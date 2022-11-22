Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kravitz Garden 123 Mckinley Avenue

123 Mckinley Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44509

Starters

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$1.99
Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$4.29

vegan

Hot Peppers in oil with Pita

Hot Peppers in oil with Pita

$5.29

vegan

Hummus with Pita (Copy)

Hummus with Pita (Copy)

$4.50

vegan

Soups & Salads

Wedding Soup

Wedding Soup

$4.99+

Our best selling soup with greens, meatballs and eggs in chicken broth

Soup of the Day -

Soup of the Day -

$4.99+

Ask us about today's feature

Daily Double

Daily Double

$12.49

Choice of 2

Spinning Bowl Salad

$11.99
Country Club Chicken Salad

Country Club Chicken Salad

$12.99

greens, chicken salad, fresh berries, kalamata olives topped with olive oil, balsamic glaze and a dash of salt. (GF)

Roasted Winter Squash Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Chardonnay poached pears, candied bacon, pepitos with Balsamic Dressing

Cold Salad Plate

Cold Salad Plate

$14.99

lettuce topped with a scoop of tuna, egg and chicken salad. Garnished with tomato slices (gf)

Sandwiches

Reuben - Corned Beef

Reuben - Corned Beef

$13.99

Corned Beef, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye

Reuben - Turkey

$13.99

Turkey, Swiss, Kraut on grilled rye

Kraut on Fire

Kraut on Fire

$14.29

Corned Beef, Hot pepper cheese, hot peppers, kraut on grilled rye

Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye

Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye

$13.99

Corned Beef, Swiss on grilled rye

Turkey Breast & Provolone

Turkey Breast & Provolone

$13.99

Turkey, Provolone on hearth Italian bread (grilled upon request)

Turkey Italiano

Turkey Italiano

$13.99

Turkey, provolone and sweet roasted red peppers on grilled hearth Italian

Portabella Sandwich

Portabella Sandwich

$12.99

Roasted portabela mushrrom, sweet roasted red peppers, grilled onions, melted provolone, and spinach on grilled hearth Italian

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$14.99

Smoked Salmon with cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of bread and cheese

Tuna Melt

$10.49

Tuna Salad with melted Swiss on grilled rye

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Egg Salad on hearth Italian

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Tuna Salad on hearth Italian

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cranberry-Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.49

Chicken salad made with craisins, ground walnuts and mayo served on hearth Italian

Hannah K

Hannah K

$10.99

Pita stuffed with hummus, sweet roasted red peppers, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Wrap - Italian

Chicken Wrap - Italian

$12.49

Roasted chicken breast, sweet roasted red peppers, provolone, grilled onions, and tomato. Served in toasted tortilla

Chicken Wrap - Thai

Chicken Wrap - Thai

$12.49

Roasted chicken breast, black beans, corn and tomato relish, shredded cheddar in a toasted tortilla

Chef Special

$11.99Out of stock

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.49
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.49
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.49
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.49
Diet Mtn Dew

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.49
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.49
Coffee- hot

Coffee- hot

$2.79
Coffee- decaf

Coffee- decaf

$2.79
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea-Decaf

$2.49
Unsweetened IceTea

Unsweetened IceTea

$2.49
Sweet Tea-Pure Leaf

Sweet Tea-Pure Leaf

$2.49
Raspberry Tea-Pure Leaf

Raspberry Tea-Pure Leaf

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49
Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino

$2.49
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Desserts

Cheese Kipfel

$1.50+

Cherry Kipfel

$1.50+
Nut Kipfel

Nut Kipfel

$1.50+
Large Cookies

Large Cookies

$2.99

Lemon Mascarpone

$3.99
Russian Tea Biscuits

Russian Tea Biscuits

$3.49

Plain Brownies

$2.99

Rocky Road Brownies

$2.99

Kids menu

Half Turkey with chips

$4.99

Half Grilled Cheese with chips

$3.99

Nachos and cheese with chips

$2.99

corn dogs

$3.99

Brunch

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Hot pepper Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49
Ham Cheese Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Ham Cheese Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99
Breakfast Burrito with Bacon, Egg and cheese

Breakfast Burrito with Bacon, Egg and cheese

$7.99
Chicken and Waffle Panini

Chicken and Waffle Panini

$11.99Out of stock
Quiche of the Day

Quiche of the Day

$8.99
Bagel with Butter

Bagel with Butter

$1.99
Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Waffle of the Day

$5.99

Waffle

$5.99

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Omelet -Reuben

$12.99

Omelet- Lox, Eggs and Onion

$13.99

Kids Scrambled Egg & Cheese

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the beautiful scenery!

Location

123 Mckinley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509

Directions

