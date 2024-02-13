Krak Boba Orlando North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Krak Boba, we make powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day to make you feel full of life! We aim to satisfy all the senses from the moment you walk in to our door. From the amazing aroma of warm caramelized boba pearls in the air, to the beautiful marbling of the drinks to behold, to the satisfying sounds of shaking your milk tea to combine all the flavors and krakin’ it open with a boba straw, to the feel of that first chewy boba pearl when you take your first sip — we look forward to being your go-to spot for your boba fix.
Location
2425 W State Rd 434, 179, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bayou - 165 Wekiva Springs Rd. Suite 119
No Reviews
165 Wekiva Springs Rd. Suite 119 Longdwood, FL 32779
View restaurant
Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Altamonte
No Reviews
1003 North State Road 434 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurant
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Altamonte Springs
4.5 • 2,240
925 W SR 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurant
Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
No Reviews
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurant
More near Wekiwa Springs