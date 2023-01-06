Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kreuzberg California

review star

No reviews yet

685 Higuera Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Order Again

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Gibralter

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Chai

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer / Cold Milk

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Tea Latte

$5.00

Register Drinks

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Nitro Lemonade

$4.00+

Boxed Water

$3.00

OJ

$3.50

Pastry

Morning Bun

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Bacon Date Scone

$6.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Vegan Burrito

$12.00

Bloody Mess

$20.00

Bloody Mess Vegan

$20.00

Acai Bowl

$12.00

California Omelette

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Egg Brekky

$12.00

Waffle

$12.00+

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00+

Pear Pancakes

$12.00+

Bagel & Schmear

$5.00+

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Lunch / Dinner

Kreuzburger

$15.00

Turkey Pesto

$14.00

Grilled Cheese of Gods

$12.00

Garden Sandwich

$12.00

OG Chicken Sando

$14.00

BLAT Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Pear Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Pecan Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Bacon Chicken Salad

$12.00

Vegan Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Chips + Guac

$12.00+

Fry Bowl

$8.00

Kids

Kids Brekky

$10.00

Kids Pancake w/ Fruit

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Dino Nuggets & Fries

$10.00

Cocktails

Lavendel

$14.00

Dumpster Fire

$14.00

Water Of Life

$14.00

Lychee Rose

$14.00

Espresso Mar-Tina

$14.00

The Dirty Dirty Chai

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Honey Bear

$14.00

Fernet Sazerac

$14.00

Fernet About It

$14.00

Italian Swizzle

$14.00

Any Classic Cocktail

$12.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

White Negroni

$12.00

Kreuzed Up Sidecar

$12.00

Last Word

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Beer

Mind Haze IPA

$9.00

Weihenstephaner

$9.00

Liquid Gravity Pilzz

$9.00

Rotating Cider

$9.00

Old Rasputin

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Barrel House Blonde

$10.00

Barrel House 2x IPA

$12.00

Pacific Magic IPA

$8.00

Wine

Malene Rose

$11.00

Tooth & Nail Cab

$14.00

Pino

$12.00

La Marca Proseco/ Rose

$12.00

Chardonay

$12.00

Liquor

Vodka

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Whiskey

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Gin

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Trivia Menu

Fernet About It

$14.00

Last Stand

$14.00

Virgo

$14.00

Daiquiri No. 3

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Shot Special

$5.00

Buy 1 Beer Get 1 Free

$9.00

Whole Beans

PBS Blend - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Phoenix Espresso - Pyra Tube

$17.00

X Mas Blend - Pyra Tube

$18.00

Brazil - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Ethiopia - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Mexico - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Tanzania - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Guatemala - Pyra Tube

$17.00

Papua New Guinea - Pyra Tube

$17.00

KBRG Merch

Logo Tee

$25.00

Tickets

Walk In Ticket

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
From Dawn Till Dusk

