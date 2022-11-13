A map showing the location of KRIOView gallery
Seafood
Asian Fusion

KRIO

review star

No reviews yet

233 W 7th St #100

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Cauliflower BanhMi
Blackn Chicken BanhMi

Starters

Baos

$11.00

Soft bun with pickled carrots, green onion, & Sriracha aioli. Choice of chicken, andouille, or shrimp

C'Asian Poutine

$10.00

Krio Bread

$15.00

Eggrolls

$6.00

Chicken jambalaya served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Rice flour batter & Krio dust served with Connie Sauce

Fried Okra

$8.00

Rice flour batter, krio dust, served with Sriracha aioli

Fried Tofu App

$7.00

PC Shrimp

$11.00

Rice flour batter, krio dust, served with sweet chili sauce

Wings

$14.00

Tossed in rice flour or naked

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Soups & Salad

Cup of Gumbo

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken, sausage, and okra served with rice

Bowl of Gumbo

$9.00

Corn Chowder

Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Romaine hearts, parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing

C'Asian Cobb

$8.00

Oysters

(6) Raw Daily Oysters

$19.00

(12) Raw Daily Oysters

$38.00

(6) Free Raw Daily

(6) Chargrilled Oysters

$18.00

(12) Chargrilled Oysters

$36.00

(6) Raw Gulf

$15.00

(12) Raw Gulf

$30.00

(6) Rockefeller Oysters

$16.00Out of stock

(12) Rockefeller Oysters

$32.00Out of stock

Oyster Shooter

$7.00

Side Oyster Bread

$2.00

Sandwiches

Blackn Chicken BanhMi

$12.00

Fried Chicken BanhMi

$12.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

Blackn Chicken PoBoy

$12.00

Fried Chicken PoBoy

$12.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Blackn Shrimp BanhMi

$14.00

Fried Shrimp BanhMi

$14.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

Blackn Shrimp PoBoy

$14.00

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$14.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Blackn Cod BanhMi

$18.00

Fried Cod BanhMi

$18.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

Blackn Cod PoBoy

$18.00

Fried Cod PoBoy

$18.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Fried Swai BahnMi

$12.00

Fried Swai PoBoy

$12.00

Fried Oyster BanhMi

$15.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$15.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Sausage BanhMi

$11.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

Sausage PoBoy

$11.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

SoftShell Crab BanhMi

$22.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

SoftShell PoBoy

$22.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Fried Cauliflower BanhMi

$11.00

Sriracha aioli, pickled carrots, cilantro, & jalapeno

Fried Cauliflower PoBoy

$11.00

Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Fried Tofu Banh Mi

$11.00

Fried Tofu Poboy

$11.00Out of stock

The Wilson

$24.00

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$12.00

Krio signature rice fluor batter, fries, and a hushpuppy

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Krio signature rice fluor batter, fries, and a hushpuppy

Swai Basket

$12.00

Cod Basket

$17.00

Krio signature rice fluor batter, fries, and a hushpuppy

Soft-Shell Crab Basket

$22.00

Krio signature rice fluor batter, fries, and a hushpuppy

Oyster Basket

$14.00

Krio signature rice fluor batter, fries, and a hushpuppy

Cauliflower Basket

$11.00

Fried Tofu Basket

$11.00

Entrees

Blackn Branzino

$21.00Out of stock

Blackn Chicken Entree

$18.00

Choice of blackened or fried & 2 sides

Blackn Cod Entree

$21.00

Choice of blackened or fried & 2 sides

Blackn Halibut Entree

$25.00Out of stock

Blackn Red Snapper

$25.00

Blackn Salmon Entree

$19.00

Choice of 2 sides

Blackn Shrimp Entree

$19.00

Choice of blackened or fried & 2 sides

Blackn Swai Entree

$18.00

Chicken Fried Steak Special

$20.00

Fried Chicken Entree

$18.00

Fried Cod Entree

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Entree

$19.00

Fried Swai Entree

$18.00

Soft-Shell Crab Entree

$25.00

Choice of 2 sides

Other Dishes

Jambalaya

$12.00

Krio RBRS

$11.00

Blackened Fried Rice

$6.00

Jalapeno-Ginger Chicken

$14.00

Creamy C'Asian Pasta

$15.00

Sizzlin' Sesame Shrimp

$16.00

Boil & Specials

Seafood Boil

Date Night

$75.00

Hall of Flame

$24.00

Game Day

$40.00

Cod Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Sides & Sauces

Spinach

$5.00

Cauliflower

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Sausage

$5.00

White Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

2 Boiled Eggs

$3.00

Melted Butter

$2.00

Connie Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Bomb

$2.00

C'Asian Seasoning

$2.00

One Love Sauce

$2.00

Fondeaux Baguette

$4.00

Side of Capsaicin

$2.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Cod

$5.00

Salmon Filet

$11.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Soft-Shell Crab

$7.00

Desserts

Beignets

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Taro Mud Pie

$5.00

Whole Pie

$39.00

VODKA

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00+

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Frankly

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00+

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

Townes

$9.00

Western Sons Blueberry

$9.00

Wild Roots Pear

$10.00

Reyka

$10.00

GIN

Conciere Gin

$9.00

Aviation Gin

$12.00

Greenhouse

$11.00+

Hendrick's

$12.00+

Martin Miller

$11.00+

Sapphire

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$11.00+

Fords Gin

$11.00

RUM

Calypso

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00+

Blue Chair Banana Cream

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut

$9.00+

Denizen

$11.00

Don Papa

$13.00+

TEQUILA / MEZCAL

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul (2oz)

$28.00+

Don Julio 70

$16.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Repo

$13.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro Repo

$15.00

Herradura

$12.00Out of stock

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$15.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$12.00

Ilegal

$10.00+

Painted Donkey Anejo

$12.00+

Painted Donkey Blanco

$10.00+

Painted Donkey Reposado

$11.00+

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$29.00

Patron Gran (2oz)

$38.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Pina Loca

$11.00+

Tres Gen Repo

$12.00

Tres Gen Silver

$11.00

Villa One Anejo

$15.00

Villa One Anejo

$15.00

Villa One Reposado

$13.00+

Villa One Silver

$12.00+

WHISKEY / BRANDY

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Brandy Sainte Louise

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00+

Gentlemen Jack

$11.00+

Jack Daniel's

$10.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Black Barrel

$10.00

Jim Beam Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00+

Oak Cliff Whiskey

$9.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.00+

Skrewball

$10.00+

Toki

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Yellow Rose Blend

$12.00+

Yellowstone Bourbon

$15.00

Dickel Tobasco

$5.00+

Old Forester

$9.00

Dickel Rye

$11.00

SCOTCH / COGNAC

Buchanan

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$15.00

Glendronach

$10.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$70.00

Macallan 18

$92.00

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Borghetti Espresso

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse

$14.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Giffard Framboise

$9.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

Kazoku

$8.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Luxardo Cherry

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Osborne Sherry

$9.00

Rumpleminz

$9.00

St. Elderflower

$9.00

Giffard Banana

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Vieux Carre Absinthe

$15.00

Ypioca Prata Reserva

$10.00

BEER

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Beer Lao Gold

$6.00

Bucket (Domestic)

$20.00

Bucket (Import)

$25.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Chang Lager

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

GH Cucumber Basil

$6.00

GH Guava Mango

$6.00

High Noon

$10.00

Hornitos Lime

$10.00

Hornitos Mango

$10.00

Hornitos Ranch Water Can

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

GLASS WINE/ SPARKLING

House Champagne

$8.00

Avissi Prosecco

$9.00

Avissi Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Alamos Malbec

$11.00

Bonterra Pinot Noir

$11.00

Schlumberger Cab

$11.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Dr. Loosen Bros Riesling

$10.00

Highway 12 Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Line 39 Chardonnay

$10.00

Liberation Still Rose

$10.00

Moet Split

$25.00

BOTTLED WINE/SPARKLING

Alamos Malbec Btl

$44.00

Bonterra Pinot Noir Btl

$44.00Out of stock

Schlumberger Cab

$44.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Btl

$36.00

Dr Loosen Bros Riesling Btl

$40.00

Highway 12 Sauv Blanc Btl

$40.00

Line 39 Chardonnay Btl

$40.00

Liberation Still Rose Btl

$40.00

Avissi Prosecco Btl

$36.00

Avissi Spark Rose Btl

$36.00

House Champ Bottle

$25.00

Moët Split

$25.00

Moët Brut Btl

$125.00

Ruinart Btl

$150.00

Veuve Clicquot

$165.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Bourbon Milk Punch

$11.00Out of stock

Eye of the Dragon

$13.00

Femme Fatal

$13.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Jiangshi

$15.00

Koh Rong

$12.00

Lost City

$11.00

Miss Krio

$12.00

One in a Melon

$15.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sweet Rye'd

$13.00

Tongue Thai'd

$12.00

Tuk Tuk

$12.00

Umami Old Fashioned

$13.00

Villa Viet Cafe

$14.00

COCKTAILS / SHOOTERS

$3 Mocktaiil

$3.00

$5 Mocktail

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Negroni

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Snackery

$9.00

Elvis

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Orange Green tea shot

$6.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Bottled Water

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger-Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$5.00

Red Bull (Blueberry)

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Water

MAIN

7th Street Scramble

$9.00

Beignets

$6.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Blackened Cheddar Grits

$12.00

Breakfast Banh Mi

$13.00

C'Asian Hash

$10.00

C'Asian Omelet & Potatoes

$10.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$23.00

Oyster Benedict

$14.00

SIDES

2 Eggs

$3.00

C'Asian Potatoes

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Biscuits

$3.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side English Muffins

$3.00

Side Grits

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Waffle

$5.00

DRINKS

Sangria

$10.00

Mekong Mary

$10.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Hats

Black/Khaki Dad Hat

$25.00

Teal Dad Hat

$25.00

Black SnapBack

$30.00

Black SnapBack

$30.00Out of stock

Po Boy Tee SMALL

$30.00

Po Boy Tee MEDIUM

$30.00

Po Boy Tee LARGE

$30.00

Po Boy Tee X LARGE

$30.00

Shirts

T-shirt

$20.00

Baseball Tee (Small)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (Medium)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (Large)

$30.00

Baseball Tee (XLarge)

$30.00

Anniversary Tee

$25.00

Accessories

Crawfish Pin

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Krio was created in efforts to deliver convenient, flavorful Asian inspired Cajun food while providing a more approachable establishment that showcases the quality and history of the food.

Location

233 W 7th St #100, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE - 702 ROSS AVE
orange starNo Reviews
702 ROSS AVE Dallas, TX 75202
View restaurantnext
DanSungSa - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
11407 Emerald Street Dallas, TX 75229
View restaurantnext
Sky Blossom - Sky Blossom
orange star3.9 • 449
1514 Elm St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Billy Can Can
orange star4.7 • 1,414
2386 Victory Park Lane Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Dakota's Steakhouse - Downtown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
600 North Akard Street Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2807 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
orange star4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
El Ranchito
orange star4.3 • 2,432
610 W Jefferson Blvd. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Trompo
orange star4.6 • 2,267
407 W 10th St. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
La Calle Doce Oak Cliff
orange star4.5 • 1,415
415 W. Twelfth St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
La Palapa del Sabor
orange star4.3 • 147
118 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext