Krab Kingz Seafood 6600 Antoine

6600 Antoine Drive

Houston, TX 77091

Appetizers

Appetizers Items

Boudin Balls

$9.00

Boudin Eggrolls

$12.00

Boudin Link

$9.00

Crawfish Queso & Zapps

$8.99

Crab Cake New Orleans

$17.00

Lobster Bites

$16.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Sauteed Crab Claws

$15.00

Crawfish Cheesy Fries

$14.00

fried crab claws

$15.00

Pastas and Mac & Cheese

Pasta Items

Crab Cake Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Cajun Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$25.00

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Cajun Chx & Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Traditional Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Specials

Special Items

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00

Beef & Seafood Yaki Mein

$17.99Out of stock

New Orleans Red Beans & Rice

$24.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$16.00

Seafood Gumbo

$18.00

Lobster Bisque

$23.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$23.00Out of stock

Fried Catfish Orleans

$27.00

Nola Packs

Nola Pack Type

Shrimp - Ramen Nola Pack

$17.99

Lobster - Ramen Nola Pack

$26.99

Snow Crab Legs - Ramen Nola Pack

$26.99

Mussels - Ramen Nola Pack

$17.99

Shrimp - Cajun Rice Nola Pack

$17.99

Lobster - Cajun Rice Nola Pack

$26.99

Snow Crab Legs - Cajun Rice Nola Pack

$26.99

Mussels - Cajun Rice Nola Pack

$17.99

No Spice

Medium Spice

Hot Spice

Extra Hot Spice

Casamigos Spice

$7.99

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Original Garlic Butter

Spicy Garlic Butter

Cajun Garlic Butter

Honey Garlic Butter

Lemon Pepper Garlic Butter

(1 lb) Turkey Necks

$20.99

(1 lb) Crawfish

$6.99

(1 lb) Oxtails

$14.99

(1 lb) Shrimp

$9.99

(x2) Sausage Link

$5.99

(x2) Boiled Eggs

$2.99

(x2) Corn on Cob

$2.99

Red Potatoes

$2.99

Seafood Boils

Seafood Boil Type

Headless Shrimp Boil

$17.99+

Crawfish Boil

$8.99+Out of stock

Snow Crab Legs Boil

$26.99+

Mussels Boil

$9.99+

Blue Crab Boil

$15.99+

Lobster Boil

$43.99+

No Spice

Medium Spice

Hot Spice

Extra Hot Spice

Casamigos Spice

$7.99

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Original Garlic Butter

Spicy Garlic Butter

Cajun Garlic Butter

Honey Garlic Butter

Lemon Pepper Garlic Butter

(1 lb) Turkey Necks

$20.99

(x2) Sausage Link

$5.99

(x2) Boiled Eggs

$2.99

(x1) Lobster Tail

$24.99

Red Potatoes

$2.99

(1 lb) Crawfish

$6.99

(1 lb) Oxtails

$14.99

(x2) Corn on Cob

$2.99

(x1) Snow Crab Cluster

$21.99

(1 lb) Shrimp

$9.99

(1) Blue Crab

$8.99

Fried Platters

Fried Items

Fried Catfish Platter

$14.99

Fried Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Fried Lobster Platter

$27.99

Fried Crab Cake Platter

$19.99

Fried King Seafood Platter

$26.99

Kids Meal

Kid Items

Shrimp - Kid's Meal

$6.99

Catfish - Kid's Meal

$6.99

Chicken Tenders - Kid's Meal

$5.99

Kid's Boil

$9.99

Sides

Side Items

Garlic Aioli Fries

$5.99

Fries

$3.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

White Rice

$2.99

Jambalaya

$5.99

Potato Salad

$5.99

French Bread

$2.99

Add Shrimps

$5.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Seasoned Broccoli

$2.99

Ramen

$2.99

Sauces

Sauces Items

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Spicy Garlic

$2.00

Cajun Garlic

$2.00

Honey Garlic

$2.00

Lemon Pepper Garlic

$2.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Wing Combos

Wing Items

Wing Combos

$14.99

Drinks

Drink Items

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Topo Chico

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Grape Punch

$1.99

Orange Punch

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$1.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$6.00

Liquor

Cocktails

1718 Old Fashion

$22.00

Voodoo Margarita

$17.00

House Margarita

$15.00

Creole Lemondrop

$18.00

Saints Sidecar

$20.00

French Quarter 75

$18.00

Crescent City

$18.00

Hurricane

$20.00

Nawlins Mojito

$18.00Out of stock

Savage Sangria

$15.00

Jocing

$20.00

Red bull

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Courvoisier Vs

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Casamigos Repo

$13.00Out of stock

Taylor Port

$15.00Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.99

Gummy Bear Cocktail

$15.99

Bacardi (RUM)

$13.00

Bacardi Gold (RUM)

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Tequila (Well Repo)

$10.00

Midori

$12.00

Vodka (Well)

$10.00

Gin (Well)

$10.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Malibu

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Hand Grenade on Rocks

$21.99

Shooters

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Mexican Candy

$12.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Bourbon St Shot

$12.00

Gummy Bear

$12.00

Beers & Wine

Michelob

$5.00Out of stock

Dos

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

HAPPY HOUR

HAPPY HOUR ITEMS

NAWLINS MOJITO

$10.00

CRESENT CITY

$10.00

SAINT SIDECAR

$10.00

HOUSE OF MARGARITA

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$5.00

GUMMY BEAR

$5.00

BOURBON STREET SHOT

$5.00

CRAWFISH FRIES

$6.99

BOUDIN EGGROLLS

$6.99

WING BASKET

$7.99

GUMBO

$8.99

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$12.99

YAKI MEIN

$10.99

Desserts

Dessert Items

Brownie Ala Mode

$8.99

New Orleans Beignes

$10.00

Cotton Candy Cheesecake

$20.99

Lunch Specials (12-2)

6 pc wings & Fries

$10.00

Shrimp & Fries

$10.00

Catfish Strips & Fries

$10.00

Shrimp Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Pasta

$10.00

Add Ranch

$1.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Home of Nola-Style Seafood Cuisines

Location

6600 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77091

