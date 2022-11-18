Krab Kingz Liberty Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cajun Seafood at its finest! Our menu includes seafood boil, fried fish and seafood. Don't forget to try our surf-n-turf, blackened pasta, and gumbo!
Location
719 U.S. HIGHWAY 183 SUITE B-104, Liberty Hill, TX 78642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Liberty Hill