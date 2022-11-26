Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kraken - Baltimore

review star

No reviews yet

26 Market Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails/Shooters

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Amber Fluid

$7.00

Baybreeze

$8.00

Blizzard Potion

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Coconut Baybreeze

$8.00

Extract of Khonshu

$6.00

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hello There

$7.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

London Mule

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

MaiTai

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Orange Creamsicle

$8.00

Prairie Oyster

$6.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Top Shelf L.I.T.

$12.00

Tropical Joy

$7.00

Vengence

$6.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Kraken Cocktails

Chipolte Pineapple Marg

$11.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00+

Frozen Run Rummer

$12.00+

Mai Tai

$10.00

O.G. Margarita

$9.00

Orange Bull

$8.00

Pirate's Punch

$8.00

Royal Sea LIT

$9.00

The Perfect Storm

$8.00

The Siren

$10.00

The Creature from the Blue Lagoon

$12.00

NA Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Liquid Death Mountain

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.50

Seasonal Cocktails

Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Spiked Apple

$10.00

Spiked Chocolate

$10.00

Bar Crawl

Guinness Draught

$3.50

Guinness Blonde

$3.50

Rail Bourbon/Whiskey

$4.00

Rail Gin

$4.00

Rail Rum

$4.00

Rail Tequila

$4.00

Rail Vodka

$4.00

Bitter Sweet Shooter

$4.00

Peach Cobler

$7.00

Jingle Jangle

$7.00

Cocktails

Winter Crush

$8.00

Valhalla's Delight

$8.00

The Odin

$9.00

The Perfect Storm

$8.00

Hofvarpnir

$9.00

The Grog

$10.00

The Siren

$10.00

Axe Throws ECI

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Cider Marker's Mark

$12.00

Hot Chocolate Abs Vanilla

$10.00

Hot Cider Jim Beam

$10.00

Hot Chocolate Kraken Coffee

$12.00

Babe Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Red Blend

$6.00

Viking Souveniers

14oz Chicvita Skull Mug

$30.00

16oz Viking Skull Mug

$35.00

18oz Wooden Tankard

$40.00

Axe Throwing

Quick Toss 10 throws

$10.00

15 min Valhalla

$10.00

30 min Axe Crusher

$20.00

Quick Toss 5 throws

$5.00

Large Axe Toss 10 throw

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 Market Place, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Kraken image
Kraken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bon Fresco - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
109 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
R&R Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 736
2 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
orange starNo Reviews
100 Light St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
La Calle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 579
10 South Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Poyoteca Peruvian Rotisserie - 55 Market Place
orange starNo Reviews
55 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston