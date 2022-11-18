Krak Boba Riverside
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Krak Boba, we believe in finding the strength that’s already within you. We believe in authentically expressing yourself and challenging the norm. We do that by making powerful elixirs to give you the boost you need every day, make you feel full of life. Because after all, you were born to rule!
Location
3907 Chicago Ave Suite B, Riverside, CA 92507
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA027 - Riverside (University Ave) NEW
4.5 • 1,119
1201 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Riverside
Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurant
More near Riverside