Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krave Restaurant & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

1736 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Non Carbonated

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Mocktails

Shirley Ginger

$5.00

Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Pineapple Cobbler

$8.00

Fruit Loops

$6.00

Juicy Juelp

$7.00

Happy Hour

Shots (Deep Copy)

Termana Blanco

$6.00

Termana Repo

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Henny

$6.00

Beer (Deep Copy)

Stella

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Miller

$5.00

Draft 1

$5.00

Draft 2

$5.00

Bar Food (Deep Copy)

Krave's Collection

$12.00

Slider trio featuring cheeseburger, fried chicken, and shrimp po boy

Vintage Old Bay Crab Dip

$12.00

Succulent crab meat cooked to perfection with toasted naan crostini on the side.

Krave Sliders

$12.00

3 3oz beef patty, American Cheese, lettuce, bacon onion jam, Krave sauce

Bramble's Tenders

$10.00

A Bramble family favorite. 4 fresh, golden-fried tenders. Krispy. Served with our house seasoned fries.

Hot Honey Wings

$10.00

1/2 pound of our house wings tossed in hot honey sauce served with sweet potato fries . Served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Fries

$4.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and dine with us!

Location

1736 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Banana Leaves
orange star4.3 • 1,881
2020 Florida Ave NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Dupont Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Glen's Garden Market
orange starNo Reviews
2001 S St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Mi Casa
orange star4.5 • 2
1647 20th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Lost Sock Roasters - Phillips Cafe - 1600 21st st NW
orange starNo Reviews
1600 21st st NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
orange star4.3 • 91
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston