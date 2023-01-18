Mediterranean
Krewe
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
STOP IN FOR A TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS! Like Mardi Gras, we strive to provide visitors with a happy and fun atmosphere where they can enjoy cold drinks, authentic New Orleans heritage cuisine, and great music in the company of people they love. Our diverse menu has something for everyone, especially those with an adventurous palate and an appreciation for real food made from fresh ingredients.
Location
24 College Ave N, st joseph, MN 56374
