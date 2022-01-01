Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Barbeque
Korean

Krave 1170 Collier Rd. NW Suite B&C

No reviews yet

1170 Collier Rd NW #B

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Bulgogi Bowl
Mandu
Chicken Bulgogi Bowl

Krave Platter

All platters come with daily Banchans
Chicken Bulgogi Platter

$12.95

12 oz chicken in fruit based soy sauce. All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Spicy Chicken Platter

$12.95

12 oz Spicy Chicken in fruit based Gochujang sauce. All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Pork Bulgogi Platter

$12.95

12 oz pork with fruit based soy sauce. All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Spicy Pork Platter

$12.95

12 oz Spicy pork in fruit based Gochujang sauce. All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Steak Bulgogi Platter

$13.95

"Fire meat” - 12 oz of sliced ribeye marinated in fruit based house soy sauce. All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Spicy Steak Platter

$14.95

Tofu Platter

$12.95

Deep-fried Tofu with a sauce of your choice. (Savory & Sweet / Spicy) All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Galbi Platter

$23.95

Bone-in short rib Korean BBQ. All platters come with daily Banchans (sides) and a side salad

Krave Steak Platter

$13.95Out of stock

Savory mix of ground meat with fresh onion, egg, milk battered with Panko (breadcrumbs). Served with special brown and creamy Kravy sauce.

Krave Philly

Bulgogi Philly

$11.95

Original 12 oz of Ribeye Philly w/ bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and white American cheese.

Chicken Bulgogi Philly

$10.95

12 oz chicken in fruit based sauce w/ bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and white American cheese.

Spicy Chicken Philly

$10.95

12 oz Spicy chicken in fruit based Gochujang sauce w/ bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and white American cheese.

Krave Bowl

Chicken Bulgogi Bowl

$9.95

12 oz chicken in fruit based soy sauce over rice.

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$9.95

12 oz Spicy Chicken in fruit based Gochujang sauce over rice.

Pork Bulgogi Bowl

$9.95

12 oz pork with house fruit based soy sauce over rice.

Spicy Pork Bowl

$9.95

12 oz Spicy pork in fruit based Gochujang sauce over rice.

Steak Bulgogi Bowl

$10.95

"Fire meat” - 12 oz of sliced ribeye marinated in fruit based house soy sauce over rice.

Spicy Steak Bowl

$11.95

Tofu Bowl

$9.95

Pan-fried tofu with a sauce of your choice over rice. (Savory & Sweet / Spicy)

A La Carte

Krave Fries

$3.95

Premium Fries

Mandu

$8.95

Deep-fried dumpling – 6 pieces

Ramyun

$7.95

Korean spicy ramen with egg. Recommended for DINE IN ONLY

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.95

Fried Rice with Kimchi and egg on top

Jap-chae

$13.95

Glass noodle stir-fried with pork and mixed vegetables. Recommended for DINE IN ONLY

Seafood Pancake

$14.95

Savory pancake with shrimp, mussel, claim, squid and scallions

Beverages

Krave Peach

$3.95

24oz Healthy alternative to soda (Carbonated)

Krave Grape

$3.95

24oz Healthy alternative to soda (Carbonated)

Krave Pineapple

$3.95

24oz Healthy alternative to soda (Carbonated)

Krave Pomegrante

$3.95

24oz Healthy alternative to soda (Carbonated)

Krave Tangerine

$3.95

24 oz healthy alternative to soda (Carbonated)

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Stubborn Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sparkling Ice

$2.50

Bai Infusion

$3.00

Dole Lemonade

$2.50

Bubly

$2.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Farmer's Aloe Vera

$3.00

Creative Roots

$1.50

Honest Kids

$1.50

V8 Splash

$3.00

Extras

Extra Daily Banchans

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Extra House Sauce

$1.00

Extra Spicy Sauce

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our business specializes in bringing high quality food. Our meats are carefully selected; trimmed in house and marinated for over 24 hours in our special marinade that's consisted mostly with your favorite fruits; to create that rich and bold flavor.

Website

Location

1170 Collier Rd NW #B, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

