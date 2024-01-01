Lunch

Experience a symphony of flavors with our Tri's Trio Sliders – a trio of delightful mini sandwiches that cater to every palate. Dive into the savory richness of our Short Rib Slider featuring provolone cheese, crispy shallots, and a zesty kick of giardiniera. Take a seafood journey with our Grilled Salmon Slider, crowned with a refreshing lemon arugula salad and citrus remoulade. And for a touch of Southern comfort, savor the Fried Chicken Slider, generously topped with a hot honey sauce and palmetto cheese. Customize your trio with the 'Plain' option for a minimalist delight, go 'All the Way' for the full flavor experience, or mix and match to create your perfect combination. Tri's Trio Sliders – a harmonious ensemble of taste for a satisfying lunchtime indulgence.