Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krave CA

review star

No reviews yet

1299 E. Prosperity ave

Tulare, CA 93274

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Scoops Poke
Spicy Ramen
Miso Ramen

Appetizers

Krave Wings

Krave Wings

$14.00

Krave Wings (8pcs) Spicy Sriracha, unagi Eel sauce and green onion

Kamikaze fries

Kamikaze fries

$10.00

Krave Fries BBQ roast pork, jalapeno, green onion, Spicy Sriracha, Cajun season,

Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$13.00

Poke Nachos (Choice 2 proteins) Fried wonton chips, cucumbers, carrots, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, Crispy Onions, creamy wasabi, spicy ponzu, spicy mayo

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$6.00

(2pcs) Spam musubi is a popular snack lunch food composed of a slice of grilled Spam sandwiched, top of a block of rice wrapped together with nori in the tradition of Japanese omusubi

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

(5 pcs) is a Japanese dish made with fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy, serve it with our Krave Sriracha mayo mix with Spicy Ponzu dip

Plain Fries

$6.00
Chicken Gyoza Potsticker

Chicken Gyoza Potsticker

$7.00

Yummy Chicken Gyoza (6 pcs ) Dip with Krave Savory Ponzu Lime

Ramen

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Red & White miso flavor: Choice of One Protein Meat, or add additional, Each bowl served with Corn, green onion, Spinach, Dry Mushroom, soft boil egg, dry garlic and onion

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$16.00

savory sea salt flavor: Choice of One Protein Meat, or add additional, Each bowl served with Corn, green onion, Spinach, Dry Mushroom, soft boil egg, dry garlic and onion

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Rich soy sauce flavor: Choice of One Protein Meat, or add additional, Each bowl served with Corn, green onion, Spinach, Dry Mushroom, soft boil, dry garlic and onion

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$16.00

Togarashi flavors: Choose one protein meat, Each bowl served with soft boil egg, corn, green onion, dry mushroom, spinach, churchy garlic, churchy onion (Adding extra protein meats, noodles, and eggs will be additional

Miso Soup Base

$7.00

Beer

Corona Premeire

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

Modleo

$5.00

Sake/Cocktails

Sake

$7.00

Soju Shots

$3.00

Soju Bottle

$13.00

Sparkling Sake

$15.00

Beverages

7up

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Rasberry Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

HOT Green Tea

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Kern

$2.00

Dessert

Macaron \ Green Tea

Macaron \ Green Tea

$4.00

This matcha green tea ice cream is packed with antioxidants for a healthy summer treat. ... Made with naturally sweet (and healthy) ingredients, this ice cream is actually good for you. You won't need to feel guilty at all.

Macaron\mango

Macaron\mango

$4.00
Macaron\Vanilla

Macaron\Vanilla

$4.00

Macaron\Coffee

$4.00
Macaron\Strawberry

Macaron\Strawberry

$4.00

16 oz

16oz Sapporo

16oz Sapporo

$7.00

Japanese beer brewing company founded in 1876. Sapporo is the oldest brand of beer in Japan. It was first brewed in Sapporo, Japan, in 1876 by brewer Seibei Nakagawa.

Salty Walrus

Salty Walrus

$7.00

Modelo Especial is a rich, full-flavored pilsner beer brewed with premium two-row barley malt that gives it a slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops characterand crisp finish. Imported from Mexico.

16oz Space Dust IPA

16oz Space Dust IPA

$7.00

American style beer brewed by Elysian Brewing Company in Seattle, WA.

16oz Mango Cart

16oz Mango Cart

$7.00

An all-day IPA naturally brewed with a complex array of malts, grains and hops. Balanced for optimal aromatics and a clean finish. The perfect reward for an honest day's work and the ultimate companion to celebrate life's simple pleasures.

16oz Contact Haze IPA

16oz Contact Haze IPA

$7.00

Shock Top is a traditional Belgian-style wheat ale that was originally introduced in 2006 as a seasonal offering.

16oz Mich Ultra

16oz Mich Ultra

$7.00

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a light lager with a superior, golden taste. With only 2.5 carbs and 85 calories, Pure Gold is triple filtered and brewed free of artificial colors and flavors.

24oz Mug

Sapporo

Sapporo

$9.00
J

J

$9.00
Space Dust IPA

Space Dust IPA

$9.00
Contact Haze IPA

Contact Haze IPA

$9.00
Mango Cart

Mango Cart

$9.00

Shock Top is a traditional Belgian-style wheat ale that was originally introduced in 2006 as a seasonal offering.

Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$9.00

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a light lager with a superior, golden taste. With only 2.5 carbs and 85 calories, Pure Gold is triple filtered and brewed free of artificial colors and flavors.

34oz Super Krave Mug

Sapporo

$13.00

Salty Walrus

$13.00

Mango Cart

$13.00

Hazy IPA

$13.00

Space dust IPA

$13.00

Michelob Ultra

$13.00

k

ALL 16 OZ DRAFT

$5.00

Poke Bowls

3 Scoops Poke

3 Scoops Poke

$14.00
4 Scoop Poke

4 Scoop Poke

$16.00

Kids Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Spring mix Veggie Bowl

$8.00

ToFu Bowl

$10.00

Vietnamese Coffee/ Thai Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1299 E. Prosperity ave, Tulare, CA 93274

Directions

Gallery
Krave CA image
Krave CA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Top O' The Morn Farms - 1421 E Prosperity Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1421 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
Braised Kitchen - 1323 E Prosperity Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1323 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
Drunk Donkey Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 156
1687 Hillman St Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA117 - Tulare
orange star4.1 • 114
1661 Retherford St Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
Braised - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2255 E Tulare Ave , Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulare

Jamba - 000715 - Tulare Pavilions
orange star4.8 • 1,006
1681 Hillman Street Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
Drunk Donkey Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 156
1687 Hillman St Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA117 - Tulare
orange star4.1 • 114
1661 Retherford St Tulare, CA 93274
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulare
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fresno
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston