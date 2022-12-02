Krave To Go

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$25.00

Honey Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Salami Sandwich

$4.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Mixed Meat Sandwich

$20.00

Mixed Meat Sandwich

$12.00

Curry Tofu

$15.00

Pallela

$12.00

Deli Meats

Honey Turkey By the Pound

$14.99

per lb

Beef Salami By the Pound

$12.99

per lb

Pastrami By the Pound

$16.99

per lb

Prosciutto Di Parma By the Pound

$24.99

per lb

Beef Brisket By the Pound

$25.99

per lb

Smoked Turkey By the Pound

$16.99

per lb

Deluxe Ham By The Pound

$12.99

Honey Glazed Ham by the Pound

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken by the Pound

$12.99

Corned Beef by the Pound

$18.99

Hard Salami by the Pound

$12.99

American Cheese by the Pound

$9.99

Swiss Cheese by the Pound

$12.99

Provolone by the Pound

$10.99

Mozzarella by the Pound

$9.99

Cheddar by the Pound

$11.99

Pepper Jack by the Pound

$9.99

Ovengold Turkey

$14.99

In house Turkey

Salad

Caesar Pre- Packaged

$9.00

Krave Signature Salad Pre- Packaged

$12.00

Mixed Green Salad- Pre-Packaged

$9.00

Craft Your Own Salad

$9.79

Potato Salad

$6.50

Add Tuna

$3.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Goat Soup

$10.00

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Red Pea Soup

$8.00

Turkey and Bean

$10.00

Seafood Soup

$8.00

Hot Station

Ackee & Saltfish

$12.00

Bacon

$3.00

Bagels

$5.00

Cook Up Saltfish

$10.00

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Eggs

$6.00

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Fried Dumpling

$15.00

Fried Whiting & Grits

$15.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Porridge

$4.00

Ribs

$20.00

Salmon

$15.00

Sausage

$3.00

Shrimp & Broccoli

$15.00

Stew Chicken

$15.00

Terryiaki Chicken

$15.00

Turkey Meatloaf

$15.00

Turkey Wings

$15.00

Rasta Pasta

$10.00

Pepper Steak

$15.00

Fried Whiting

$15.00

Jerk Wings

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Waffles

$18.00

Jerk Wings (6 Piece Only)

$10.00

Pepper shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Chicken Lunch Special

$10.00

Pasta Lunch Special

$10.00

Rib Lunch Special

$10.00

Whiting Lunch Special

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Wings (6 Piece Only)

$10.00

Beverages

20 oz Smartwater

$3.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.50

Boylan Orange

$2.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.30

Coke

$1.30

Diet Pepsi

$1.30

Essentia Water

$2.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Illy Coffee

$6.00

Illy Cold Brew

$3.50

Illy Espresso

$6.00

Krave Fruit Punch

$6.00

Krave Pineapple Ginger

$6.00

Krave's Ginger Lemonade

$6.00

Krave's Sorrel

$6.00

Naked Blue Machine

$4.00

Naked Green Machine

$4.00

Naked Mighty Mango

$4.00

Naked Red Machine

$4.00

Pepsi

$1.30

Poland Spring

$2.00

16.9oz

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$4.00

SanPellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

$4.00Out of stock

SanPellegrino Arancita

$4.00

SanPellegrino Arancita Rossa

$4.00

SanPellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Smartwater sports bottles

$4.00

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.50

Snapple Lemon tea

$2.50

Snapple Orangeade

$2.50

Sprite

$1.30

Tea

$3.00

Ting

$5.00Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$6.00

Snapple Grapeade

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$2.50

Fruit Punch 1/2 Gallon

$15.00

Redbull

$3.00

Punch

$45.00

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Cookie

Apple crumb pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

$3.00

Crossaint

$3.00

Cherry filled Danish

$3.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

French Macarons

$3.00

Coconut Rum Cake

$6.00

Hot Sauces

In House made

Scotch Bonnet Yellow

$10.00

Scotch Bonnet Red

$8.00

Jerk Seasonings

House made Jerk Rub

$10.00

Breakfast

Boiled Eggs (Copy)

Eggs (Copy)

Sausage (Copy)

Bacon (Copy)

Oatmeal (Copy)

Porridge (Copy)

Ackee & Saltfish (Copy)

Cook Up Saltfish (Copy)

Fried Chicken & Waffles (Copy)

$15.00

Bento Box

Bento Box

$15.00

Soups

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Turkey and Bean

$8.00

Red Pea Soup

$6.00

Goat Soup

$8.00

Beef Soup

$8.00

Seafood Soup

$8.00

Fruits

Orange

$0.50

Apple

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Small Fruit Salad

$2.00

Large Fruit Salad

$4.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Pasta

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Plantains

$3.00

Waffles

$8.00

Grits

$5.00

Fried Whiting (1 piece)

$3.00

Fried Chicken (2 piece)

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (2 piece)

$6.00

Chicken Tenders (3 piece)

$8.00

Chicken Tenders (6 piece)

$12.00

Chicken Tender (12 piece)

$24.00

Turkey Wing (1 Piece)

$3.00

Fried Chicken (1 piece)

$3.00

Shrimp (6 Pieces Only)

$12.00

Chicken Dumplings (5 Pieces)

$5.00

BBQ Ribs (1 Piece)

$2.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Candid Yams

$5.00

Lunch Special

Shrimp

$10.00

Jerk Wings

$10.00

Brown Stewed Chicken

$10.00

Beef Meatloaf

$10.00

BBQ Ribs

$10.00

Fried Whiting

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Pepper Steak

$10.00

Jerk Chicken

$10.00

Pineapple BBQ Chicken

$10.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.00

Curried Chicken

$10.00

Pallela

$12.00

Vegetarian

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$10.00

Turkey Collard Greens

$10.00

Beef Meatballs

$10.00

Asian Glazed Chicken

$10.00

Turkey Meatloaf

$10.00

Coffee

Espresso Decaf

$2.45

Espresso (Regular)

$2.25

Latte (12oz)

$3.85

Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Cappuccino (12oz)

$3.75

Cappuccino (16oz)

$4.50

Cold Brew (Black 12oz)

$5.25

Cold Brew (Nitro Style 12oz)

$5.75

Cold Brew (Black 16oz)

$5.50

Cold Brew (Nitro Style 16oz)

$6.00

Americano (12oz)

$3.00

Americano (16oz)

$3.60

Illy Classico ( Medium Roast) Coffee Blend

$15.50

Illy Intenso (Dark Roast)

$15.50

Illy Espresso (Medium Roast)

$15.50

Illy Cold Brew Latte

$4.25

Ily Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino

$4.25

Chef Special

Stew Peas with Oxtail

$24.00

Stew Peas with Pigtail

$18.00

Pallela

$12.00

Stewed Oxtail

$28.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$40.00

Beef brisket

$15.00

Prime Ribs

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Krave To Go offers good food for those on the run!

Location

530 Main Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

