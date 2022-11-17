Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis Indianapolis

1,245 Reviews

$$

10537 E Washington ST

Suit B

Indianapolis, IN 46229

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER
#1 LOADED PLATTER
#4 LARGE SHRIMP PLATTER

Boiled Food

#1 LOADED PLATTER

#1 LOADED PLATTER

$47.99

3 Krab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 17 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs + Potatoes.

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER

#2 KRAB & SHRIMP PLATTER

$33.99

2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 13 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#3 JUST SNOW KRAB

#3 JUST SNOW KRAB

$29.99

2 Krab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#4 LARGE SHRIMP PLATTER

#4 LARGE SHRIMP PLATTER

$22.99

17 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY

#5 SMALL SHRIMP TRAY

$15.99

13 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.

#6 LEGS & TAIL PLATTER

#6 LEGS & TAIL PLATTER

$34.50Out of stock

1 Krab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 6 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

LOBSTER TAIL

$15.99Out of stock

5 oz Lobster tail serve will boiled egg.

Xtra Krab Cluster

$11.99

Sides & Extras

Sausage

$2.39

Corn

$1.79

SD Of Potatoes

$1.79

Boiled Egg

$1.29

8 Boiled Shrimp

$9.50
SD 8 Fried Shrimp

SD 8 Fried Shrimp

$9.50
SD 3 Fried Catfish

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$6.99

FF Basket

$2.99

Xtra Naptown Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Orig Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Spicy Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Cajun Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Honey Garlic Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Lemon Pepper Buttah

$0.99

Lemon Juice

$0.50

No Sausage Sub Potatoes

No Corn Sub Potatoes

No Corn Sub Eggs

No Eggs Sub Corn

No Egg Sub Potatoes

No Potatoes Sub Corn

No Potatoes Sub Egg

No FF Sub Potatoes

$0.79

No FF Sub Corn

$0.79

No FF Sub Egg

$0.79

Subs & Modifiers

No sauce, Sauce on side

No spices, Spices on side

LiTe Buttah

LiTe Spices

No Salt

No FF Sub Potatoes

$0.79

No FF Sub Corn

$0.79

No FF Sub Egg

$0.79

No Sausage Sub Potatoes

No Sausage Sub Corn

No Sausage Sub Egg

No Egg Sub Potatoes

No Egg Sub Corn

No Potatoes Sub Corn

No Potatoes Sub Egg

No Corn Sub Potatoes

No Corn Sub Egg

*ALLERGY*

Split Meal

Make meals Together

Xtra Spicy

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:15 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Our goal is to provide irresistible food, incredible service & infectious atmosphere! Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" seafood boils. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings. Oh, and don't forget fried food that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!

Website

Location

10537 E Washington ST, Suit B, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Directions

