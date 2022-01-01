Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kravitz Deli

review star

No reviews yet

3135 Belmont Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Wedding Soup
Turkey Italiano

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

adults 12 and older

$29.95

5 to 12

$16.50

4 and under free

Sandwiches

Corned Beef & Swiss

Corned Beef & Swiss

$11.99+

Our signature corned beef brisket with melted Ohio Swiss served on grilled Youngstown rye.

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.29

Daily Double

$10.99

Half Sandwich - (Egg/Tuna/Chicken Salad ) + cup of soup or side Spinning Bowl salad

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.29
Grilled cheese

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Your choice of cheese and bread.

Applewood Smoked Ham & Swiss

$11.99+
Hannah K

Hannah K

$9.99

Homemade hummus, lettuce, tomato, roasted red peppers on grilled pita, served with side of tzatziki sauce.

Hot dog

$6.99Out of stock

Italian Hero

$11.99+
Kraut on Fire

Kraut on Fire

$11.99+

A corned beef reuben with hot peppers and hot pepper cheese on grilled rye.

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$13.99
NorthSide

NorthSide

$11.99+

(Corned beef, turkey, pastrami or a combo) Swiss, coleslaw on grilled rye, served with homemade thousand island.

Pastrami And Swiss

$11.99+

Peppered and smoked beef naval with melted Swiss on grilled rye.

Philly the Kid

Philly the Kid

$11.99+

In-house roast eye of round, grilled peppers and onions, melted provolone served in a toasted sub roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99+

(Corned beef, turkey, pastrami or a combo) Swiss, kraut on grilled rye, served with homemade thousand island.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$11.99+

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.29
Roasted Turkey & Provolone

Roasted Turkey & Provolone

$11.99+

In-house roasted all-muscle turkey breast with melted Provolone cheese served on grilled Italian.

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled Italian bread.

Turkey Italiano

Turkey Italiano

$11.99+

Turkey, roasted red peppers and provolone on grilled Italian.

Ultimate Gyro

$11.99+

Real roasted leg of lamb, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served in grilled pita, served with side of tzatziki sauce.

Salami sandwich

$11.99+

The hot boss kraut on fire with pastrami and corned beef

$11.99Out of stock

The Turkrist the reuben with turkey

$11.99Out of stock

Best Dressed- Barry pastrami on grilled Rye

$11.99Out of stock

Greenwood Gobbler Kraut on fire with turkey

$11.99Out of stock

Retired Deli Guy Pastrami swiss with a pickle on it on a Kimmelweck

$11.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Wedding Soup

Wedding Soup

$4.99+

Our best selling soup with greens, meatballs and eggs in chicken broth

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99+
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Ask us about today's feature

Daily Double

Daily Double

$10.99

Choice of 2

Spinning Bowl Salad

$9.99

Classic with greens, chopped egg, blue cheese, crutons and our special spinning bowl dressing

Deli Chef Salad

Deli Chef Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Lettuce with provolone, chopped tomato, red onions, green peppers, chopped egg, sweet red peppers, hot peppres, croutons and choice of dressing

Tuna & Egg Plate

$11.49

Belmont Salad

$11.49Out of stock

Gyro salad

$11.99Out of stock

Beverages

Tap Water

Fountain Beverage

$2.19

Bottled Pop

$2.74

Bottled Water

$1.42

Bottled Juice

$2.74

Coffee- hot

$2.74

Coffee- decaf

$2.74

Seltzer

$2.74

Everfresh Juice

$2.29

Coffee / Tea add -ons

Dr.Browns

$1.99

NORKA

$2.29

Starters

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.49
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$1.59
Mezza Plate Appetizer

Mezza Plate Appetizer

$11.49

hummus. red peppers, hot peppers in oil, spanikopita, tzatiki sauce and grilled pita

Hummus with pita

Hummus with pita

$3.99

vegan

Hot peppers in oil with pita

Hot peppers in oil with pita

$4.99

vegan

Potato Latke

$3.99+

Israeli Salad W Pita

$3.99

Spanikopita

$2.49

Whitefish salad

$5.99

Rye Tst Buttered

$1.25

Deli Case

Corned Beef pound

$21.99

Genoa Salami Pound

$7.69

Swiss Cheese Pound

$7.69

Macaroni Salad pound

$6.99

Hot Pepper pound

$14.29

Corned Beef Lean pound

$24.19

Capicola

$13.99

Provolone Cheese pound

$6.59

potato salad

$5.50

Pastrami Pound

$21.99

Pepper Jack Pound

$6.59

Hummus pound

$8.79

Turkey-Roasted Pound

$21.99

Salami Kosher

$21.99

Pickles Each

$1.38

Roast Beef Pound

$15.39

Tuna Salad Pound

$10.99

Sauerkraut

$2.75+

Lox Pound

$32.95

Cream Cheese Pound

$6.59

salami

$15.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Grilled cheese Kids

$4.99

Hot dog

$4.99Out of stock

Mini deli sammie

$4.99

Todays Specials

Lean Pastrami Reuben

$13.99Out of stock

Turkey & Lean Pastrami Club

$13.99Out of stock

Lean Jenny

$13.99Out of stock

Breakfast menu

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99+

Eggs 2 any style

$5.99

Eggs 3 any style

$6.99

Omelet

$10.99

3 eggs. cooked flat

Omelet cheese

$6.99

3 eggs with cheese

Omelet Southside

$10.99

potato, hot peppers, melted American

Omelet Reuben

$10.99

corned beef, kraut, Swiss

Omelet Leo

$10.99

lox, eggs and onions

Omelet Westside

$10.99

ham, green peppers, onion and melted american

Omelet Greek

$7.99

tomato, onions, feta

Omelete Jenny

$10.99

fried pastrami, hot peppers, hot pepper cheese

Deli Potato

$3.99

Omelet FEO

$10.99

Kielbasa Hash

$6.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For more than 80 years, Kravitz Deli has been Youngstown's standard-bearer for delicious, corned beef, selling more than 40,000 pounds of its house-made pickled + boiled beef briskets through its famous Reubens and other sandwiches, deli case take out, party trays and catering every year.

Location

3135 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kravitz Delicatessen
orange star4.6 • 613
3135 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
El Hefe
orange starNo Reviews
30 N State St Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Margherita's Grille
orange starNo Reviews
728 N State Street Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Kravitz Garden - 123 Mckinley Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
123 Mckinley Avenue Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Avalon Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
17 W. Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
Gringo's
orange starNo Reviews
24 N Phelps Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Youngstown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston