Krause's Cafe 148 S. Castell Ave

148 S. Castell Ave

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Juice

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

V-8 Juice

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Tea/Coffee/Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Wassil N/A

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Abita Rootbeer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 am
