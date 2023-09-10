- Home
Krave It - Huntington 376 New York Avenue
376 New York Avenue
Huntington, NY 11743
Small Pizzas
Small Specialty Pizza
12" Small Mr. H
Sticky honey sriracha mac n' cheese with chicken cutlet, ranch, chipotle aioli
12" Small Biggie Mac
Seasoned ground beef, our special Biggie mac sauce, lettuce, and pickles
12" Small Pauly Delight
Chicken cutlet, root beer honey BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, Cheddar cheese
12" Small Fuego Chicken
Chicken cutlet, chipotle aioli, jalapeño ranch, red onions, and cilantro
12" Small Steak Truffle
Steak, bacon, homemade fresh mozzarella, pecorino, white truffle aioli
12" Small White Truffle
Chicken cutlet, white truffle aioli, homemade fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and parsley
12" Small Loaded Tater Tot
Tater tots, bacon, chipotle aioli, ranch, red onions, and scallion
12" Small Fried Oreo Pizza
Fried OREOs, cannoli cream, crumbled OREOs, and powdered sugar
12" Small Krave It FCW
Deep-fried chicken, homemade waffles, sharp Cheddar cheese with maple syrup
12" Small Homer Simpson
Meatballs, bacon, glazed donuts, Cheddar cheese, and maple syrup
12" Small Love at First Sight
Buffalo chicken, mac and cheese, cool ranch Doritos, and special ranch sauce
12" Small Mac-Tastic
4 cheese mac n' cheese with chipotle aioli and cilantro
12" Small Hot Chick
Buffalo chicken pizza with bleu cheese (substitute with ranch)
12" Small Numbero Unode
Grilled Chicken, avocado, Jack Cheddar cheese, homemade jalapeño ranch, and cool ranch Doritos
12" Small China King
Our version of General Tso chicken - fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions
12" Small Desi Boy
Indian spiced crispy chicken, homemade tikka masala aioli, fresh mozzarella, jalapeño, and cilantro
12" Small Sweet Devil
Fried chicken, honey sriracha, special ranch, black sesame seeds, and jalapeño
12" Small Jabroni
Buffalo chicken pie with mozzarella sticks and jalapeño ranch
12" Small Little Italy
Prosciutto de Parma, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella with oil and vinegar
12" Small Don Julio
Cool ranch Doritos steak taco pizza, with jalapeño ranch and Cheddar cheese
12" Small Halal Cart
Typical lamb over rice platter with lettuce, tomato, hot red sauce, and white sauce
Small Red Sauce
12" Small Plain Jane
Our cheese pie with homemade marinara
12" Small Margherita
Homemade fresh mozzarella cheese with our red sauce, fresh basil, and pecorino cheese
12" Small The Sergeant
Stacked with extra pepperoni, spicy marinara, and fresh and smokes mozzarella
12" Small Mama Mia
Our chicken Parmigiana pie with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, ricotta, and fresh basil. (Substitute with eggplant)
12" Small Grandpa Lou
Meatballs with smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara ricotta, and parsley
12" Small Karnival
Sweet sausage, mini pepperoni cups, hot capicola, soppressata, green peppers, onion, provolone, and oregano
Small Vodka Sauce
12" Small House
Homemade vodka sauce with smoked and fresh mozzarella
12" Small Lady Delight
Grilled eggplant, smoked and fresh mozzarella, pecorino basil, and vodka sauce
12" Small Queens Finest
Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, homemade burrata, pecorino, fresh basil, and sesame seed crust
Large Pizzas
Large Specialty Pizza
18" Large Super Sticky Honey Sriracha Roni Cup Square
Super duper sticky honey sriracha sauce with mini pepperoni cups
18" Large Mr. H
Sticky honey sriracha mac n' cheese with chicken cutlet, ranch, chipotle aioli
18" Large Truffle Pesto Roni Square
Mini pepperoni cups with homemade truffle pesto aioli
18" Large Biggie Mac
Seasoned ground beef, our special Biggie mac sauce, lettuce, and pickles
18" Large Birria Birria Birria
Mexican birria taco with consomé fries only
18" Large Pauly Delight
Chicken cutlet, root beer honey BBQ sauce, chipotle aioli, Cheddar cheese
18" Large Fuego Chicken
Chicken cutlet, chipotle aioli, jalapeño ranch, red onions, and cilantro
18" Large Steak Truffle
Steak, bacon, homemade fresh mozzarella, pecorino, white truffle aioli
18" Large White Truffle
Chicken cutlet, white truffle aioli, homemade fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, and parsley
World Famous Cheeseburger Pizza
16" cheeseburgers with a fried egg, french fries, bacon, and chipotle mayo
18" Large Loaded Tater Tot
Tater tots, bacon, chipotle aioli, ranch, red onions, and scallion
18" Large Fried Oreo Pizza
Fried OREOs, cannoli cream, crumbled OREOs, and powdered sugar
18" Large Chicken Parm Calzone Crust
18" Large Krave It FCW
Deep-fried chicken, homemade waffles, sharp Cheddar cheese with maple syrup
18" Large Homer Simpson
Meatballs, bacon, glazed donuts, Cheddar cheese, and maple syrup
18" Large Love at First Sight
Buffalo chicken, mac and cheese, cool ranch Doritos, and special ranch sauce
18" Large Mac-Tastic
4 cheese mac n' cheese with chipotle aioli and cilantro
18" Large Hot Chick
Buffalo chicken pizza with bleu cheese (substitute with ranch)
18" Large Numbero Unode
Grilled Chicken, avocado, Jack Cheddar cheese, homemade jalapeño ranch, and cool ranch Doritos
18" Large China King
Our version of General Tso chicken - fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions
18" Large Desi Boy
Indian spiced crispy chicken, homemade tikka masala aioli, fresh mozzarella, jalapeño, and cilantro
18" Large Sweet Devil
Fried chicken, honey sriracha, special ranch, black sesame seeds, and jalapeño
18" Large Jabroni
Buffalo chicken pie with mozzarella sticks and jalapeño ranch
18" Large Little Italy
Prosciutto de Parma, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, smoked mozzarella with oil and vinegar
18" Large Don Julio
Cool ranch Doritos steak taco pizza, with jalapeño ranch and Cheddar cheese
18" Large Care Package
8 different tasty af slices in one pie
18" Large Korean Corn Square
Our version of the tasty Korean street food whipped up corn with black pepper and parsley
18" Large Halal Cart
Typical lamb over rice platter with lettuce, tomato, hot red sauce, and white sauce
Large Red Sauce
18" Large Plain Jane
Our cheese pie with homemade marinara
18" Large Margherita
Homemade fresh mozzarella cheese with our red sauce, fresh basil, and pecorino cheese
18" Large The Sergeant
Stacked with extra pepperoni, spicy marinara, and fresh and smokes mozzarella
18" Large Mama Mia
Our chicken Parmigiana pie with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara, ricotta, and fresh basil. (Substitute with eggplant)
18" Large Grandpa Lou
Meatballs with smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara ricotta, and parsley
18" Large Karnival
Sweet sausage, mini pepperoni cups, hot capicola, soppressata, green peppers, onion, provolone, and oregano
Large Vodka Sauce
18" Large Spicy Vodka Garlic Knot Crust
Vodka sauce, chipotle Gouda, and garlic knot crust
18" Large House
Homemade vodka sauce with smoked and fresh mozzarella
18" Large Lady Delight
Grilled eggplant, smoked and fresh mozzarella, pecorino basil, and vodka sauce
18" Large Queens Finest
Chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, homemade burrata, pecorino, fresh basil, and sesame seed crust
18" Large Franny Lew Square
Sweet sausage, garlic broccoli rabe, and vodka sauce
18" Large 30th Ave Bully Square
Prosciutto de Parma, burrata vodka sauce, fresh basil, and sesame seed crust
18" Large Londyn Skye Square
Mini pepperoni, vodka sauce, and super sticky honey sriracha
Large Grilled Cheese Pizza
18" Large Buffalo
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, and American cheese with homemade buffalo and special ranch sauce
18" Large Pretzel Crust Pesto
Mozzarella and pesto sauce with a salted pretzel crust
18" Large Pepperoni
Loads of mozzarella, Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, with pepperoni inside and out
18" Large Evil Sticky Sriracha
Super cheesy four cheese with sticky honey sriracha, special ranch, jalapeño, and black sesame seed crust
Rest of Food Menu
Lil Ones
Steak Sandwiches
Krave it Bomber
thinly sliced steak smothered in sriracha cheese whiz, grilled onions and honey sriracha roasted pineapples
Philly Bomber
steak smothered in white american cheese whiz, cherry peppers and grilled onions
Chico Sauve
mexi-spiced steak, avocado, jalapeño ranch, pico de gallo, queso blanco
The Lugar
steak, melted cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings, steak sauce and homemade creamy beet horseradish mayo
KK-47
steak, melted fresh mozzarella, grilled onions, jalapeños, sriracha mayo
Bubba Junior
steak, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, fried egg and french fries
Truffle Eleven
steak, chopped smoked bacon, melted homemade mozzarella on garlic bread with our new truffle mayo
Biggie Mac
steak, american cheese, lettuce, pickles, homemade biggie mac sauce
Brisket Sandwiches
Jammin Brisket
coca-cola brisket with blue cheese crumbles, jack cheese, caramelized onions and our signature bacon jam
#1 Brisket
coca-cola brisket with chipotle gouda, caramelized onions and house jalapeño ranch
#13 Brisket
slow roasted bbq brisket, apple sriracha slaw, bread & butter pickles smothered in smoky bourbon bbq sauce
Punjabi Brisket
brisket with tikka masala aioli, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh mozzarella and cliantro
Chicken Sandwiches
Angry Nonna
The BVLD
chicken cutlet, smothered in root beer honey bbq sauce, smoked bacon, melted cheddar and baby arugula on garlic bread
Mr. BVLD
fried chicken cutlet, smothered in honey sriracha with fresh homemade mozzarella and jalapeños
Hot Chick
fried chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, celery and melted mozzarella
Papi Chulo
grilled chicken, black beans, chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro and fresh mozzarella
Dozo
chicken cutlet, homemade vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, pecorino and fresh basil
HC Knights
grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella
#23
chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and bacon with our speacial ranch sauce
No Ordinary
chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and truffle mayo
Desi Boy
fried chicken, homemade tikka masala crema, cilantro, jalapeño and fresh mozzarella
FP Terriers
fried chicken, smoked mozzarella, bread and butter pickles, spicy slaw and sriracha mayo
Thrilla in Manilla
fried chicken cutlet smothered in peach moonshine, ghost pepper bbq sauce, melted monterey jack cheese, avocado and cilantro
Real Deal
chicken cutlet, pepperoni, smoked mozzarella, cherry peppers, arugula and roasted red pepper mayo
Munchie Madness
chicken cutlet, smoked bacon, french fries, fresh mozzarella, homemade gravy and chipotle aioli
The PLT
fried chicken cutlet and fried prosciutto, chipotle gouda, lettuce, tomato and homemade chipotle sauce
Godmother
chicken cutlet smothered in our house vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella and extra pepperoni
Veggie Sandwiches
Veggie Baby
homemade fresh mozzarella, pesto, baby arugula, tomato, oil and vinegar on garlic bread
King Eggplant
grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, pesto mozzarella and spicy marinara
Queen Eggplant
grilled eggplant with homemade vodka sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta and smoked mozzarella
74th Street
seasoned cauliflower and spinach, grilled onions, jalapeños, cilantro, chipotle gouda and tikka masala aioli
Cold Sandwiches
Same Ol'
turkey breast, baby arugula, tomato, smoked mozzarella, oil and vinegar, and truffle mayo
Slim Fit
turkey breast, honey mustard, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomato and cucumbers
Italiano
sopressatta, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt and pepper, oregano, oil and vinega
FEFE BLT
turkey breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and chipotle mayo
Fries & Tots
Salads
Drink Menu
Pizza Slices
One Topping Slices
Specialty Slices
Specialty Slice
Slice Pauly delight
Slice Cbr
Slice Fcw
Slice China King
Slice Desi boy
Slice Sweet devil
Slice Mr. H
Slice White truffle
Slice Mac tastic
Slice Jabroni
Slice Loaded tater tot
Slice Fuego chicken
Slice Don Julio
Slice Biggie Mac
Slice Homer Simpson
Slice Maragarita square
Slice House square
Slice Lady delight
Slice Hot chick
Super Specialty Slices
Slice Super sticky roni square
Slice Londyn Skye square
Slice Truffle pesto roni square
Slice House square
Slice Crab dip square
Slice 30th ave bully square
Slice Franny Lew square
Slice Garlic knot crust
Slice Queens finest
Slice Mama mia
Slice Korean corn square
Slice Steak truffle
Birria Slice
Cheeseburger Slice
Fried Oreo Slice
Super Specialty Sicilian
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
376 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743
