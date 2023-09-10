Small Pizzas

Small Specialty Pizza

12" Small Mr. H

$23.00

Sticky honey sriracha mac n' cheese with chicken cutlet, ranch, chipotle aioli

12" Small Biggie Mac

$22.00

Seasoned ground beef, our special Biggie mac sauce, lettuce, and pickles

12" Small Pauly Delight

$18.00

Chicken cutlet, root beer honey BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, Cheddar cheese

12" Small Fuego Chicken

$18.00

Chicken cutlet, chipotle aioli, jalapeño ranch, red onions, and cilantro

12" Small Steak Truffle

$22.00

Steak, bacon, homemade fresh mozzarella, pecorino, white truffle aioli

12" Small White Truffle

$19.00

Chicken cutlet, white truffle aioli, homemade fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and parsley

12" Small Loaded Tater Tot

$22.00

Tater tots, bacon, chipotle aioli, ranch, red onions, and scallion

12" Small Fried Oreo Pizza

$22.00

Fried OREOs, cannoli cream, crumbled OREOs, and powdered sugar

12" Small Krave It FCW

$18.00

Deep-fried chicken, homemade waffles, sharp Cheddar cheese with maple syrup

12" Small Homer Simpson

$19.00

Meatballs, bacon, glazed donuts, Cheddar cheese, and maple syrup

12" Small Love at First Sight

$22.00

Buffalo chicken, mac and cheese, cool ranch Doritos, and special ranch sauce

12" Small Mac-Tastic

$18.00

4 cheese mac n' cheese with chipotle aioli and cilantro

12" Small Hot Chick

$18.00

Buffalo chicken pizza with bleu cheese (substitute with ranch)

12" Small Numbero Unode

$21.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, Jack Cheddar cheese, homemade jalapeño ranch, and cool ranch Doritos

12" Small China King

$18.00

Our version of General Tso chicken - fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions

12" Small Desi Boy

$19.00

Indian spiced crispy chicken, homemade tikka masala aioli, fresh mozzarella, jalapeño, and cilantro

12" Small Sweet Devil

$18.00

Fried chicken, honey sriracha, special ranch, black sesame seeds, and jalapeño

12" Small Jabroni

$22.00

Buffalo chicken pie with mozzarella sticks and jalapeño ranch

12" Small Little Italy

$23.00

Prosciutto de Parma, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella with oil and vinegar

12" Small Don Julio

$23.00

Cool ranch Doritos steak taco pizza, with jalapeño ranch and Cheddar cheese

12" Small Halal Cart

$22.00

Typical lamb over rice platter with lettuce, tomato, hot red sauce, and white sauce

Small Red Sauce

12" Small Plain Jane

$15.00

Our cheese pie with homemade marinara

12" Small Margherita

$18.00

Homemade fresh mozzarella cheese with our red sauce, fresh basil, and pecorino cheese

12" Small The Sergeant

$18.00

Stacked with extra pepperoni, spicy marinara, and fresh and smokes mozzarella

12" Small Mama Mia

$19.00

Our chicken Parmigiana pie with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, ricotta, and fresh basil. (Substitute with eggplant)

12" Small Grandpa Lou

$19.00

Meatballs with smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara ricotta, and parsley

12" Small Karnival

$23.00

Sweet sausage, mini pepperoni cups, hot capicola, soppressata, green peppers, onion, provolone, and oregano

Small Vodka Sauce

12" Small House

$18.00

Homemade vodka sauce with smoked and fresh mozzarella

12" Small Lady Delight

$18.00

Grilled eggplant, smoked and fresh mozzarella, pecorino basil, and vodka sauce

12" Small Queens Finest

$23.00

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, homemade burrata, pecorino, fresh basil, and sesame seed crust

Large Pizzas

Large Specialty Pizza

18" Large Super Sticky Honey Sriracha Roni Cup Square

$40.00

Super duper sticky honey sriracha sauce with mini pepperoni cups

18" Large Mr. H

$34.00

Sticky honey sriracha mac n' cheese with chicken cutlet, ranch, chipotle aioli

18" Large Truffle Pesto Roni Square

$40.00

Mini pepperoni cups with homemade truffle pesto aioli

18" Large Biggie Mac

$34.00

Seasoned ground beef, our special Biggie mac sauce, lettuce, and pickles

18" Large Birria Birria Birria

$70.00

Mexican birria taco with consomé fries only

18" Large Pauly Delight

$31.00

Chicken cutlet, root beer honey BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, Cheddar cheese

18" Large Fuego Chicken

$31.00

Chicken cutlet, chipotle aioli, jalapeño ranch, red onions, and cilantro

18" Large Steak Truffle

$33.00

Steak, bacon, homemade fresh mozzarella, pecorino, white truffle aioli

18" Large White Truffle

$32.00

Chicken cutlet, white truffle aioli, homemade fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and parsley

World Famous Cheeseburger Pizza

$50.00

16" cheeseburgers with a fried egg, french fries, bacon, and chipotle mayo

18" Large Loaded Tater Tot

$35.00

Tater tots, bacon, chipotle aioli, ranch, red onions, and scallion

18" Large Fried Oreo Pizza

$34.00

Fried OREOs, cannoli cream, crumbled OREOs, and powdered sugar

18" Large Chicken Parm Calzone Crust

$45.00

18" Large Krave It FCW

$31.00

Deep-fried chicken, homemade waffles, sharp Cheddar cheese with maple syrup

18" Large Homer Simpson

$31.00

Meatballs, bacon, glazed donuts, Cheddar cheese, and maple syrup

18" Large Love at First Sight

$35.00

Buffalo chicken, mac and cheese, cool ranch Doritos, and special ranch sauce

18" Large Mac-Tastic

$29.00

4 cheese mac n' cheese with chipotle aioli and cilantro

18" Large Hot Chick

$30.00

Buffalo chicken pizza with bleu cheese (substitute with ranch)

18" Large Numbero Unode

$32.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, Jack Cheddar cheese, homemade jalapeño ranch, and cool ranch Doritos

18" Large China King

$31.00

Our version of General Tso chicken - fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions

18" Large Desi Boy

$32.00

Indian spiced crispy chicken, homemade tikka masala aioli, fresh mozzarella, jalapeño, and cilantro

18" Large Sweet Devil

$31.00

Fried chicken, honey sriracha, special ranch, black sesame seeds, and jalapeño

18" Large Jabroni

$34.00

Buffalo chicken pie with mozzarella sticks and jalapeño ranch

18" Large Little Italy

$35.00

Prosciutto de Parma, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella with oil and vinegar

18" Large Don Julio

$35.00

Cool ranch Doritos steak taco pizza, with jalapeño ranch and Cheddar cheese

18" Large Care Package

$40.00

8 different tasty af slices in one pie

18" Large Korean Corn Square

$40.00

Our version of the tasty Korean street food whipped up corn with black pepper and parsley

18" Large Halal Cart

$35.00

Typical lamb over rice platter with lettuce, tomato, hot red sauce, and white sauce

Large Red Sauce

18" Large Plain Jane

$22.00

Our cheese pie with homemade marinara

18" Large Margherita

$29.00

Homemade fresh mozzarella cheese with our red sauce, fresh basil, and pecorino cheese

18" Large The Sergeant

$29.00

Stacked with extra pepperoni, spicy marinara, and fresh and smokes mozzarella

18" Large Mama Mia

$31.00

Our chicken Parmigiana pie with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, ricotta, and fresh basil. (Substitute with eggplant)

18" Large Grandpa Lou

$31.00

Meatballs with smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara ricotta, and parsley

18" Large Karnival

$36.00

Sweet sausage, mini pepperoni cups, hot capicola, soppressata, green peppers, onion, provolone, and oregano

Large Vodka Sauce

18" Large Spicy Vodka Garlic Knot Crust

$40.00

Vodka sauce, chipotle Gouda, and garlic knot crust

18" Large House

$30.00

Homemade vodka sauce with smoked and fresh mozzarella

18" Large Lady Delight

$30.00

Grilled eggplant, smoked and fresh mozzarella, pecorino basil, and vodka sauce

18" Large Queens Finest

$35.00

Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, homemade burrata, pecorino, fresh basil, and sesame seed crust

18" Large Franny Lew Square

$40.00

Sweet sausage, garlic broccoli rabe, and vodka sauce

18" Large 30th Ave Bully Square

$44.00

Prosciutto de Parma, burrata vodka sauce, fresh basil, and sesame seed crust

18" Large Londyn Skye Square

$40.00

Mini pepperoni, vodka sauce, and super sticky honey sriracha

Large Grilled Cheese Pizza

18" Large Buffalo

$38.00

Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and American cheese with homemade buffalo and special ranch sauce

18" Large Pretzel Crust Pesto

$38.00

Mozzarella and pesto sauce with a salted pretzel crust

18" Large Pepperoni

$40.00

Loads of mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, with pepperoni inside and out

18" Large Evil Sticky Sriracha

$38.00

Super cheesy four cheese with sticky honey sriracha, special ranch, jalapeño, and black sesame seed crust

Rest of Food Menu

Lil Ones

Lil Ones Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fries with honey mustard dipping sauce

Lil Ones 8" Cheese Pie

$8.00

Lil Ones Mac and Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sweet Tooth

Fried OREOs

$8.00

Fried Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$8.00

Steak Sandwiches

Krave it Bomber

$15.00

thinly sliced steak smothered in sriracha cheese whiz, grilled onions and honey sriracha roasted pineapples

Philly Bomber

$14.00

steak smothered in white american cheese whiz, cherry peppers and grilled onions

Chico Sauve

$15.00

mexi-spiced steak, avocado, jalapeño ranch, pico de gallo, queso blanco

The Lugar

$15.50

steak, melted cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings, steak sauce and homemade creamy beet horseradish mayo

KK-47

$14.00

steak, melted fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, jalapeños, sriracha mayo

Bubba Junior

$16.00

steak, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, fried egg and french fries

Truffle Eleven

$14.50

steak, chopped smoked bacon, melted homemade mozzarella on garlic bread with our new truffle mayo

Biggie Mac

$15.00

steak, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, homemade biggie mac sauce

Brisket Sandwiches

Jammin Brisket

$17.00

coca-cola brisket with blue cheese crumbles, jack cheese, caramelized onions and our signature bacon jam

#1 Brisket

$17.00

coca-cola brisket with chipotle gouda, caramelized onions and house jalapeño ranch

#13 Brisket

$17.00

slow roasted bbq brisket, apple sriracha slaw, bread & butter pickles smothered in smoky bourbon bbq sauce

Punjabi Brisket

$17.00

brisket with tikka masala aioli, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh mozzarella and cliantro

Chicken Sandwiches

Angry Nonna

$15.50

The BVLD

$13.00

chicken cutlet, smothered in root beer honey bbq sauce, smoked bacon, melted cheddar and baby arugula on garlic bread

Mr. BVLD

$12.50

fried chicken cutlet, smothered in honey sriracha with fresh homemade mozzarella and jalapeños

Hot Chick

$12.50

fried chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, celery and melted mozzarella

Papi Chulo

$14.00

grilled chicken, black beans, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro and fresh mozzarella

Dozo

$12.50

chicken cutlet, homemade vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, pecorino and fresh basil

HC Knights

$12.50

grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella

#23

$13.00

chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and bacon with our speacial ranch sauce

No Ordinary

$13.50

chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and truffle mayo

Desi Boy

$13.00

fried chicken, homemade tikka masala crema, cilantro, jalapeño and fresh mozzarella

FP Terriers

$14.00

fried chicken, smoked mozzarella, bread and butter pickles, spicy slaw and sriracha mayo

Thrilla in Manilla

$14.00

fried chicken cutlet smothered in peach moonshine, ghost pepper bbq sauce, melted monterey jack cheese, avocado and cilantro

Real Deal

$14.00

chicken cutlet, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, cherry peppers, arugula and roasted red pepper mayo

Munchie Madness

$14.50

chicken cutlet, smoked bacon, french fries, fresh mozzarella, homemade gravy and chipotle aioli

The PLT

$15.00

fried chicken cutlet and fried prosciutto, chipotle gouda, lettuce, tomato and homemade chipotle sauce

Godmother

$14.00

chicken cutlet smothered in our house vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and extra pepperoni

Veggie Sandwiches

Veggie Baby

$11.00

homemade fresh mozzarella, pesto, baby arugula, tomato, oil and vinegar on garlic bread

King Eggplant

$13.00

grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, pesto mozzarella and spicy marinara

Queen Eggplant

$13.00

grilled eggplant with homemade vodka sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta and smoked mozzarella

74th Street

$13.00

seasoned cauliflower and spinach, grilled onions, jalapeños, cilantro, chipotle gouda and tikka masala aioli

Cold Sandwiches

Same Ol'

$13.00

turkey breast, baby arugula, tomato, smoked mozzarella, oil and vinegar, and truffle mayo

Slim Fit

$13.00

turkey breast, honey mustard, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomato and cucumbers

Italiano

$14.00

sopressatta, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt and pepper, oregano, oil and vinega

FEFE BLT

$14.00

turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and chipotle mayo

Wings/Tenders

Small Wings

$11.00

Large Wings

$19.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fries & Tots

Regular Fries

$6.00

Drunken Potato

$8.00

Fort Totten

$8.00

Spicy Bourborn

$9.00

Disco Fries

$8.00

Ranch This

$9.00

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Lord of the Fries

$11.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Salads

Klassic Caesar

$11.00

Evil Caesar

$13.00

Southwest

$14.00

Jenna Barbie

$15.50

Greek Paradise

$15.50

Q'Cobb

$15.50

Drink Menu

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Krave It Soda Pop

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Joe Tea

$3.25

Pizza Slices

Plain Slices

Slice Plain

$3.75

Slice Sicilian

$4.75

Slice Margherita

$5.00

Slice House

$5.00

One Topping Slices

Slice w/1 Topping

$5.00

Specialty Slices

Specialty Slice

$5.99

Slice Pauly delight

$5.99

Slice Cbr

$5.99

Slice Fcw

$5.99

Slice China King

$5.99

Slice Desi boy

$5.99

Slice Sweet devil

$5.99

Slice Mr. H

$5.99

Slice White truffle

$5.99

Slice Mac tastic

$5.99

Slice Jabroni

$5.99

Slice Loaded tater tot

$5.99

Slice Fuego chicken

$5.99

Slice Don Julio

$5.99

Slice Biggie Mac

$5.99

Slice Homer Simpson

$5.99

Slice Maragarita square

$5.99

Slice House square

$5.99

Slice Lady delight

$5.99

Slice Hot chick

$5.99

Super Specialty Slices

Slice Super sticky roni square

$6.50

Slice Londyn Skye square

$6.50

Slice Truffle pesto roni square

$6.50

Slice House square

$6.50

Slice Crab dip square

$6.50

Slice 30th ave bully square

$6.50

Slice Franny Lew square

$6.50

Slice Garlic knot crust

$6.50

Slice Queens finest

$6.50

Slice Mama mia

$6.50

Slice Korean corn square

$6.50

Slice Steak truffle

$6.50

Birria Slice

$9.25

Cheeseburger Slice

$7.50

Fried Oreo Slice

$7.00

Super Specialty Sicilian

Slice Cheeseburger

$7.00

Slice Fried Oreo

$7.00

Slice Birria birria birria

$9.00

Extra sauces

Sauces

Buffalo

$1.00

Tikka Masala

$1.00

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Mexi-Chipotle

$1.00

General Tso's

$1.00

Ghost Pepper

$1.00

Moonshine BBQ

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Truffle Sriracha

$1.00

Root Beer Honey BBQ

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Truffle mayo

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Horseradish Aloi

$1.00