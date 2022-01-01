Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Twisted Eats by Kre8

47 Reviews

$$

1440 S Tryon St

Suite 109

Charlotte, NC 28203

Order Again

Popular Items

Bosshog Mac & Cheese Eggroll

All The Things.

$11.00

chef rob's OG - made with 5 cheese + a rotating ipa, salt crusted pretzel nugs

$11.00

roasted veggies, ponzu, roasted peppers, scallions, house white sauce.

Steakhouse Flatbread

$12.00

Shaved Sirloin, Roasted Tomato, Portobello, Steakhouse Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Crispy Onion, Arugula

$12.00

grilled chicken, boozy bbq, smoked cheddar, grilled onion, cherry peppers, shaved napa, fried wonton chips.

Spiced Edamame

$7.00

roasted garlic + sriracha soaked.

Hand-Slammed Fries (Large)

$6.00

parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries, roasted tomato & malt vinaigrette drizzle.

Sammies + Such.

$12.00

beer boiled macaroni, pulled pork, bacon jam, stilton & parmesan cream, gruyère, roasted tomato & malt vinaigrette drizzle. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.

$11.00

blackened tiger shrimp, blended cheddar, sriracha soaked peppers & onions, white bbq. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.

Oink & Moo Burger

$13.00

Boozy BBQ, Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Bacon Jam, Swiss Cheese, Romaine. Served with House Yukon Chips

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Twisted Eats by Kre8! Fun, funky foods, with a twist!

Website

Location

1440 S Tryon St, Suite 109, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Twisted Eats by Kre8 image
Twisted Eats by Kre8 image
Twisted Eats by Kre8 image

Map
