Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Krewe

review star

No reviews yet

24 College Ave N

st joseph, MN 56374

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

New Years Eve Menu

Sea

$20.00

Garden

$18.00

Land and Sea

$65.00

Dessert

$15.00

Garden No Crab

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

STOP IN FOR A TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS! Like Mardi Gras, we strive to provide visitors with a happy and fun atmosphere where they can enjoy cold drinks, authentic New Orleans heritage cuisine, and great music in the company of people they love. Our diverse menu has something for everyone, especially those with an adventurous palate and an appreciation for real food made from fresh ingredients.

Location

24 College Ave N, st joseph, MN 56374

Directions

Gallery
Krewe image
Krewe image
Krewe image
Map
More near st joseph
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston