KRH - Kelsey Road House
352 Kelsey Rd
Lake Barrington, IL 60010
Food
Starters
Baked Potato Skins
4 pieces
Bavarian Pretzel
1 1/2lb pretzel with Merkts cheese and beer cheese
8 Boneless Wings
8 pieces - choose your sauce
Chicken Fingers
Coconut Shrimp
Deep Fried Zucchini
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara
Nachos
nacho chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, chili, salsa, sour cream and jalapenos
Onion Rings
Onion Straws
Pretzel Sticks
served with Merkts cheese
Quesadilla
served with salsa and sour cream
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
served with nacho chips
8 Traditional Wings
8 pieces - choose your sauce
16 Traditional Wings
24 Traditional Wings
8 Boneless Wings
8 pieces - choose your sauce
16 Boneless Wings
24 Boneless Wings
Fried green tomatoes
Salads
Chopped Salad
iceberg lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, shredded cheeses, red onion, cucumber, corn and black olives with italian dressing
Kelsey Steak Salad
spring greens, tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon and grilled steak topped with onion straws
Tex Mex Salad
iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, shredded cheeses,black beans, corn, tortilla strips and avacado topped with cajun blackened chicken breast
Cobb Salad
spring greens, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, egg and grilled chicken with cobb dressing
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce tossed with taco meat, diced tomatoes, onions, black olives served in a crisp tortilla with sides of nacho cheese, chili, salsa, sour cream and jalapeno peppers.
Julienne Salad
slices of ham, turkey breast, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomato and egg on iceberg lettuce
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons with caesar dressing
Classic Wedge
iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon and bleu cheese
Island Wedge
chopped egg, iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon with 1000 island dressing
House Salad Large
spring greens, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Texas Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled cajun blackened chicken breast with diced red onion, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and romaine lettuce Served with Jalapeno Caesar Dressing
Handhelds
Chicken and Avocado
lightly breaded sauteed chicken with avocado, spring greens, tomato, mozzarella cheese and mayo
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
French Dip
roast beef with swiss cheese on a french roll
Italian Beef
roast beef with sweet peppers and onions on a french roll
The Original Steak
grilled steak with bacon, portabello mushrooms, red onion and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Ranch
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
Sloppy Joe
Ground beef in house made ‘Joe’ sauce on a french roll
Rueben
Grilled served with sauerkraut, 1000 island and swiss cheese on dark rye
Buffalo chicken
Grilled chicken rossed in buffalo sauce with bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce
Pulled Pork
slow roasted BBQ pork on a french roll
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white bread
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on white bread
Grouper sandwich
Burgers
Basic Burger
served with lettuce, tomato, onion
Swiss & Mushroom Burger
lite rye, sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese
Bourbon BBQ Burger
bourbon bbq, cheddar, bacon, and onion straws
Spicy Burger
jalapeno jack cheese, avocado and jalapenos
Bacon & Bleu
bleu cheese, bacon and onion straws
Patty Melt
american cheese and grilled onions.
Sides and dressings
Specialities
Meatloaf
angus beef meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and gravy
Ribs - Half Slab
Baby back wichita ribs
Ribs - Full Slab
Baby back wichita ribs
Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade filling with vegetables, potatoes, mushrooms and chicken topped with golden brown puff pastry
Pork Chops
two center cut pork chops grilled and served with two sides
House Mac & Cheese
5 cheese blend
Taco Platter - Beef
served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese
Taco Platter - Chicken
served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese
Taco Platter - Black Bean
served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese
Fajitas - Veggie
served with seasoned bell peppers and red onions served on a sizzling platter with sides of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and flour tortillas
Fajitas - Chicken
served with seasoned bell peppers and red onions served on a sizzling platter with sides of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and flour tortillas
Fajitas - Beef
served with seasoned bell peppers and red onions served on a sizzling platter with sides of lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream, jalapeno peppers and flour tortillas
Salmon
dressed with a mustard and brown sugar glaze
Hawaiian Bowl
Chicken & Biscuits
Fish Fry - FRIDAYS ONLY
Re-order Fish Fry - 2 piece
Kid's Menu
Doggie Menu
Create Your Own Pizza
CYO Extra Thin Crust
CYO Cauliflower Crust
Specialty Pizza (Thin Crust)
Specialty Pizza Thin Crust 12"
Special Pizza Thin Crust 12"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Thin Crust 12"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Thin Crust 12"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust 12"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Thin Crust 12"
Italian Beef Thin Crust 12"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza Thin Crust 14"
Special Pizza Thin Crust 14"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Thin Crust 14"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Thin Crust 14"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust 14"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Thin Crust 14"
Italian Beef Thin Crust 14"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza Thin Crust 16"
Special Pizza Thin Crust 16"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Thin Crust 16"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Thin Crust 16"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust 16"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Thin Crust 16"
Italian Beef Thin Crust 16"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza (Extra Thin Crust)
Specialty Pizza Extra Thin Crust 12"
Special Pizza Extra Thin Crust 12"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Extra Thin Crust 12"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Extra Thin Crust 12"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Extra Thin Crust 12"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Extra Thin Crust 12"
Italian Beef Extra Thin Crust 12"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza Extra Thin Crust 14"
Special Pizza Extra Thin Crust 14"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Extra Thin Crust 14"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Extra Thin Crust 14"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Extra Thin Crust 14"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Extra Thin Crust 14"
Italian Beef Extra Thin Crust 14"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza Extra Thin Crust 16"
Special Pizza Extra Thin Crust 16"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Extra Thin Crust 16"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Extra Thin Crust 16"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Extra Thin Crust 16"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Extra Thin Crust 16"
Italian Beef Extra Thin Crust 16"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza (Deep Dish)
Specialty Pizza Deep Dish 9"
Special Pizza Deep Dish 9"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Deep Dish 9"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Deep Dish 9"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish 9"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Deep Dish 9"
Italian Beef Deep Dish 9"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza Deep Dish 12"
Special Pizza Deep Dish 12"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Deep Dish 12"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Deep Dish 12"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish 12"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Deep Dish 12"
Italian Beef Deep Dish 12"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Specialty Pizza Deep Dish 14"
Special Pizza Deep Dish 14"
sausage or pepperoni, fresh onions, green peppers, mushrooms
Kelsey's Much Loved Deep Dish 14"
fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomato, onion
Meat Lovers Deep Dish 14"
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bacon
Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish 14"
buffalo sauce, chicken, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella cheese
Four Cheese Deep Dish 14"
Italian Beef Deep Dish 14"
red and green peppers, onions, italian beef and mozzarella cheese
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
The Carrie
Some Place in New York
Ghost
Frenching
Moscow Mule
G&T
Razz Boozy
Stone Pony
Can't Make Up My Mindarita
Watermelon Marg
Classic Marg
Spicy Mango Marg
Blackberry Marg
Mama Needs a Break
Working On My Mojo
Take Me to the Beach
Jungle Juice - Adult
Zing & Hang
Standard Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Mai Tai
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Miller High Life
BTL MGD
BTL Bud Lite
BTL Budweiser
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Coors Lite
BTL Heineken
BTL Corona
BTL Modelo
BTL Summer Shandy
BTL Miller 64
BTL O'Douls
BTL Corona Lite
BTL Sam Adams Boston Lager
BTL Angry Orchard
BTL Mike's Hard - Black Cherry
BTL Mike's Hard - Cranberry
BTL Mike's Hard - Lemonade
BTL Pilsner Urquell
BTL Dos Equis
Stella El Cidre
Crabbie's Ginger Beer
Sapporo
Sofie
Canned Beer & Seltzer
Wine
Red Wine
GLS Canyon Road Merlot
GLS CK Mondavi Merlot
GLS Coastal Estates Merlot
GLS Kendall Jackson Merlot
GLS Red Diamond Malbec
GLS CK Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Pinot Noir
BTL House Merlot
BTL KJ Vinter's Reserve Merlot
BTL BV Coastal Merlot
BTL House Cabernet
BTL Menage a Trois Blend
BTL Malbec
BTL BV Coastal Pino Noir
BTL J Lohr Cabernet
White Wine
GLS CK Mondavi Chardonnay
GLS Coastal Estates Chardonnay
GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
GLS Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling
GLS Cavit Moscato
GLS BV Coastal Pinot Grigio
GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle Rose
GLS Buehler White Zinfindel
GLS Trinity Oaks Chardonnay
BTL House Chardonnay
BTL BV Coastal Chardonnay
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
BTL Kendall Jackson Riesling
BTL Moscato
BTL BV Coastal Pinot Grigio
Sparkling & Champagne
Delivery charge
Group Pricing
Pizza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A family friendly American cuisine restaurant featuring a large outdoor space, enclosed patio and beer garden. We're dog friendly too!
352 Kelsey Rd, Lake Barrington, IL 60010