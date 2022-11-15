  • Home
  • /
  • Ashland
  • /
  • Kregger's Tap and Table Ashland - 9523 Kings Charter Dr
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kregger's Tap and Table Ashland 9523 Kings Charter Dr

review star

No reviews yet

9523 Kings Charter Dr

Ashland, VA 23005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon
Jerk Chicken
Kids Tenders

Features

Buffalo'd Oysters

$18.00

Oyster Po' Boy

$16.00

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Cheese Fries

$11.00

Chips & Pimento

$9.00

Fried Brussels

$11.00

Fried Gator

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Mix & Match Empanadas

$10.00

Pig & Peppers

$10.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Potachos

$12.00

Que'd Up Fries

$15.00

Smoked Wings (8)

$13.00

1/2 Smoked Wings (8)

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Wings (12)

$18.00

1/2 Smoked Wings (12)

$18.00

Salads

Brisket Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Double Side Salad

$8.00

Flat Iron Salad

$20.00

Shrimpacado

$15.00
Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Big Fish

$15.00

Krabbie Pattie

$18.00

Kuban

$14.00

Mac Daddy

$15.00

SoFro Chicken

$14.00

Swamp Thang

$15.00

The Klub

$14.00

Turkey Bacon

$13.00

Whistle Stop

$13.00

Burgers

Southern Fella

$16.00

B & B

$14.00

Bakon Burger

$16.00

BLT & C

$15.00

Cado

$14.00

Classic

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.00

PB & J

$13.00

Red Eye

$14.00

Truffler

$14.00

Wrangler

$15.00

Tacos

Baja Tacos

Brussel Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Jackfruit Tacos

$15.00

Jerk Tacos

$15.00

Texas Tacos

Signature Dishes

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Flat Iron Entree

$20.00

Gator Basket

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Shrimp N Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids PB & J

$7.00

Kids Tacos

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Sides

Beans & Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Clintro Lime Rice

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Jalapeno Cornbread

$3.00

Jicama Slaw

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sprouts

$4.00

Side Sprouts NO Bacon

$4.00

Spicy Chips

$3.00

Sauces

Avocado Ranch

$0.70

Bacon Jam

$0.70

Balsamic

$0.70

BBQ Sauce

$0.70

Bleu Cheese

$0.70

Bourbon Syrup

$0.70

Cilantro Lime

$0.70

Habanero Aioli

$0.70

Hollandaise

$0.70

Honey Butter

$0.70

Honey Lime

$0.70

Honey Mustard

$0.70

Hot Buffalo

$0.70

Hot Honey

$0.70

Jerk Rub

$0.70

Kreggers Sauce

$0.70

Lemon Pepper

$0.70

Mild Buffalo

$0.70

Orange Marmalade

$0.70

Peanut Butter

$0.70

Ranch

$0.70

Raspberry Sauce

$0.70

Remoulade

$0.70

Sour Cream

$0.70

Spicy Mustard

$0.70

Sriracha Rub

$0.70

Texas Rub

$0.70

Desserts

Cookie Monster Ice Cream

$7.00

Mint Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$7.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$5.00

Yellowbird

Yellowbird Sriracha

$10.00

Yellowbird Habanero

$8.00

Shirts

Kreggers Hat

$25.00

Kreggers Logo Shirt

$20.00

Kreggers Smoke Shirt

$20.00

Kreggers Taco Shirt

$20.00

Kreggers Tank

$20.00

Kreggers Waffle Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9523 Kings Charter Dr, Ashland, VA 23005

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

EAT Kitchen and Catering
orange star4.9 • 57
10400 Leadbetter Road Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Industrial Taphouse
orange star4.4 • 944
10392 Leadbetter Rd. Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazil Steakhouse - 10412 Washington Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
10392 Washington Hwy Glen Allen, VA 23059
View restaurantnext
PBR Hanover
orange starNo Reviews
9325 Chamberlayne Rd Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Mechanicsville
orange starNo Reviews
9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105 Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. - Mechanicsville
orange star4.4 • 402
9502 Chamberlayne Rd Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Industrial Taphouse
orange star4.4 • 944
10392 Leadbetter Rd. Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
EAT Kitchen and Catering
orange star4.9 • 57
10400 Leadbetter Road Ashland, VA 23005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston