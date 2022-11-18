Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krab Kingz Liberty Hill

review star

No reviews yet

719 U.S. HIGHWAY 183 SUITE B-104

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Order Again

Popular Items

Boiled

$70.00

3 snow crab clusters, 20 shrimp, 2 corn, 2 eggs, 2 sausages, and potatoes.

#2 Krab & Shrimp Platter

$40.99

2 snow crab clusters, 15. Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Sausage, Potatoes

# 3 Just Krab Platter

$35.99

2 snow crab clusters, 1 Sausage, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, and Potatoes

$32.35

1 snow crab cluster, 8 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Sausage, Potatoes

#5 Large Shrimp Platter

$27.99

15 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Sausage, and Potatoes.

#6 Small Shrimp Platter

$22.99

8 Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Egg, 1 Sausage, and Potatoes.

1 crab cluster

$12.99

1 crab cluster

Shrimp

$9.99

sider order of shrimp (8)

Fried

#12 Sm. Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.99

8 Shrimp, Fries, 4 Hush puppies and Coleslaw

#8 Lg. Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.99

15 Shrimp, Fries, 4 Hush puppies, and Coleslaw

#11 Small Fish Platter

$15.99

1 PC Fish, Fries, 4 Hush puppies, and Coleslaw

#9 Large Fish Platter

$17.50

2 PC Fish, Fries, 4 Hush puppies, and Coleslaw

$27.99

2 PC Fish, 10 Shrimp, Fries, 4 Hush puppies, and Coleslaw

#10 Sm. Fish & Shrimp

$17.99

1 PC Fish, 8 shrimp, Fries, 4 Hush puppies, and Coleslaw

Small Gumbo

$12.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Meal

$9.99

4 Chicken strips, fries, and 3 hush puppies

Kids Shrimp Meal

$9.99

5 Shrimp, Fries, and 3 Hush Puppies

Kids Fish Meal

$12.99

1 pc Fish, Fries, 3 Hush Puppies

Add Ons

Boiled Shrimp (8)

$9.50

Crab Cluster (1)

$12.99

Sausage (1)

$1.99

Corn (3)

$4.50

Potatoes

$3.00

Egg (3)

$2.35

Boiled Egg

Fried Fish Filet

$3.99

Fried Shrimp (8)

$7.50

Fries

$2.25

Hush Puppies (4)

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Beverages

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Orange Fanta

$2.59

Hi-C/Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Coca Cola

$2.59Out of stock

Bottle Soda

$2.59

Coke, Fanta, Sprite

Bottle Water

$1.75

Dasani

Sweet Tea

$3.00

(Import) Corona

$2.99Out of stock

(Domestic) Miller Light

$1.99Out of stock

(Import) Dos XXX

$2.99

(Domestic) Coors Light

$1.99Out of stock

(Import) Modelo

$2.99

(Import) Heineken

$2.99

Topo Chico

$1.99

(Domestic) Lone Star

$1.99

(Import) Shiner Bock

$2.99Out of stock

Import Bucket 12

$24.99

Domestic Bucket 12

$24.00

Import Bucket 6

$13.99

Domestic Bucket 6

$12.99

Seasonal Specials

#83 Blackened Pasta

$26.99

#85 Vegan Pasta

$17.99

Bottled Beer

Domestic

$1.99

Import

$2.99

Party Platters

#50 Family (Boiled) Loaded Platter

$194.99

10 Krab, 50 shrimp, 5 corn, 5 sausage, 5 eggs, potatoes

#51 Family (Fried) Loaded Platter

$80.00

10 Fish, 50 Fried Shrimp, Fries, 8 Hush Puppies

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cajun Seafood at its finest! Our menu includes seafood boil, fried fish and seafood. Don't forget to try our surf-n-turf, blackened pasta, and gumbo!

Website

Location

719 U.S. HIGHWAY 183 SUITE B-104, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Directions

