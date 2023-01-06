A map showing the location of Kraken - Avila View gallery

Kraken - Avila

310 Front Street

Avila Beach, CA 93424

Order Again

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Gibralter

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Americano

$4.00+

Chai

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer / Cold Milk

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Tea Latte

$5.00

Register Drinks

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Nitro Lemonade

$4.00+

Boxed Water

$3.00

Pastry

Morning Bun

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Bacon Date Scone

$6.00

Food

Breakfast Burito

$10.00

Vegan Burrito

$10.00

Oatmeal - Mylk

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00+

Affogato

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

310 Front Street, Avila Beach, CA 93424

Directions

