Kravegan
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Kravegan, “Where Food is Love,” we provide vegan, plant-based food with flare. Made from scratch, our food is boldly flavorful and served with love. We VALUE each customer, as we value the environment. People make a choice when they eat with us and we want to ALWAYS make sure that we are making every effort to aim high and make it right. We serve great vegan food with excellence and love. Kravegan was built to offer healthy alternatives with flare - we want to make sure each experience is top notch!
Location
1520 Hendrix Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Gallery
