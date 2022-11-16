Restaurant header imageView gallery

Krazyfish Grille 113 Monument Ave

113 Monument Ave

Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Startin'

Dancing Goat Cheese Balls

$15.00

Macadaia Nut Coated Goat Cheese Fried

Krazy's Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp

Smoked Tuna Dip

$14.00

Cold Tuna Dip

Southern Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Pickles deep fried in batter

Caribbean Calamari

$15.00

Deep fried calamari rings served with a key lime aioli

Caribbean Street Corn

$13.00

Tacos

Mahi Taco

$21.00

Loaded Mahi Taco

Shrimp Taco

$19.00

Loaded Shrimp Taco

Grouper Taco

$22.00Out of stock

Loaded Grouper Taco

Chicken Taco

$15.00

Loaded Chicken Taco

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$21.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

Fish of The Day Sandwich

$20.00

Wild Caught Grouper, Sliced tomato, Romaine, Toasted Brioche Bun with slaw and fries

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Tenders, Caribbean Seasoning, Romaine, Sliced Tomato with fries and slaw

Caribbean Cuban Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Smash Signature Burger

$17.00

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Chillin'

Forgotten Coast Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Strawberries, Oranges, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pecans, and a dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce and croutons

Grillin'

Gulf Coast Grits

$35.00

Snapper, gouda grits, Ya Ya Sauce, and one side

Krazy's Shrimp and Grits

$26.00

Grilled shrimp, Ya Ya Sauce, and Smoked Gouda Grits

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Grilled or Blackened Salmon on a cedar plank with a choice of two sides

Krazy Crab Cakes

$32.00

Fryin'

Captain Krazy's Seafood Platter

$40.00

Fried Filet of Haddock, Fried Bay Scallops, Fried Shrimp, Hush Puppies, Fries, and a sauce

Fried Scallop Basket

$21.00

Fried scallops with a choice of two sides and a sauce

Hand Battered Chicken Tender Dinner

$17.00

Chicken Tenders, Fries, and Slaw

Grouper Bite Basket

$29.00

Shrimp Platter

$27.00

Steamin'

One Pound Peel and Eat Shrimp

$25.00

Steamed Gulf Shrimp with one sides and drawn butter

Snow Crab

$42.00

Snow Crab Legs with Drawn Butter

Extras

Staff To-Go

Free for staff

To-Go Charge

$1.50

Per 3 Items in a to-go order

Sub Side Charge

$2.00

Any time someone wants to change a side

Dog Plate Burger

$8.00

Frisbee and Unseasoned burger patty

Dog Plate Chicken

$8.00

Frisbee and Grilled Unseasoned Chicken

Extra Pepper Jelly

$3.00

Extra Pineapple Chutney

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Bacon Jam

$3.00

5 Shrimp

$8.00

5 Oysters

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Baugettes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Surfin' Slaw

$3.00

Gouda Grits

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Extra Ya-Ya Sauce

$3.50

Premium Sub Side

$3.00

Extra Saltine Crackers

$1.00

Kids

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$11.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$18.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$13.00

Gluten Free Choco Pie

$12.00

French Silk Pie

$12.00

Whole Chocolate Cake

$215.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water Personal Size

$5.00

Sparkling Water Family Size

$12.00

Coffee

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Flavored

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$9.00

Effen Apple

$10.00

Effen Citrus

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Absolut Vodka

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

DBL Effen Apple

$15.00

DBL Effen Citrus

$15.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Nolets

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Nolets

$13.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Oak and Palm Coconut Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Pusser's Rum

$10.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Oak and Palm Coconut Rum

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Pusser's Rum

$15.00

DBL Myers Dark Rum

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$12.00

DBL Casa Noble Blanco

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Casa Noble Anejo

$21.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Seagram's Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson Whiskey

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Seagram's Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Jameson Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Skrewball Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Glenlivet Scotch

$13.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Glenlivet Scotch

$19.00

Hypnotiq

$6.00

House Amaretto

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Tipplers Orange

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

DBL Hypnotiq

$9.00

DBL House Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Tipplers Orange

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Seasonal Drink

$13.00

Captain Krazy

$11.00

Pineapple Pirate

$11.00

Caribbean Rum Runner

$12.00

PainKiller

$13.00

Cuban Mojito

$13.00

Deep Sea Diver

$15.00

St. Joe Rita

$10.00

Krazyfish Flip

$16.00

Perfect Margarita

$14.00

Pineapple Orange Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Bandito

$12.00

Pitcher of St. Joe Rita

$18.00

House Bloody Mary

$9.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$14.00

Ft Peach Bellini

$10.00

Ft Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Ft Pina Colada

$12.00

FT Margarita

$13.00

DRINK SPECIAL

$16.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00+

Mich Ultra

$5.00+

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.00+

30A Beach Blonde

$8.00+

30A Big Talk Tropical IPA

$9.00+

Mango Cart

$8.00+

Oyster City Dirty Blonde

$8.00+

Oyster City Hooter Brown

$8.00+

Oyster City Mangrove

$8.00+

Props Blueberry

$7.00+Out of stock

Pineapple Cider

$8.00+

Oyster City Tate's Helles

$6.00+

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Modelo

$8.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Odoul's N/A Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Seltzer

$8.00

Wine

GLS House Red

$8.00

GLS Tortoise Creek

$8.00

GLS Tilia Malbec

$7.50

GLS Entrada Malbec

$6.00

GLS Pozzan Cabernet

$9.00

BTL House Red

$25.00

BTL Tortiose Creek

$33.00

BTL Entrada Malbec

$23.00

BTL Santa Julia Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Thistle and Thorn

$45.00

BTL COUNSELOR CAB

$80.00

GLS House White

$7.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Fireroad Sauvigon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Crossbarn Chardonnay

$14.00

Tieffenbruner Pinot Grigio GLS

$11.00

Le Grand Calliou Sauv Blanc GLS

$11.00

BTL House White

$25.00

BTL House Moscato

$31.00

BTL Ava Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Fireroad Sauvigon Blanc

$29.00

BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL PAUL HOBBS CHARD

$84.00

Le Grand Calliou

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Kids Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Kids Juice

$3.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$4.00

Kids Fat Tuesday Strawberry Daq

$8.00

Kids Fat Tuesday Pino Colada

$8.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$32.00

Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$2.50

Koozie

$10.00

Gift Card Fee

$2.75
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept. We use locally sourced ingredients and make our signature items fresh daily. We feel we have the best drink menu on the coast, so leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere that we strive hard to achieve. Eat some food, have a cool drink, and free your inner beach bum. Welcome.... Sit back, Relax, and Enjoy!

113 Monument Ave, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456

Directions

