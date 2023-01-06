Kraken - Avila
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
310 Front Street, Avila Beach, CA 93424
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Moon Over Avila & Louie's at the Beach
4.3 • 898
460 Front St Avila Beach, CA 93424
View restaurant
Cape Cod Eatery & Taphouse - Shell Beach
No Reviews
1127 Shell Beach Rd Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurant