter

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Boudin Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Wingz

6pc Wingz

6pc Wingz

$8.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

10pc Wingz

10pc Wingz

$12.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

15pc Wingz

15pc Wingz

$17.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

30pc Wingz

30pc Wingz

$33.99

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7102 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020

Directions

