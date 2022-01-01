Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Kravitz Delicatessen

613 Reviews

$$

3135 Belmont Ave

Youngstown, OH 44505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Wedding Soup
Soup of the Day

Sandwiches

Daily Double

Daily Double

$8.99

Choice of 2

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99+

Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye

Corned Beef & Swiss on rye

$11.99+

Corned Beef, Swiss on grilled rye

NorthSide Sandwich

NorthSide Sandwich

$11.99+
Kraut on Fire

Kraut on Fire

$11.99+

Corned Beef, Hot pepper cheese, hot peppers, kraut on grilled rye

Pastrami & Swiss on rye

$11.99+

pastrami, Swiss on grilled rye

Turkey Breast & Provolone

$11.99+

Turkey, Provolone on hearth Italian bread (grilled upon request)

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted Italian

Turkey Italiano

Turkey Italiano

$11.99+

Turkey, provolone and sweet roasted red peppers on grilled hearth Italian

Gyro

$11.99+

Real leg of lamb, lettuce, tomato, and onion on pita bread with a side of tzatiki sauce

Philly the Kid

Philly the Kid

$11.99+

Roast Beef, grilled onions and peppers, melted provolone on a subroll

Ham & Swiss

$11.99+

Smoked ham and Ohio Swiss served on grilled hearth baked rye.

Hannah K

Hannah K

$9.99

Pita stuffed with hummus, sweet roasted red peppers, lettuce and tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.29

Egg Salad on hearth Italian

Grilled cheese

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Italian Hero

$11.99+

Smoked ham, genoa salami, hot capacola, melted provolone, choice of hot or sweet peppers

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$13.99

Smoked Salmon with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Roast beef sandwiche

$10.99+
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.29

Tuna Salad on hearth Italian

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.29

Chicken salad made with craisins, ground walnuts and mayo served on hearth Italian

Hot dog

$6.99

Lamb sandwich

$11.99+
turkey wrap- Italian

turkey wrap- Italian

$11.99

Roasted chicken breast, sweet roasted red peppers, provolone, red cabbage, cilanto, carrots, Italian dressing. Served in toasted tortilla

Turkey wrap-Mediteranean

Turkey wrap-Mediteranean

$11.99

Roasted chicken breast, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red cabbage, cilanto, carrots, Greek Dressing

Salami sandwich

$11.99+

Bologna sandwich

$10.99+

Soups & Salads

Wedding Soup

Wedding Soup

$4.99+

Our best selling soup with greens, meatballs and eggs in chicken broth

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99+
Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Ask us about today's feature

Daily Double

Daily Double

$8.99

Choice of 2

Spinning Bowl Salad

$9.99

Classic with greens, chopped egg, blue cheese, crutons and our special spinning bowl dressing

Deli Chef Salad

Deli Chef Salad

$9.99

Lettuce with provolone, chopped tomato, red onions, green peppers, chopped egg, sweet red peppers, hot peppres, croutons and choice of dressing

Tuna & Egg Plate

$9.99

Belmont Salad

$11.49

Gyro salad

$11.99

Beverages

Tap Water

Fountain Beverage

$1.99

Bottled Pop

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.29

Bottled Juice

$1.69

Coffee- hot

$2.49

Coffee- decaf

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Everfresh Juice

$1.59

4 Packs Frostie

$5.99

Milk

$1.99

4 Packs NY Seltzers

$4.99

Starters

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.49
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$1.59
Mezza Plate Appetizer

Mezza Plate Appetizer

$11.49

hummus. red peppers, hot peppers in oil, spanikopita, tzatiki sauce and grilled pita

Hummus with pita

Hummus with pita

$3.99

vegan

Hot peppers in oil with pita

Hot peppers in oil with pita

$4.99

vegan

Potato Latke

$3.99+

Israeli Salad W Pita

$3.99

Spanikopita

$2.49

Whitefish salad

$5.99

Rye Tst Buttered

$1.25

Deli Case

Corned Beef pound

$19.99

Roast Beef Pound

$13.99

Swiss Cheese Pound

$6.99

Macaroni Salad pound

$5.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Lean pound

$21.99

# Salami (Herbrew Nat)

$15.99

Potato Salad

$5.00

Hummus pound

$7.99

Pastrami Pound

$15.99

# Capicola

$12.99

Provolone Cheese pound

$5.99

Hot Pepper pound

$12.99

Tuna Salad Pound

$9.99

Lox Pound

$29.95

Turkey-Roasted Pound

$13.99

Geneoa Salami Pound

$8.99

Pepper Jack Pound

$5.99

Pickles Each

$1.25

Cream Cheese Pound

$5.99

Sauerkraut

$2.50+

Kids Menu

Grilled cheese

$4.99

Hot dog

$4.99

Mini deli sammie

$4.99

Todays Specials

Lean Pastrami Reuben

$10.99Out of stock

Turkey & Lean Pastrami Club

$10.99Out of stock

Lean Jenny

$10.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Youngstown’s authentic Jewish Deli since 1939

Location

3135 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Directions

Gallery
Kravitz Delicatessen image
Kravitz Delicatessen image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Donna's Diner - Sharon, PA
orange starNo Reviews
10 W State St Sharon, PA 16146
View restaurantnext
Beautiful Whirl'd
orange starNo Reviews
141A W MARKET ST EXD WARREN, OH 44481
View restaurantnext
Chive
orange star4.9 • 169
422 Lawrence Ave Ellwood City, PA 16117
View restaurantnext
Z Pub & Diner
orange star4.5 • 1,307
2580 Constitution Blvd Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Athens Family Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,170
1005 7th Ave Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View restaurantnext
Dino's Restaurant - North Jackson, OH 44451
orange starNo Reviews
10941 Mahoning Ave North Jackson, OH 44451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Youngstown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston