07 - Krab Kingz (Old Spanish Trail)

No reviews yet

3602 Old Spanish Trail

Houston, TX 77021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Fresh Prince
Big Kingz
Lil Kingz

Boiled Seafood

LB Snow Crab

LB Snow Crab

$19.99

snow crab legs boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

LB Crawfish

LB Crawfish

Out of stock

crawfish boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Crawfish 5lb for $25 - Special

Crawfish 5lb for $25 - Special

$25.00Out of stock
Boiled Shrimp (10)

Boiled Shrimp (10)

$13.99

shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Shrimp (16)

Boiled Shrimp (16)

$16.99

shrimp boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Side Boiled Shrimp (5)

Side Boiled Shrimp (5)

$7.25

5 shrimps boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Side Boiled Crab Cluster (1)

Side Boiled Crab Cluster (1)

$12.00

single crab cluster boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Dungeness Crab Cluster (1)

$16.00

Seafood Platters

Big Kingz

Big Kingz

$69.99

includes 5 crab clusters, 20 boiled shrimp, 2 sausages, 2 eggs, 2 corns, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Lil Kingz

Lil Kingz

$45.00

includes 2 crab clusters, 10 boiled shrimp, 1 sausage, 1 egg, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Krabz Jr.

Krabz Jr.

$21.99

includes 1 snow crab cluster, 5 boiled shrimp, 1 corn, and potatoes. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

The Fresh Prince

$23.99

includes 1 crab cluster + 10 boiled shrimp served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Uncle Phil

$33.99

includes 3 crab clusters served with 1 corn, potatoes and 1 egg. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders (3)

$6.99

served with fries

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.99

served with fried

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$6.99

served with fries

Chicken Nuggets (20)

$9.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 6 Shrimp

$11.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 1 Fish

$11.99

served with fries

3 Tenders + 1 Catfish

$13.99

served with fries

Krab Kidz

Kidz Fried Fish (1)

Kidz Fried Fish (1)

$5.99

served with fries

Kidz Fried Shrimp (5)

Kidz Fried Shrimp (5)

$5.99

served with fries

Kidz Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

served with fries

Kidz Chicken Nuggets (8)

$5.99

Sides & Xtras

Sausage

Sausage

$1.99

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Corn

Corn

$1.09

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Boiled Egg

Boiled Egg

$1.39

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

Potatoes (3)

Potatoes (3)

$2.99

boiled with cajun seasoning. choice of flavor: original, spicy, cajun, lemon pepper or honey garlic.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

seasoned with cajun seasoning

Boudin Balls (3)

Boudin Balls (3)

$7.99

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Egg Rolls (3)

$4.99

Dry Rub

$0.25

Krabz Butter

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Boudin Sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Wingz

6pc Wingz

6pc Wingz

$8.99Out of stock

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

10pc Wingz

10pc Wingz

$12.99Out of stock

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

15pc Wingz

15pc Wingz

$17.99Out of stock

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

30pc Wingz

30pc Wingz

$33.99Out of stock

combination of drums and flats tossed in handcrafted seasonings and sauces

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3602 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021

Directions

