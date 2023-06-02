Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cadeau Cafe 10650 Metro Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

10650 Metro Parkway

Fort Myers, FL 33966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee

Hot

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso BonBon

Americano

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

White Mocha

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Affogato

$8.50

Cold

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced White Mocha

$6.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$7.00

Iced Cremas Latte

$8.50

Frozen

Strawberry Creme Frappe

$5.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Mocha Frappe

$6.50

White Mocha Frappe

$6.75

Double Chocolate Frappe

$7.00

Matcha Frappe

$8.00

Red Velvet Frappe

$8.00

Cremas Frappe

$9.00

Food

Breakfast

Chocolate Croissant

$8.00

Breakfast Bagel

$9.00

Breakfast Croissant

$9.00

Classic Breakfast

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Classic Waffle

$12.00

Chocolate Waffle

$13.00

Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

$14.00

Creole Waffle

$15.00

Creole French Toast

$15.00

Lunch

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Ranch BLT

$11.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

St Louis Croissant

$13.00

Chicken Salad Delight

$13.00

Nachos

$13.00

Salmon Bagel

$15.00

Capresse Salad

$15.00

Chicken Ceaser

Ala Carte

To Go

Banana

$0.75

Orange

$0.75

Apple

$0.75

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Retail

Retail Coffee

$14.99

Bakery

Bagel

$2.50

Muffin

$3.50

Croissant

$3.25

Pastry

$2.50

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Mimosa

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$18.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$24.00

Bottomless

$30.00

Cadeau

$10.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

coffee, goodness and more.

Location

10650 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maverick Grille - Fowler Street
orange starNo Reviews
4480 Fowler St Suite 101 Fort Myers, FL 33916
View restaurantnext
Friend's Pizza - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
3441 Colonial Boulevard Suite 10 Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Sandbar - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
4606 South Cleveland Avenue Fort Myers, FL 33907
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lab - 2215 Winkler Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Winkler Avenue Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
El Gaucho Inca
orange star4.5 • 1,045
4383 Colonial Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (31 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston