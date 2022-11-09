Krazy Katsu
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
That REALLY BIG chicken sandwich!
Location
5257 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Glass And Plate - 4212 McCullough Ave.
No Reviews
4212 McCullough Ave. Olmos Park, TX 78212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio