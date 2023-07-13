Coffee & Tea

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Fresh, medium roast

Americano

$2.75

Double espresso, water

Single Espresso Shot

$1.50

Double Espresso Shot

$2.95

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double espresso, frothy milk

Latte

$4.50

Double espresso, steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.75

18 hour cold brew

Blended Coffee

$4.95

Double espresso, vanilla ice cream, milk

Matcha

Matcha Tea

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.95

Loose Leaf Tea

Chai Tea

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Herbal (Non-Caffeinated)

$3.25

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey tea, vanilla, honey, milk

Non Coffee & Kids

Non Coffee + Kids Drinks

Fresh Limeaide

$3.50

Made with freshly squeezed lime juice

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Abuelita chocolate, steamed milk, whipped cream

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Dark chocolate sauce, milk, whipped cream

Fruit Smoothie

$3.95

Strawberries, blueberries, banana, and agave

Milkshake

$3.95

Vanilla ice cream, milk

Sandwiches

Made To Order Sandwiches

Vegetarian Panini

$7.95

Baked eggplant, tomato, cucumber, spinach, on a toasted ciabatta

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.95

Chicken salad with cranberries, pecans, minced celery and onion on a fluffy croissant

Avocado Chicken Wrap

$7.95

Shredded chicken, cheese, avocado, spinach, house sauce on a toasted spinach wrap

Italian Panini

$7.95

Ham, cheese, tomato, spinach, house pesto sauce on a toasted ciabatta

Pastries

Blueberry Croissant

$3.25

Flaky croissant made with fresh blueberries

Oatmeal Cookies

$1.50

Your choice of dark chocolate pecan, or white chocolate cranberry

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

Classic chocolate chip

Brownies

$1.95

Your choice of plain or walnut