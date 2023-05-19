Restaurant header imageView gallery

KRH - Kelsey Road House

No reviews yet

352 Kelsey Rd

Lake Barrington, IL 60010

Food

Starters

Baked Potato Skins

$11.00

4 pieces

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

1 1/2lb pretzel with Merkts cheese and beer cheese

8 Boneless Wings

$12.00

8 pieces - choose your sauce

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Deep Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

served with marinara

Nachos

$12.00

nacho chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, chili, salsa, sour cream and jalapenos

Onion Rings

$10.00

Onion Straws

$10.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

served with Merkts cheese

Quesadilla

$14.00

served with salsa and sour cream

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

served with nacho chips

8 Traditional Wings

$13.00

8 pieces - choose your sauce

16 Traditional Wings

$23.00

24 Traditional Wings

$30.00

8 Boneless Wings

$12.00

8 pieces - choose your sauce

16 Boneless Wings

$22.00

24 Boneless Wings

$29.00

Fried green tomatoes

$8.00

Soups

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.00

Cream of Chicken Rice

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Salads

Chopped Salad

$16.00

iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, shredded cheeses, red onion, cucumber, corn and black olives with italian dressing

Kelsey Steak Salad

$18.00

spring greens, tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon and grilled steak topped with onion straws

Tex Mex Salad

$18.00

iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheeses,black beans, corn, tortilla strips and avacado topped with cajun blackened chicken breast

Cobb Salad

$18.00

spring greens, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, egg and grilled chicken with cobb dressing

Taco Salad

$13.00

shredded lettuce tossed with taco meat, diced tomatoes, onions, black olives served in a crisp tortilla with sides of nacho cheese, chili, salsa, sour cream and jalapeno peppers.

Julienne Salad

$14.00

slices of ham, turkey breast, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomato and egg on iceberg lettuce

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons with caesar dressing

Classic Wedge

$9.00

iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon and bleu cheese

Island Wedge

$9.00

chopped egg, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon with 1000 island dressing

House Salad Large

$7.00

spring greens, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Texas Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Grilled cajun blackened chicken breast with diced red onion, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and romaine lettuce Served with Jalapeno Caesar Dressing

Handhelds

Chicken and Avocado

$16.00

lightly breaded sauteed chicken with avocado, spring greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese and mayo

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

French Dip

$14.00

roast beef with swiss cheese on a french roll

Italian Beef

$14.00

roast beef with sweet peppers and onions on a french roll

The Original Steak

$18.00

grilled steak with bacon, portabello mushrooms, red onion and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Ranch

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing

Sloppy Joe

$14.00

Ground beef in house made ‘Joe’ sauce on a french roll

Rueben

$14.00

Grilled served with sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss cheese on dark rye

Buffalo chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken rossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce

Pulled Pork

$14.00

slow roasted BBQ pork on a french roll

BLT

$14.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white bread

Turkey Club

$14.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on white bread

Grouper sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$14.00

served with lettuce, tomato, onion

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$16.00

lite rye, sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$16.00

bourbon bbq, cheddar, bacon, and onion straws

Spicy Burger

$16.00

jalapeno jack cheese, avocado and jalapenos

Bacon & Bleu

$16.00

bleu cheese, bacon and onion straws

Patty Melt

$14.00

american cheese and grilled onions.

Sides and dressings

Coleslaw

$2.00

Home Cut Fries

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$2.00

Seasonal veggies

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Fresh Made Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Disco Tots

$4.00

MINI House Salad

$3.00

MINI Caesar Salad

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

1000 island

$0.50

Specialities

Meatloaf

$18.00

angus beef meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and gravy

Ribs - Half Slab

$17.00

Baby back wichita ribs

Ribs - Full Slab

$24.00

Baby back wichita ribs

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Homemade filling with vegetables, potatoes, mushrooms and chicken topped with golden brown puff pastry

Pork Chops

$17.00

two center cut pork chops grilled and served with two sides

House Mac & Cheese

$15.00

5 cheese blend

Taco Platter - Beef

$11.00

served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese

Taco Platter - Chicken

$14.00

served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese

Taco Platter - Black Bean

$12.00

served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese

Fajitas - Veggie

$14.00

served with seasoned bell peppers and red onions served on a sizzling platter with sides of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and flour tortillas

Fajitas - Chicken

$16.00

served with seasoned bell peppers and red onions served on a sizzling platter with sides of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and flour tortillas

Fajitas - Beef

$18.00

served with seasoned bell peppers and red onions served on a sizzling platter with sides of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and flour tortillas

Salmon

$22.00

dressed with a mustard and brown sugar glaze

Hawaiian Bowl

$12.00

Chicken & Biscuits

$18.00

Fish Fry - FRIDAYS ONLY

$15.00

Re-order Fish Fry - 2 piece

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Pasta - Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta - Marinara

$8.00

Doggie Menu

Bird Dog

$4.00

chicken breast with strip of bacon and milk bone

Hot Diggity Dog

$4.00

2 grilled hot dogs with a strip of bacon and a milk bone

Crabby Patty

$4.00

all beef patty with a strip of bacon and a milk bone

Dessert

Beignets

$8.00

Cookie Pizza

$10.00

Create Your Own Pizza

CYO Extra Thin Crust

CYO Extra Thin Crust 12"

$13.00

CYO Extra Thin Crust 14"

$16.00

CYO Extra Thin Crust 16"

$19.00

CYO Thin Crust

CYO Thin Crust 12"

$13.00

CYO Thin Crust 14"

$16.00

CYO Thin Crust 16"

$19.00

CYO Deep Dish

CYO Deep Dish 9"

$15.00

CYO Deep Dish 12"

$18.00

CYO Deep Dish 14"

$21.00

CYO Cauliflower Crust

CYO Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

CYO Kids Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Specialty Pizza (Thin Crust)

Specialty Pizza Thin Crust 12"

Special Pizza Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

Italian Beef Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Thin Crust 14"

Special Pizza Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

Italian Beef Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Thin Crust 16"

Special Pizza Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

Italian Beef Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza (Extra Thin Crust)

Specialty Pizza Extra Thin Crust 12"

Special Pizza Extra Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Extra Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Extra Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Extra Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Extra Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

Italian Beef Extra Thin Crust 12"

$20.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Extra Thin Crust 14"

Special Pizza Extra Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Extra Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Extra Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Extra Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Extra Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

Italian Beef Extra Thin Crust 14"

$23.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Extra Thin Crust 16"

Special Pizza Extra Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Extra Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Extra Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Extra Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Extra Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

Italian Beef Extra Thin Crust 16"

$26.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza (Deep Dish)

Specialty Pizza Deep Dish 9"

Special Pizza Deep Dish 9"

$22.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Deep Dish 9"

$22.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Deep Dish 9"

$22.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish 9"

$22.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Deep Dish 9"

$22.00

Italian Beef Deep Dish 9"

$22.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Deep Dish 12"

Special Pizza Deep Dish 12"

$25.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Deep Dish 12"

$25.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Deep Dish 12"

$25.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish 12"

$25.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Deep Dish 12"

$25.00

Italian Beef Deep Dish 12"

$25.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Specialty Pizza Deep Dish 14"

Special Pizza Deep Dish 14"

$28.00

sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Kelsey's Much Loved Deep Dish 14"

$28.00

fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion

Meat Lovers Deep Dish 14"

$28.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish 14"

$28.00

buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese

Four Cheese Deep Dish 14"

$28.00

Italian Beef Deep Dish 14"

$28.00

red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

The Carrie

$13.00

Some Place in New York

$13.00

Ghost

$12.00

Frenching

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

G&T

$12.00

Razz Boozy

$12.00

Stone Pony

$10.00

Can't Make Up My Mindarita

$18.00

Watermelon Marg

$12.00

Classic Marg

$12.00

Spicy Mango Marg

$12.00

Blackberry Marg

$12.00

Mama Needs a Break

$12.00

Working On My Mojo

$12.00

Take Me to the Beach

$12.00

Jungle Juice - Adult

$11.00

Zing & Hang

$12.00

Standard Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Kelsey Roadhouse Ale

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Revolution Suncrusher - Hoppy Wheat

$7.00

Tighthead Chilly Water - Session IPA

$7.00

Alarmist Le Jus - Hazy

$8.00

Roaring table Winder - West Coast IPA

$8.00

Roaring Table Accordance - Dark Lager

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Miller High Life

$4.00

BTL MGD

$4.00

BTL Bud Lite

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Coors Lite

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$5.25

BTL Corona

$5.25

BTL Modelo

$4.00

BTL Summer Shandy

$5.00

BTL Miller 64

$4.00

BTL O'Douls

$4.00

BTL Corona Lite

$5.25

BTL Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

BTL Mike's Hard - Black Cherry

$5.00

BTL Mike's Hard - Cranberry

$5.00

BTL Mike's Hard - Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

BTL Dos Equis

$5.00

Stella El Cidre

$5.00

Crabbie's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Sofie

$6.00

Canned Beer & Seltzer

Guinness

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Vodka

$6.00

White Claw - Mango

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Hacker Pschorr Weisbier

$8.00

Revolution Eugene Porter

$6.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00

GLS CK Mondavi Merlot

$8.00

GLS Coastal Estates Merlot

$8.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Merlot

$9.00

GLS Red Diamond Malbec

$7.00

GLS CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL House Merlot

$25.00

BTL KJ Vinter's Reserve Merlot

$30.00

BTL BV Coastal Merlot

$30.00

BTL House Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Menage a Trois Blend

$26.00

BTL Malbec

$26.00

BTL BV Coastal Pino Noir

$30.00

BTL J Lohr Cabernet

$32.00

White Wine

GLS CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Coastal Estates Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

GLS Cavit Moscato

$11.00

GLS BV Coastal Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Rose

$10.00

GLS Buehler White Zinfindel

$8.00

GLS Trinity Oaks Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL BV Coastal Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Riesling

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$26.00

BTL BV Coastal Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Sparkling & Champagne

Cook's Split

$7.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Delivery charge

Delivery Charge

$7.50

Group Pricing

Pizza

Pizza Package

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family friendly American cuisine restaurant featuring a large outdoor space, enclosed patio and beer garden. We're dog friendly too!

Location

352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

