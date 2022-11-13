Seafood
Asian Fusion
KRIO
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Krio was created in efforts to deliver convenient, flavorful Asian inspired Cajun food while providing a more approachable establishment that showcases the quality and history of the food.
Location
233 W 7th St #100, Dallas, TX 75208
