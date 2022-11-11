Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krak Boba Torrance

review star

No reviews yet

24667 Crenshaw Boulevard

Torrance, CA 90505

Popular Items

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)
Dragon Slayer (Large)
Strawberry Tea (Large)

Specialties

King Brulee (Large)

$6.45

Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)

Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)

$6.45

A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam

Taro Twist (Large)

$6.45

Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!

Matcha Storm (Large)

$6.45

Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel

Guerrilla Thai (Large)

$6.45

A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream

Moon Princess (Large)

$6.45

Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba

Tropical Paradise (Large)

$6.45

A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment

Sunset Passion (Large)

$6.45

A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy

Dragon Slayer (Large)

$6.45

Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits

Milk Teas

Krak Signature Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

Our signature blend of premium black milk tea

Thai Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way

Matcha Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors

Seaside Green Thai Tea (Large)

$5.35

A refreshing concoction reminiscent of being by the sea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea

Caramel Milk Tea (Large)

$5.35

Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel

Fruit Teas

Sun Bright (Large)

$5.25

Honey green tea with an assortment of citrusy delights

Lychee Tea (Large)

$5.25

Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee jelly

Strawberry Tea (Large)

$5.25

Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea

Mango Tea (Large)

$5.25

Zesty mango puree with premium tea

Peach Tea

$5.25

A serenade of Peach and premium tea

Smoothies

Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)

$6.45

Strawberry banana smoothie

Taro Crush (Large)

$6.45

Wonderful taro slush topped with sea salt cream

Mango Tango (Large)

$6.45

A velvety experience of mango and non-dairy milk

Strawberry Snow (Large)

$6.45

Reminiscence of creamy strawberry candy whirled in non-dairy milk

Mango Snow (Large)

$6.45

Creamy & sweet tart mango twirled in non-dairy milk

Cookies & Crème (Large)

$6.45

Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies

Yogurts

Lychee Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Dreamy tropical concoction with a probiotic twist (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Strawberry Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Classic fruity notes sweetened by an army of good-guy probiotic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Mango Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Another tart classic, wonderfully aromatic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Peach Yogurt (Large)

$5.95

Flirty peachy tantalizes creamy yogurt (Comes with rainbow popping boba)

Coffee

Krak Coffee (Small)

$5.00

Served with sea salt cream & cocoa powder

FrapStar (Large)

$6.45

Caramel blended with our signature coffee

Fresh Teas

Jasmine Ice Tea (Large)

$3.95

Delicate, sweet, and smooth flavors of green tea

Black Ice Tea (Large)

$3.95

Classic aromatic tea with robust flavors

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

24667 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

