Seafood
Krab Kingz Cypress
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Anytime you see this logo, just know you've made it to flavor town! We specialize in Cajun style krab boils. Our boils consist of Lobster, Krab Leg Clusters, Shrimp, Sausage, Boiled Egg, Sweet Corn and Potatoes topped with a Signature Garlic Butter sauce so good you'll have to come back for more! Come on in! We can't wait to serve you!
Location
12640 Telge Rd Suite D, Cypress, TX 77429
