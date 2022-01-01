Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krabby's Seafood Joint 3669 Star Ranch Road

343 Reviews

$$

3669 Star Ranch Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Popular Items

Individual Combo With Snow Crab
Snow Crab CLSTR Regular
12pc Head Off Shrimp

Seafood Boils

LUNCH SPECIAL 12pc Shrimp

$8.50

3# Crawfish Bag

$41.00Out of stock

12pc Head Off Shrimp

$12.00

24pc Head off Shrimp

$21.00

Clam Boils

$16.00

Crawfish Boils

$15.00Out of stock

Dungeness CLSTR

$22.00

Mussel Boils

$12.00

Snow Crab CLSTR Regular

$17.00

Lobster Tail

$17.00

Individual Combo With Snow Crab

$24.50

Mix n Match Platter

F. Catfish 4 pc

$9.00

F. Shrimp 10 pc

$9.00

Salted Fries

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Sausage

$4.00

Potato

$3.00

Rice

$2.50

House Salad

$5.50

Cajun Shrimp Fries

$10.00

Fried pickles

$5.00

Ranch Fries

$5.00

Boiled Eggs

$1.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Handhelds

Shrimp Poboy

$13.50

Catfish Poboy

$13.50

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Krabby's Crab Roll

$14.50

Lobster grilled cheese

$14.00

Crab grilled cheese

$13.00

Add ons and Sides

Clam Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Toast

$1.00

Rice

$2.50

Corn

$3.00

Potato

$3.00

Sausage

$4.00

Salted Fries

$4.50

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Salad

$5.50

Krabby's Fries

$12.00

Pork Belly Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic bread

$3.00

Side of Butter

$0.50

Side KRABBYS sauce

$3.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$3.00

Side of Citrus Cajun

$3.00

Side Garlic Lemon Pepper

$3.00

Lemons

Dipping butter

Boiled eggs

$1.00

Kids Options

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Catfish And Chips

$7.00

Kid's Shrimp And Chips

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Desserts

Salted Carmel brownie

$5.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

CURRENT SPECIALS

Lunch Special 10pc Fried Shrimp

$8.50

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Green Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Water

Original Lemonade (NRF)

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade (NRF)

$3.00

Ginger Lemonade (NRF)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (NRF)

$3.00

Shirley Temple (NRF)

$3.00

Tonic Water w/ Lime (NRF)

$3.00

Club Soda w/ Lime

$3.00

KIDS DRINKS

KDS- Sprite

$1.50

KDS- Coke

$1.50

KDS- Cherry Coke

$1.50

KDS- Dr.Pepper

$1.50

KDS- Water

KDS- Orange Fanta

$1.50

KDS- Diet Coke

$1.50

KDS- Sweet Tea

$1.50

KDS- Raspberry Tea

$1.50

KDS- Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

KDS- Sweet Green Tea

$1.50

KDS- Shirley Temple

$1.50

KDS- Original Lemonade (NRF)

$1.50

KDS- Strawberry Lemonade (NRF)

$1.50

KDS- Orange Juice (NRF)

$1.50

KDS- Pineapple Juice (NRF)

$1.50

Apple juice

$1.50

Special

Cracker Set

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
For All Your Seafood Needs

Website

Location

3669 Star Ranch Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Directions

Krabby's Seafood Joint image
Krabby's Seafood Joint image

