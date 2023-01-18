A map showing the location of Kraken - Pismo View gallery

Kraken - Pismo

review star

No reviews yet

172 Pomeroy Avenue

Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Gibralter

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Chai

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer / Cold Milk

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Tea Latte

$5.00

Register Drinks

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Nitro Lemonade

$4.00+

Boxed Water

$3.00

Pastry

Morning Bun

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Bacon Date Scone

$6.00

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Vegan Burrito

$10.00

Oatmeal - Mylk

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00+

Affogato

$5.00

All Good

All Good Body & Hand Cream - Lavender

$15.99Out of stock

All Good Body & Hand Cream - Jasmine Rose

$15.99Out of stock

All Good Body & Hand Cream - Coconut

$15.99Out of stock

All Good Lip Balm - Original

$4.00Out of stock

All Good Lip Balm - Tangerine SPF 15

$4.00Out of stock

All Good Lip Balm - Spearmint SPF

$4.00Out of stock

Goop

$10.00Out of stock

SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion - Kids SPF 30

$15.99Out of stock

SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion - Sport SPF 30

$15.99Out of stock

Jellycat

Amusable Desert Cactus

$25.00Out of stock

Amusable Fried Egg

$22.50Out of stock

Amusable Pretzel

$23.50Out of stock

Amusable Rainbow

$22.50Out of stock

Amusable Toast - Small

$16.00Out of stock

Amusable Toast - Large

$22.50Out of stock

Amuseable Christmas Tree

$25.00Out of stock

Amuseable Coffee-To-Go

$22.50

Amuseable Cozi Avocado - Amuseable Cozi Avocado Fuchsia

$17.50Out of stock

Amuseable Cozi Avocado - Amuseable Cozi Avocado Teal

$17.50Out of stock

Amuseable Cozi Avocado - Amuseable Cozi Avocado Mustard

$17.50Out of stock

Amuseable Cream Orchid

$42.50Out of stock

Amuseable Croissant - Small Croissant

$17.50Out of stock

Amuseable Croissant - Large Croissant

$25.00Out of stock

Amuseable Dragon Tree

$42.50

Amuseable Espresso Cup

$15.00

Amuseable Ice Cream - Medium

$27.50Out of stock

Amuseable Ice Cream - Small Amuseable Ice Cream

$18.00Out of stock

Amuseable Ice Cream - Ice Cream Key Chain

$15.00Out of stock

Amuseable Orchid

$42.50

Amuseable Snake Plant

$62.50

Bashful Bat - Small Bat

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Medium Beau Bunny

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Medium Lilac Bunny

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Medium Cream Bunny

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Small Cream Bunny

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Medium Grey Bunny

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Small Grey Bunny

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Medium Tulip Bunny

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Small Tulip Bunny

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Bunny - Medium Oatmeal Bunny

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Calf - Medium Calf

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Flamingo - Medium Flamingo

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Flamingo - Small Flamingo

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Fox - Medium Fox

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Fudge Puppy

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Puppy Toffee - Medium Toffee Puppy

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Seal

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Sloth - Medium Sloth

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Snow Tiger - Medium Snow Tiger

$27.50Out of stock

Bashful Terrier - Medium Terrier

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Tiger - Medium Tiger

$27.50Out of stock

Bashful Turtle - Bashful Turtle (M)

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Turtle - Bashful Turtle (S)

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Unicorn - Medium Unicorn

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Unicorn - Small Unicorn

$16.50Out of stock

Bashful Unicorn - Pearl Unicorn

$25.00Out of stock

Bashful Wolf - Medium Wolf

$25.00Out of stock

Black & White Kitten - Medium B&W Kitten

$25.00Out of stock

Black & White Kitten - Small B&W Kitten

$16.50Out of stock

Bumbly Bear - Bumbly Bear

$22.50Out of stock

Cocoa Bear - Large Cocoa Bear

$45.00Out of stock

Cordy Roy Whale - Cordy Roy (M)

$30.00Out of stock

Fishiful - Pink Fishiful

$17.50Out of stock

Fishiful - Orange Fishiful

$17.50

Fishiful - Blue Fishiful

$17.50

Gilbert the Great Blue Whale

$70.00Out of stock

Glistening Winter Butterfly

$23.50Out of stock

If I Were A... Books - Turtle

$13.50Out of stock

Maple Bear - Medium Maple Bear

$27.50Out of stock

Maple Bear - Large Maple Bear

$45.00Out of stock

Merry Mouse - Merry Mouse

$25.00Out of stock

Merry Mouse - Merry Mouse Bedtime

$25.00Out of stock

Merry Mouse - Merry Mouse with Wreath

$25.00Out of stock

Mitzi Reindeer

$30.00Out of stock

Nauticool Roly Poly Seal

$13.50

Nauticool Spotty Seal

$13.50Out of stock

Neo Fish

$35.00

Neo Octopus

$50.00

Obbie Octopus

$40.00

Odell Octopus - Really Big Odell Octopus

$110.00Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Large Odell Octopus

$50.00Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Little Odell

$27.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Baby Odell

$16.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Large Inky (Dark)

$50.00Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Little Inky (Dark)

$27.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Baby Inky (Dark)

$16.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Storm Large

$50.00Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Storm Little

$27.50

Odell Octopus - Storm Baby

$16.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Wooden Ring Toy

$27.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Activity Toy

$32.50Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Baby Odyssey Octopus

$16.50

Odell Octopus - Little Odyssey Octopus (green)

$27.50

Odell Octopus - Cozi Odyssey Octopus (green)

$32.00Out of stock

Odell Octopus - Cozi Odell Octopus

$32.00Out of stock

Odyssey Octopus - Odyssey Octopus (L)

$50.00Out of stock

Onyx Dragon - Little Onyx Dragon

$25.00Out of stock

Pacey Pufferfish

$28.50Out of stock

Sage Dragon - Little Sage Dragon

$25.00Out of stock

Seas The Day Keychain - Pink Whale Keychain

$15.00Out of stock

Seas The Day Keychain - Coral Whale Keychain

$15.00Out of stock

Sheldon Shrimp

$22.50Out of stock

Sienna Seahorse

$25.00Out of stock

Silly Succulent - Jade Succulent

$22.50Out of stock

Snow Dragon - Little Snow Dragon

$25.00Out of stock

Snow Dragon - Medium Snow Dragon

$49.50Out of stock

Sullivan the Sperm Whale

$70.00Out of stock

Tails Book - Fishy Tails

$18.50Out of stock

Tails Book - Fluffy Tails

$18.50Out of stock

Tails Book - Unicorn Tails

$18.50Out of stock

Tails Book - Sea Tails

$18.50Out of stock

Tails Book - Rainbow Tails

$18.50Out of stock

Wally Whale - Tiny Whale

$13.50Out of stock

Wally Whale - Medium Whale

$32.50Out of stock

Wally Whale - Small Whale

$23.50Out of stock

Wiley Whale - Large

$50.00Out of stock

Wistful Polar Bear - Medium Wistful Polar Bear

$35.00Out of stock

Kraken Merch

Logo Mug

$12.50

Sticker

$0.50

Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Kids

$36.00

Blanket

$30.00

Embroidered Hat

$25.00

Tote Bag

$18.00

Whole Beans

PBS Blend - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Phoenix Espresso - Pyra Tube

$17.00

X Mas Blend - Pyra Tube

$18.00

Brazil - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Ethiopia - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Mexico - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Tanzania - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Guatemala - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Papua New Guinea - Pyra Tube

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

172 Pomeroy Avenue, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Brooks Burgers - Pismo Beach
orange star4.6 • 3,025
220 5 Cities Dr Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
The Spoon Trade - 295 W Grand Ave
orange starNo Reviews
295 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
3 Fat Guys Diner
orange star3.8 • 430
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pismo Beach

Brooks Burgers - Pismo Beach
orange star4.6 • 3,025
220 5 Cities Dr Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
La Bodega - Pismo Beach
orange star4.6 • 664
790 Price St Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pismo Beach
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston