Krave 8 S Division Street

8 S Division Street

New Rochelle, NY 10805

Order Again

Small bites

Cod Fish Cakes

$10.00

Crab & Lobster Rolls

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Krave Wings

$12.00

Peppered Shrimp

$13.00

Spicy

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

Salads

Krave Signature Salad

$12.00

allery alert, walnuts

Krave Caesar Salad

$11.00

Pass the Dutchie

Dutch Pot Fried Chicken

$15.00

served with one side

Stewed Oxtail

$30.00

served with one side

Jerk Pork

$18.00

served with one side

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

served with one side

Ackee & Saltfish

$22.00

served with one side

Ackee & Shrimp

$32.00

served with one side

Curry Goat

$28.00

From The Sea

Whole Red Snapper

$35.00

served with one side

Whole Bronzini

$35.00

served with one side

Salmon

$25.00

served with mashed potto and seasonal veg

Lobster Tail

$45.00

Shrimp

$24.00

King Crab Legs

$125.00

served with Corn and potatoes

Shrimp Lingunie

$24.00

Vegetarian

Tofu

$14.00

served with seasonal vegetables

Fried Rice

$12.00

Rasta Pasta

$16.00

Run Down

$14.00

vegetables served in a coconut milk reduction

Chef Special

16 oz Ribeye Steak

$58.00

served with mashed potato asparagus

Curry Chicken Breast

$15.00

Stew Chicken

$15.00

Kids

Kids Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kids Linguini w/ Butter

$12.00

Soups

Chicken soup

$12.00

Red Peas soup

$12.00

Goat soup

$12.00

Family Meals

Family Chicken

$60.00

Family Pork

$70.00

Family Shrimp

$80.00

Dessert

Rum Raisin Cheescake

$10.00

Black Cake

$10.00

Coconut Rum Cake

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$10.00

Krave Hot Sauce

Mild Red

$8.00

Hot Yellow

$8.00

Super Hot Red 16 oz

$10.00

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Plantains

$6.00

Rice & Peas

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Taco Thursday

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Salmon Tacos

$12.00

Jerk Pork Tacos

$12.00

Krave Street Corn

$6.00

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 S Division Street, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Directions

