Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis Indianapolis
1,245 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Our goal is to provide irresistible food, incredible service & infectious atmosphere! Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" seafood boils. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings. Oh, and don't forget fried food that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!
Location
10537 E Washington ST, Suit B, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cul De Sac Kitchen - 3827 N. Mitthoeffer Rd
No Reviews
3827 Mitthoeffer Rd Indianapolis, IN 46235
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis