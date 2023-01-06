Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krab Kingz Seafood Prattville

590 Pinnacle Place

Prattville, AL 36066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Large Shrimp Platter
Lunch Krab Platter
Large Shrimp Basket

LUNCH

Lunch Krab & Shrimp Platter

$17.99

3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Lunch Krab Platter

$13.99

3/8 lb of Snow Crab, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Lunch Shrimp Platter

$12.99

8 Shrimp, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

DRINKS

Coke

$2.49+

Diet Coke

$2.49+

Sprite

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Orange Fanta

$2.49+

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Unsweet Tea

$2.49+

Fruit Punch

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Ice Cup

$0.50

Water

$0.00+

Dine in Drink

$2.99

SIDES

Lobster Tail

$16.99

Snow Crab Cluster (5-6 oz)

$8.99

6 Additional Shrimp

$6.99

Pork Sausage

$2.39

Chicken Sausage

$2.59

Turkey Neck

$9.99

Corn

$1.69

Boiled Egg

$0.99

Potatoes

$1.59

Extra House Butter (On the Side)

$0.99

Extra Spicy Butter (On the Side)

$0.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Small Fries

$2.49

Large Fries

$4.99

5 Fried Oysters

$4.99

10 Fried Oysters

$9.99

1 Fried Chicken Strip

$1.49

1 Fried Fish Filet

$3.99

4 Hush Puppies

$2.19

4 Fried Shrimp

$4.99

4 Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Ketchup

Build Your Boil

Snow Crab

$12.99+

Shrimp

$14.99+

Lobster Tail 1pc

$16.99

Boiled Mushrooms

$4.99

Mussels

$7.99+

APPETIZER

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

6 cheese sticks

Fried Okra

$4.99

One cup of fried okra

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

One heaping scoop of fried mushrooms

Fried Oysters

$9.99

10 fried oysters

Hush Puppies

$4.99

8 count

Shareable Platter

$19.99

4 hush puppies, 4 Fried Shrimp, 4 cheese sticks, 5 Oysters

Boiled Mushrooms

$4.99

BOILED

Coosa Krab Platter

$24.29

3/8 lb of Snow Crab, Sausage, Corn, Egg + Potatoes

Coosa Krab & Shrimp Platter

$27.89

3/8 lb of Snow Crab, 6 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg + Potatoes

Krab & Shrimp Platter

$37.79

3/4 lb of Snow Crab, 5 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Just Krab Platter

$35.09

3/4 lb of Snow Crab, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Small Shrimp Platter

$15.99

10 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Large Shrimp Platter

$19.99

15 Shrimp, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Loaded Platter

$49.99

1 lb of Snow Crab, 18 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Egg & Potatoes

Big Shrimp for Two

$38.99

30 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Egg & Potatoes

Big Krab for Two

$66.59

1 3/8 lbs of Snow Crab, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Egg & Potatoes

Loaded Supreme Platter

$113.39

1 3/4 lbs of Snow Crab, 40 Shrimp, 5 Sausage, 5 Corn, 5 Egg & Potatoes

Super Loaded Platter

$197.99

3 1/2 lbs of Snow Crab, 50 Shrimp, 5 Sausage, 5 Corn, 5 Egg & Potatoes

Lobster Platter

$43.99

2 Lobster tails, Sausage, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Turkey Neck Platter

$13.99

3 Turkey Neck Pieces, Corn, Egg & Potatoes

Lunch Krab and Shrimp

$17.99

FRIED

Small Shrimp Basket

$11.99

8 Fried Shrimp, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Large Shrimp Basket

$15.99

12 Fried Shrimp, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Small Fish Basket

$10.99

2 Fried Fish Filets, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & dipping sauce

Large Fish Basket

$17.99

2 Fried Fish Filets, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Large Combo

$19.99

6 Fried Shrimp, 3 Fried Fish Filets, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Jumbo Combo

$24.99

8 Fried Shrimp, 4 Fried Fish Filets, 4 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

3 Fried Chicken strips, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Oyster Basket

$14.99

10 Fried Oysters, 2 Hush Puppies, Fries & Dipping Sauce

Fried

Kids Shrimp Basket

$11.99

4 shrimp, fries and two hush puppies

Kids Fish Basket

$10.99

1 fish filet, fries and two hush puppies

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

2 chicken strips, fries and two hush puppies

Kids Combo Basket

$13.99

4 fried shrimp, 1 fish filet, fries and 2 hush puppies

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Delicious cajun seafood boils that you deserve.

590 Pinnacle Place, Prattville, AL 36066

