Kravegan

1520 Hendrix Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LUNCH SPECIAL

Hoagie Combo w/ Fries

$14.00

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Krab Poppers

$12.00

Mongolian unBeef BBQ Potato Skins

$12.00

Salad Platter

$10.00

Tasty Triangles

$12.00

unTuna Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Dinners

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$19.00

Smoked KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage) grilled with Bellpeppers & Onions served with 2 sides

Fried Chik'n Dinner

$19.00

Crispy Jackfruit Chik'n smothered in signature herb gravy served with 2 sides

Kalamari Dinner

$19.00

Crispy vegan Kalamari (Hearts of Palm) served with 2 sides. GF option available upon request

Smoked Beefless Roast

$19.00

Signature smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms) served with 2 sides

Mongolian unBeef BBQ

$19.00

Signature smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), sauteed white onions and green scallions served with 2 sides

MonStar Platter

$25.00

Choice of 3 Meatz served with 2 sides

Sauteed Vegetable Medley

$19.00

GF - Sauteed zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet bellpeppers & onions, carrots, and scallions served over Jasmine Rice

rib dinner

$19.00

Blackened unScallop Alfredo Linguine

$28.00

Blackened King Oyster Mushrooms, signature Alfredo sauce (contains soy) served with 1 side. GF option available upon request

Tacos

Trifecta Taco - qty 3

$16.00

Your choice of 3 taco served with crispy french fries

Chik'n Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature Jackfruit Chik'n, white cheedar cheeze, lettuce served with Fries

Burger Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature KraBurger (Beets & Mushrooms), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served with Fries

Double Taco - qty 2

$13.00

Your choice of 2 tacos served with crispy fries

fish qty 1

$8.00

Beefless roast - Qty. 1

$8.00

Buns

KraBurger

$16.00

Signature Burger (Beets & Mushrooms) topped with fried Kalamari (Hearts of Palm), lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served with Fries

Jackfruit Chik'n Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Jackfruit Chik'n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with Avocado sauce served with Fries

Pulled unPork Sandwich

$16.00

Shredded and Grilled Kravyback Ribz (Jackfruit & Mushrooms) in both signature BBQ sauces, onions and topped with Coleslaw served with Fries

Classic Kra"BLT"

$16.00

Grilled thin sliced smoked beefless roast, lettuce, tomato, signature KraMayo on toasted pullam bread served with Fries

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Signature Burger (Beets & Mushrooms) topped with sauteed Portobello Mushroom, lettuce, and signature white cheddar cheeze served with Fries

Hoagies

KraPhilly Cheezesteak

$17.00

Grilled smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), grilled in signature herb gravy, green peppers, onions, and white cheddar cheeze served with Fries

Meatball Hoagie

$17.00

Grilled KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage), topped with signature Marinara sauce, yellow and white Cheddar cheeze, topped with signature cashew parm cheeze served with Fries

Kalamari Po'Boy

$17.00

Crispy fried Kalamari (Hearts of Palm), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, green scallions, topped with Krave sauce drizzle served with Fries

Chikpea Parm Hoagie

$17.00

Fried Chikpea Tenders (Chickpeas), white cheddar cheeze, lettuce, topped with signature Marinara sauce and cashew parm cheeze

Italian Hoagie

$17.00

Grilled smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), sweet red peppers, banana peppers, topped with yellow cheedar cheeze served with Fries

Kravyback Ribz Mac Hoagie

$17.00

Grilled smoked Kravyback Ribz (Jackfruit & Mushrooms) topped with signature Mac N'Cheeze and signature Smokey Mesquite BBQ sauce served with Fries

krav rib 6' mac hoagie

$14.00

Specialties

Ackee Scramble

$17.00

Ackee sauteed with sweet bellpeppers, onions, herbs, Kraiyaki sauce, topped with avocado sauce drizzle with smoked KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage) served with Jasmine Rice

KraGumbo

$14.00

Signature Gumbo roux, zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet corn, tomatoes, and smoked Krasauage served over Jasmine Rice

KraGumbo

$16.00

Signature Gumbo roux, zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet corn, tomatoes, and smoked Krasauage served over Dirty Rice

Krabless Cakes over Mac

$14.00

Signature Krab (Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Bottoms, Mushrooms) over infamous Mac N'Cheeze

Krabless Cakes over Mac

$16.00

Signature Krab (Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Bottoms, Mushrooms) over infamous Mac N'Cheeze and Dirty Rice

Sausage Dawg

$14.00

Grilled KraSausage grilled bellpeppers & onions, topped with coleslaw served with Fries

Nacho Chik'n Tenders

$15.00

Crispy Chikpea Tenders (Chickpeas) tossed in signature Buffalo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, green scallions served with Fries

Fries

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Crispy fries topped with yellow chedder cheeze, sauteed sweet peppers, red onions in Krave sauce and the protein of your choice

Buffalo Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries tossed in signature Buffalo sauce, topped with yellow and white cheddar cheeze, diced tomatoes, red onions, green scallions

KraCheezy Fries

$7.50

Crispy fries topped with yellow and white cheddar cheeze, green scallions and parsley

Standard Fries

$5.50

Crispy lightly seasoned fries

Sides

Mac N'Cheeze

$7.00

Infamous creamy and savory signature Mac N'Cheeze -cup

Mac N'Cheeze

$12.00

Infamous creamy and savory signature Mac N'Cheeze -bowl

Black Eyed Peas

$7.00

Savory Blackeyed peas - cup

Black Eyed Peas

$12.00

Savory Blackeyed peas - bowl

Collard Greens

$7.00

Savory and spicy slow cooked collard greens - cup

Collard Greens

$12.00

Savory and spicy slow cooked collard greens - Bowl

Coleslaw

$7.00

perfect combination of sweet with a mild kick of spice creamy cole slaw - cup

Coleslaw

$12.00

perfect combination of sweet with a mild kick of spice creamy cole slaw - Bowl

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Crispy English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions in signature sauces - cup

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Crispy English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions in signature sauces - Bowl

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

seasoned with herbs and a touch of sea salt - cup

dirty rice

$8.00

large dirty rice

$12.00

large jasmine rice

$7.00

Kids

Burger Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature KraBurger (Beets & Mushrooms), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served with Fries

Chik'n Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature Jackfruit Chik'n, white cheedar cheeze, lettuce served with Fries

Chikpea Tenders

$10.50

Crispy fried Chikpea tenders (Chickpeas) served with Fries

Sunbutter & Jam

$10.50

lightly toasted pullam bread, sunbutter & jam served with Fries

Add Ons

Qty 4. Cornbread

$8.00

Meat Samples

Extra Protein

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cheeze

$1.00

NA BEVERAGES

Glass Bottled Sodas

$3.00

Pepsi product sodas

$3.00

Kombucha Berry

$5.00

Kombucha Lavendar

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Kern's

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

water

$2.00

Kravey Merch

Merchandise

Sweet Gold Bottle

$10.99

BBQ Smokey Mosquiete Bottle

$10.99

Krave Sauce Bottle

$10.99

Kraviyaki Bottle

$10.99

Krave Jewelry

$10.99

Krave Fans

$10.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Kravegan, “Where Food is Love,” we provide vegan, plant-based food with flare. Made from scratch, our food is boldly flavorful and served with love. We VALUE each customer, as we value the environment. People make a choice when they eat with us and we want to ALWAYS make sure that we are making every effort to aim high and make it right. We serve great vegan food with excellence and love. Kravegan was built to offer healthy alternatives with flare - we want to make sure each experience is top notch!

1520 Hendrix Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Directions

