Krab Kingz Cypress



Popular Items

#2 Krab & Shrimp Platter
Snow Krab Cluster

Appetizers

Fried Oysters

Out of stock

Krab Kingz Boiled

#1 Loaded Platter

$48.99

#2 Krab & Shrimp Platter

$37.99

#3 Half & Half Platter

$27.99

#4 Just Krab Platter

$27.99

#5 Large Shrimp Platter

$24.99

#6 Small Shrimp Platter

$17.99

#7 Lobster, Krab & Shrimp Platter

$41.99

#8 Lobster & Krab Platter

$31.99

#9 Lobster & Shrimp Platter

$31.99

Krab Kingz Fried

#10 Lobster, Fish & Shrimp Platter

$34.99

#11 Fish & Shrimp Platter

$20.99

#12 Shrimp Platter

$15.99

#13 Fish Platter

Krab Kingz Pasta

Deluxe Pasta

$24.99

Shrimp & Pasta

$19.99

Fish & Pasta

$13.99

Krab Kingz Kidz

Kidz 1 Fish & Fries

$6.99

Kidz 5 Shrimp & Fries

$7.99

Party Platters

Super Loaded Platter

$169.99

Sides & Extras

Lobster Tail

$16.99

Snow Krab Cluster

$13.99

5 Shrimp

$7.99

Fish

$4.99

Sausage

$2.99

Potatoes

$2.99

Corn

$1.99

Boiled Egg

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$1.99

Butter

$0.99

Utensils

Extra Butter (on plate)

$0.50

Lemons

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Daiquiris

SM Daiquiri

$5.99

MD Daiquiri

$5.00

LG Daiquiri

$10.50

1/2 Gallon Daiquiri

$17.50

**PV SPECIAL** $5

$5.00

Beer (16 oz.)

Dos Equis XX

$3.50

Abita - Andygator

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

BB Crush City

$4.00

Karbach - Love Street (IPA)

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Dressed (Salt & Lime)

Fountain Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.05+

Root Beer (Barq's)

$2.05+

Fanta Orange

$2.05+

Fruit Punch (Hi-C)

$2.05+

Pink Lemonade (Hi-C)

$2.05+

Sprite

$2.05+

Diet Coke

$2.05+

Coke

$2.05+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Anytime you see this logo, just know you've made it to flavor town! We specialize in Cajun style krab boils. Our boils consist of Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn and Potatoes topped with a Signature Garlic Butter sauce so good you'll have to come back for more! Come on in! We can't wait to serve you!

Location

12640 Telge Rd Suite D, Cypress, TX 77429

Directions

Gallery
Krab Kingz Cypress image
Krab Kingz Cypress image

