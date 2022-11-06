Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krack of Dawn Mobile - Food Truck 104 Claimjumper

1 Flue CR 214

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Popular Items

Wing & Waffle

Sandwiches

2 Slaw Dogs

$11.00

2 chili dog with mustard and house slaw

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Texas toast with your choice of meat, eggs and cheese. served with breakfast potatoes

Chop Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

american cheese, pepper jack and provolone on toasted texas toast served with fries

Krack Burger

$13.00

7 oz beef patty, hawaiian bun, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, american cheese, mayo and mustard

Pulled pork sandwich

$12.00

Pancake

$9.99

served with fried

Quick Bites

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.00

served with fries

8 Buffalo Wings

$11.00

served with seasoned fries and ranch

8 Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

served with fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

served with chili and cheese

2 Philly cheesesteak eggroles

$4.00

served with sausage gravy

Honey Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

Fried Plates

3 Piece Fried Fish Plate

$11.00

served with seasoned fries

5 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

served with seasoned fries

6 Golden Fried Shrimp

$13.00

served with seasoned fries

House Specialties

Biscuits & Gravey

Texas-size biscuit(s)smothered in sausage gravey served with eggs & breakfast potatoes

Fish & Grits

$12.00

one fish fillet grilled or fried, served with our savory grits with bacon and herbs blend

French Toast Plate

$12.00

texas toast triangles battered lighly, grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar with your choice of meat, eggs and served with breakfast potatoes

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

served with seasoned fries

Fries

$3.00

Shrimp & Grits

$13.00

five sauteed or fried shrimp served over our savory grits topped with bacon and herb blend

Texas-size Omelette

$12.00

served with you choice of meat ,choice of sides also comes with either toast or biscuit

Texas-size Pancake Plate

$12.00

served with your choice of meat, choice of potatoes or grits

The Krack ofDawn Special

$10.00

served with you choice of meat ,choice of sides also comes with either toast or biscuit

Wing & Waffle

$13.00

belgain waffle with four fries wings or tenders topped with powder sugar and a tasty strawberry

Soda

$1.50

Bottle water

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Coffee

$2.50

Fried tacos

$5.00

Fried Philly Cheese Steak

$5.00

Tacos

Breakfast Taco

$3.00

choice of two topping

Brisket Taco

$4.50

Tender brisket served with caramelized onions and BBQ sauce

Fish Tacos

$4.00

homemade slaw and mango salsa

Pulled Pork Tacos

$4.00

served with onions and cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

$5.00

homemade slaw and mango salsa

Bowls

Grit Bowl

$11.00

served with your choice of meat scrambled eggs cheese topped with green onions

Potato Bowl

$10.00

served with your choice of meat, cheese, scrambled eggs and topped with green onions

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

served with potatoes or beans topped with spinach, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side Of Fish

$5.00

Side of Potatos

$3.00

Side of Grits

$2.50

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Waffle

$5.00

Side of 5 Piece Wings

$7.00

Side of Brisket/Pulled Pork

$3.00

Desserts

Banana pudding

$4.00

Fried Twinkies

$5.00

Funnel Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheese cake Delight

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Great southern comfort brunch and lunch selections.

1 Flue CR 214, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

