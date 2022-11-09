Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krazy Katsu

review star

No reviews yet

5257 Mccullough Avenue

San Antonio, TX 78212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Fries
3 Slide Chicks
2 Slide Chicks

Dessert

Cookies n Cream Mochi Ice Cream

$2.15

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

$2.15Out of stock

Mango Mochie Ice-Cream

$2.15

Sides

Fiesta Sticks (2 peices per order)

Fiesta Sticks (2 peices per order)

$6.99

Our famous herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in bite size pieces + layers of onion on a STICK + our house made bulldog sauce+ Kewpie mayo.

Japanese pickled cucumbers

Japanese pickled cucumbers

$2.75

House made Japanese cucumbers. (4oz)

Katsu Bites

Katsu Bites

$5.25+

Our famous herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in bite size pieces + dipping sauce.

Katsu Nunchucks - LARGE TENDERS

Katsu Nunchucks - LARGE TENDERS

$10.25+

Herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in large tenders + dipping sauce

Kewpie Slaw

Kewpie Slaw

$2.75

Coleslaw with a house made Kewpie dressing. (4oz)

Mac Side

$3.99
The Fries

The Fries

$4.99+

Crinkle cut & Seasoned to perfection

The Flock

1 Slide Chick

1 Slide Chick

$7.25

Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.

2 Slide Chicks

2 Slide Chicks

$11.25

Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.

3 Slide Chicks

3 Slide Chicks

$15.25

Our delicious herb brined panko breaded chicken breast in a smaller portion served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Customize each slider for a great option to try each sandwich.

American Sandwich

American Sandwich

$14.99

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + Kewpie mayo + American cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Pickles served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

Anchor Sandwich

Anchor Sandwich

$15.25

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + Tangy buffalo sauce + Ranch + Blue cheese crumbles + Thinly sliced celery + pickles served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

Asian Hot Honey

Asian Hot Honey

$14.99

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + Lettuce + Kewpie mayo + our house made Asian Hot Honey sauce + Pickles served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

Deebo Sandwich

Deebo Sandwich

$15.99

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + Kung-Fu sauce (mild spicy aioli) + Pickles + Bacon + Mac and cheese + Cheese sauce + pickles served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

DNA -- DO NOT ATTEMPT

$17.25

Herb brined panko breaded chicken breast + house-made INSANELY HOT spices + kung-fu sauce + thai chilis + kewpie coleslaw on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun. Guaranteed HOTTEST sandwich in the city! It’s GONNA HURT!

El Guapo Sandwich

El Guapo Sandwich

$15.25

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + El Jefe Sauce (semi-spicy chipotle ranch) + Jalapeños + Jalapeño jack cheese + Fresh pico de Gallo + Pickles served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

HOT Katsu Sandwich

HOT Katsu Sandwich

$14.99

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + House HOT spices + Kung-Fu sauce (mild spicy aioli) + Jalapenos + Kewpie coleslaw on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

K-Pop Sandwich

K-Pop Sandwich

$15.25

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast***+ House-made Hwoarang sauce (BBQ Gojuchang Sauce) + Kimchi + Sliced cucumbers + Kewpie mayo + Kimchi butter + Pickles served on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

Last Samurai Sandwich

Last Samurai Sandwich

$14.99

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + Japanese pickled cucumbers (Sunomono) + House made bourbon teriyaki on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

Original Katsu Sandwich (O.G.)

Original Katsu Sandwich (O.G.)

$14.99

***Herb Brined & Panko Breaded Chicken breast*** + Kung-Fu sauce (mild spicy aioli) + Pickles on our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun.

Return of the Mac

Return of the Mac

$15.25

Our take on a classic consisting of a 3-cheese blend mixed with Italian ditalini Pasta + Cheese sauce + topped with our Katsu Bites. WHOA!

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$14.99

Savory Japanese pancake. IYKYK!

Family Packs

Tailgater

$100.00

12 Slide Chicks (OG, Hot, Last Samurai, Asian Hot Honey) 10 Fiesta Sticks 2 Large Fries 30 Katsu Bites

Beer

Beer Bucket Pick 1!

$22.00

Beer Bucket Pick 5!

$23.00

Bud Light

$4.99

Corona Extra

$5.25

Dos Equis XX Lager Especial

$5.25

Kirin Ichiban

$5.25

Lucky Dog Sake Box

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.99

Miller Light

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$5.25

Shiner Bock

$4.99

Shiner Light Blonde

$4.99

Shiner Olalé

$4.99Out of stock

Viva Ale Niño Hazy Ipa

$4.99

Viva Amarillo Blonde Ale

$4.99

Yeungling Flight

$4.99

Frozen Beverages

Frosé- W Alcohol

$7.99Out of stock

Pink Lemonade- W Alcohol

$7.99Out of stock

Guava- W Alcohol

$7.99

Hibiscus- W Alcohol

$7.99

Lemonade- W Alcohol

$7.99

Mango- W Alcohol

$7.99

Original Lime- W Alcohol

$7.99

Pineapple- W Alcohol

$7.99

Strawberry Lemonade- W Alcohol

$7.99

Strawberry- W Alcohol

$7.99

Mango Dreamsicle- W Alcohol

$7.99Out of stock

Peaches n Cream- W Alcohol

$7.99Out of stock

Pineapple Passionfruit- W Alcohol

$7.99

Frozen Virgin Beverages

Frozen Coke-Virgin

$3.99

Guava-Virgin

$3.99

Hibiscus-Virgin

$3.99

Lemonade-Virgin

$3.99

Mango-Virgin

$3.99

Original Lime-Virgin

$3.99

Pineapple-Virgin

$3.99

Strawberry-Virgin

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade-Virgin

$3.99Out of stock

Mimosa

LaMarca Prosecco Mimosa

$5.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Agua Fresca Hibiscus

$2.50

Agua Fresca Mango

$2.50

Agua Fresca Strawberry

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Black Rifle Coffee Espresso with Cream

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Starlight

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Dasani Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Grape

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Gold Peak Georgia Peach

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweetened Black Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweetened Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.65

Mexican Sprite

$2.65

Monster Energy

$3.50Out of stock

Monster Java Lomo

$3.50

Ramune Blue-Berry

$3.75

Ramune Coconut

$3.75Out of stock

Ramune Mango

$3.75

Ramune Matcha

$3.75Out of stock

Ramune Orange

$3.75Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Topo Chico Lime

$2.50

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.75Out of stock

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$2.75

Vitamin Water Kiwi-Strawberry

$2.75

Seltzers

Seltzer Bucket Pick 5

$21.00

Seltzer Bucket Pick 1

$20.00

Corona Classic Lime

$4.25

Corona Strawberry

$4.25

Corona Mango

$4.25

Corona Peach

$4.25

White Claw Strawberry

$4.25

White Claw Mango

White Claw Blackberry

$4.25

White Claw Pineapple

$4.25

White Claw Tangerine

$4.25

White Claw Passion Fruit

$4.25

White Claw Lemon

$4.25

White Claw Watermelon

$4.25

Spiked Coke

Rum & Coke

$7.99

Tequila & Coke

$7.99Out of stock

Wine

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon Full Bottle

$45.00

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir Balade

$40.00

Bullets Before Cannonballs

$27.00

Cielo, Appassionante Veneto Full Bottle

$21.00

Cielo, Pinot Grigio Full Bottle

$17.00

Cielo, Prosecco Full Bottle

$19.00

Opolo Sparkling Full Bottle

$26.00

Opolo Viognier Full Bottle

$26.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$25.00

Timido Scarpetta Full Bottle

$19.00

Cabernet Sauvignon by Alexander Valley Vineyards Half Bottle

$13.99

Cannonball, Cabernet Sauvignon California (2018) Half Bottle

$9.50

Elk Cove Vineyards, Pinot Noir Estate Willamette Valley (2019) Half Bottle

$18.50

Miner Viognier Half Bottle

$12.40

Stags' Leap Cabernet Sauvignon Half Bottle

$32.55

Wine Bundles

Bundle 1 Mix 12 Bottles

$249.99

12 Bottles, 3 of Each Austin Hope Cabernet Cielo e Terra Appassionate Cielo e Terra Pinot Grigio Cielo e Terra Prosecco

Bundle 2 Mix 6 Bottles

$149.99

Mix of 6 (1 each, 2 Viognier) Austin Hope Belle Glos, Pinot Noir Balade Opolo Viognier Cielo Prosecco Timdio Scarpetta

Big RED Bundle 12 Bottles

$318.99

Austin Hope (3) Cielo Appassionante (3) Belle Glos, Pinot Noir Balade (3) Bullets Before Cannonballs (3)

White Bundle 12 Bottles

$206.99

Mix white- 12 Opolo Viognier (2) Cielo Prosecco (3) Timdio Scarpetta (2) Cielo Pinot Grigio (3) Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (2)

Little Ninjas Menu

Kids BLT

Kids BLT

$5.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato + Kewpie mayo served our Signature Scratch-Made Ono Bun

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$6.99
Kids Katsu Bites

Kids Katsu Bites

$6.99

Shirts

DNA Shirt

DNA Shirt

$18.00
I Love KK Shirt

I Love KK Shirt

$18.00
Katsu Train Shirt

Katsu Train Shirt

$18.00
Katsu-racha Shirt

Katsu-racha Shirt

$18.00
Krazy Katsu Branded Shirt

Krazy Katsu Branded Shirt

$18.00

Stickers

3x5 Silver Sticker

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

That REALLY BIG chicken sandwich!

Website

Location

5257 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Krazy Katsu image

Similar restaurants in your area

Urth Juice Bar - 5317 McCullough
orange star4.8 • 272
5317 McCullough San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Glass And Plate - 4212 McCullough Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
4212 McCullough Ave. Olmos Park, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
BistroQuick - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
218 E Olmos Dr San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
EVOlution Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
218 E. Olmos Dr. Olmos Park, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4212 McCullough San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Chamoy City Limits
orange star3.5 • 64
447 W Hildebrand Ave San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston