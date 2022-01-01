Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Kravitz Delicatessen
613 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Youngstown’s authentic Jewish Deli since 1939
Location
3135 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Youngstown
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurant
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurant
More near Youngstown