Restaurant info

At Krak Boba, we make powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day to make you feel full of life! We aim to satisfy all the senses from the moment you walk in to our door. From the amazing aroma of warm caramelized boba pearls in the air, to the beautiful marbling of the drinks to behold, to the satisfying sounds of shaking your milk tea to combine all the flavors and krakin’ it open with a boba straw, to the feel of that first chewy boba pearl when you take your first sip — we look forward to being your go-to spot for your boba fix.