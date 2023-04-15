A map showing the location of Krab Kingz Seafood AntoineView gallery

Krab Kingz Seafood Antoine

review star

No reviews yet

6600 Antoine Drive

Houston, TX 77091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Boiled Seafood

LB Snow Crab

LB Snow Crab

$19.99

snow crab legs boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

LB Crawfish

LB Crawfish

crawfish boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Shrimp (10)

Boiled Shrimp (10)

$13.99

shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Shrimp (16)

Boiled Shrimp (16)

$16.99

shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Side Boiled Shrimp (5)

Side Boiled Shrimp (5)

$7.25

5 shrimps boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Side Boiled Crab Cluster (1)

Side Boiled Crab Cluster (1)

$12.00

single crab cluster boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.99

served with fries

Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.99

served with fried

3 Tenders + 6 Shrimp

$12.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 1 Catfish

$12.99

served with fries

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Chicken Wings (10)

$12.99

Pasta & Rice

Krazy Cajun Pasta

$16.99

Fried Rice

$12.99

Seafood Platters

Big Kingz

Big Kingz

$69.99

includes 5 crab clusters, 20 boiled shrimp, 2 sausages, 2 eggs, 2 corns, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Krabz Jr.

Krabz Jr.

$21.99

includes 1 snow crab cluster, 5 boiled shrimp, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Fabulous 5

$23.99

includes 1 crab cluster + 10 boiled shrimp served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Lucky Dyce

$27.99

includes 3 crab clusters served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Hooks' Kidz Catch

Fried Shrimp (5)

$6.99

Fried Catfish (1)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

Sides & Xtras

Sausage

Sausage

$1.99

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Corn

Corn

$1.39

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Egg

Boiled Egg

$1.39

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Potatoes (3)

Potatoes (3)

$2.99

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

seasoned with cajun seasoning

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Egg Rolls (3)

$4.99

Dry Rub

$0.25

Krabz Butter

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6600 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77091

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Frio to Go - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
5405 T C Jester Boulevard Houston, TX 77091
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Pon Di Road - 2213 South Victory Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2213 South Victory Drive Houston, TX 77088
View restaurantnext
Clicks - Houston - 13380 N.W. Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
13380 N.W. Freeway Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext
La Lupita Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6622 Pinemont Dr B Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext
MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
orange star5.0 • 25
13831 Northwest Fwy Houston, TX 77040
View restaurantnext
Nana's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4620 W 34th St Houston, TX 77092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston