Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West

Columbia, SC 29210

Order Again

Popular Items

#10 Combo Fried Fish Basket
Combo #5 Krab Kingz Feast Krab and Shrimp Boil
Fried Sweet Corn Bites

Appetizers

Hushpuppies

$6.50

Fried Sweet Corn Bites

$3.99

Seafood Boil Combo/Platters

Combo #1 Kingz Shrimp Boil

$22.50

10 jumbo shrimp, sausage, corn & potatoes

Combo #2 Kingz large shrimp boil

$26.50

17 jumbo shrimp, sausage, corn & potatoes

Combo #3 Kingz Krab Boil

$27.50

1 crab cluster, corn, and potatoes

Combo #4 Krab Kingz Krab And Shrimp Boil

$30.50

1 crab cluster, 8 shrimp, sausage, corn, egg, and potatoes

Combo #5 Krab Kingz Feast Krab and Shrimp Boil

$77.50

3 crab clusters, 1lb shrimp, sausage, corn, eggs, potatoes

Family Platter

$115.50

5 crab clusters, 50 shrimp, sausage, corn, eggs, and potatoes

BYO Platter

BYO

Snow Crab Cluster

$20.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Corn on Cob

$2.99

Egg

$1.99

Sausage

$4.99

Fried Combo's

#8 Fish and Shrimp

$15.50

Fish and Shrimp with fries and hush puppies

#9 Combo Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Shrimp, Fries

#10 Combo Fried Fish Basket

$10.50

Fish, Fries,

#11 Combo Fired CatFish Nuggets basket

$13.50

Fish, Shrimp

Friday Fish Basket. (Friday only)

$8.99

Sides

Corn on the Cob

$1.75

Corn on the cob

Sausage

$3.00

Side of sausage

Fries

$3.00

French Fries

Potatoes

$2.50

side of seasoned potatoes

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Butter Sauce

$0.75

Shrimp

$10.00

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Drinks

Ice Tea

$2.00

Ice tea

Soda Can

$2.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Bottle Water

Soda Bottle

$3.00

N/A Drinks

$4.00

Wine Coolers

Calypso Colada

$3.99

Strawberry Daquri

$3.99

Pina Colda

$3.99

Margarita

$3.99

Jamaican me Happy

$3.99

Wings N Daiquiri's menu

5 pcs wing only

$7.99

6 pcs wing only one flavor sauce one dip

10 pcs wings only

$12.50

10 pcs wing 2 sauces 2 dips

5 pcs wing combo

$9.99

5 pcs wing only

$7.99

5 pcs wing only one flavor sauce one dip

10 pcs wings only

$12.50

10 pcs wing 2 sauces 2 dips

20 pcs wing only

$22.50

20 pcs wings 2 Sauces 3 dipping sauces

30 pcs wing

$33.50

30 pcs wing 3 sauces 4 dipping sauces

5 pcs wing combo

$10.00

10 pcs wing combo

$14.50

10 pcs wing combo 1 sauce 2 dipping cups, fries

50 cent wing special

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Krab Kingz Seafood serves South Florida style crab/shrimp boil dishes. We also offer Fried Seafood and local seafood favorites.

Location

1410 Colonial Life Boulevard West, Columbia, SC 29210

Directions

Gallery
Krab Kingz Seafood Columbia image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

