Krazyfish Grille 113 Monument Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily. We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!
113 Monument Ave, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
