Krazy Eagles

Wings

Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.

6 Wings

$3.50Out of stock

10 Wings

10 Wings

$5.25Out of stock

20 Wings

20 Wings

$9.75Out of stock

Battered in a rosemary based flour and breadcrumb mix.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

4 Boneless Wings

$2.50Out of stock

8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$4.50Out of stock

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Nuggets

Vegan Nuggets

Cauliflower bites dredged in almond milk and rosemary based gluten free almond flour.
Vegan Nuggets

Vegan Nuggets

$4.99Out of stock

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Field greens, baby spinach, red cabbage, mixed peppers, celery, carrots, and sweet onions. Additional $.50 each-,crasins, candied pecans

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, and seasoned croutons.

Chicken

$1.50Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$1.50

Natural golden crispy crinkly fries.

Onion Rings

$1.50

Perfectly crispy sweet onions coated in a tasty batter that will leave your mouth watering.

Celery Sticks w/ Blue Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Celery Sticks w/ Ranch

$2.50Out of stock

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Mozzarella sticks

$2.50Out of stock

5 Breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks and Marinara sauce

Zucchini Bites

$2.50Out of stock

6 oz of lightly breaded, well seasoned zucchini slices and marinara sauce

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$0.75

Sprite

$0.75

Diet Coke

$0.75Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$0.75

Bottled Dr.Pepper

$2.25Out of stock

Bottled Coke

$2.25Out of stock

Milk

8oz White Milk

$1.25Out of stock

8oz Chocolate Milk

$1.25Out of stock

Water

Water

$3.50

Red bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the hottest and tastiest wings on the planet! Open Wednesday-Saturday 5-9pm.

Location

4700 Gilbert rd., Austin, TX 78724

Directions

Gallery
Krazy Eagles image
Krazy Eagles image

