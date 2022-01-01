Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Krab Kingz Seafood serves South Florida style crab/shrimp boil dishes. We also offer Fried Seafood and local seafood favorites.
Location
1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West, Columbia, SC 29210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ocean View Seafood Restaurant Broad River Rd
No Reviews
1904 Broad River Road Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbia
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant